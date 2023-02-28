checkAd

Infosys Joins Forces with ng-voice, Empowering Telecom Operators to Transform their Digital Capabilities via Accelerated Cloud Deployment Across Europe

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Enabling telecom operators to drive
business agility and growth with agile, flexible cloud-native platforms
throughout the region

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with https://www.ng-voice.com/ GmbH
(https://www.ng-voice.com/) , the leading provider of cloud-native
Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions. Infosys will provide systems
integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model facilitating
telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and
cloud-native network solutions across Europe.

Infosys was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings,
and diverse talent pool that can support the industry's first truly cloud-native
IMS developed by ng-voice. As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a set
of cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enable
enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agility
and growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native business
platforms. Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managed
services to support the network solution, while fostering innovation and
delivering personalized customer experiences.

David Bachmann, CEO, ng-voice, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Infosys.
This partnership will help us take our customers on a transformation journey
while also accelerating the adoption of cloud-native networking solutions across
Europe. Infosys' strong leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive
network efficiency and effectiveness with integration services will alleviate
concerns around the ability of cloud-native solutions to fully realize
productivity enhancement, performance uptakes, and user experience while serving
as strong reference within the networking space."

Balakrishna D. R (Bali), Executive Vice President - Global Head AI and
Automation and ECS, Infosys, said, "With a growing deployment base, Infosys has
demonstrated a steadfast commitment to power innovation-driven growth for the
telecommunications industry through digital capabilities. This collaboration is
a blend of capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt and our expertise in the
domain and ng-voice's geographical presence that fast-track adoption of
cloud-native network solutions among telcos across Europe. The success of this
engagement can be a real game-changer for both Infosys and ng-voice in the 5G
era."

About ng-voice GmbH
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Infosys Joins Forces with ng-voice, Empowering Telecom Operators to Transform their Digital Capabilities via Accelerated Cloud Deployment Across Europe Enabling telecom operators to drive business agility and growth with agile, flexible cloud-native platforms throughout the region Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Fachkräftemangel jetzt beenden: 5 Tipps, welche die Pflegebranche attraktiv für qualifizierte Bewerber macht (FOTO)
452 Leser
Beamtenbund nennt Tarif-Angebot der öffentlichen Arbeitgeber eine "Mogelpackung"
372 Leser
Nach Corona: Zahl der Minijobs erholt sich weiter
360 Leser
Management Wechsel bei REWE Dortmund
356 Leser
Infosys Rolls Out Private 5G-as-a-Service to Accelerate Business Value for Enterprise Clients ...
292 Leser
Neue Netzwerke für bestmögliche Hospiz- und Palliativversorgung
288 Leser
GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023 Opens its Doors
272 Leser
MWC 2023: Huawei Enterprise BG präsentiert innovative Produkte und Lösungen für eine ...
244 Leser
Werbeverbote - Lebensmittelverband fordert wirksame statt symbolischer Maßnahmen
236 Leser
Erste Fundamente für Ørsteds nächsten deutschen Offshore-Windpark verschifft ...
232 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
884 Leser
300 neue Franchise-Verträge bis 2027: Mrs.Sporty bietet neue Gründungschancen mit optimiertem Business-Konzept (FOTO)
748 Leser
Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash-Speicher von DCIG zu den besten High-End-Speicher-Arrays ...
660 Leser
Reiselust trotz Inflation: Günstig Verreisen, Trends und Ziele / Datenerhebung des Ferienhaus-Portals Holidu (FOTO)
644 Leser
Der Gipsbomber hebt erstmals wieder ab - Heimtransport aus dem Urlaub
560 Leser
Ein Jahr Ukraine-Krieg: Die Richtung der Cyber-Angriffe verschiebt sich
512 Leser
Trübes Talent-Klima im HR-Bereich: Interne Ressourcen sind der Schlüssel zur Lösung / Skill-Management fördert Employee ...
508 Leser
Die R+V erweitert Schutz bei Naturgefahren
456 Leser
Fachkräftemangel jetzt beenden: 5 Tipps, welche die Pflegebranche attraktiv für qualifizierte Bewerber macht (FOTO)
452 Leser
APCOA präsentiert seine Urban-Hubs-Strategie bei Fachkonferenz in Frankfurt am Main
452 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1176 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1020 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
1016 Leser
Erwerbstätigkeit im Dezember 2022 um 1,0 % höher als im Vorjahresmonat / ...
944 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
888 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
884 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
864 Leser
Pressemitteilung "Verbraucherpreisindex, vorläufige Ergebnisse, Januar 2023" des ...
800 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9011 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7998 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6940 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6571 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5379 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4632 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3913 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser