Infosys Joins Forces with ng-voice, Empowering Telecom Operators to Transform their Digital Capabilities via Accelerated Cloud Deployment Across Europe

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Enabling telecom operators to drive

business agility and growth with agile, flexible cloud-native platforms

throughout the region



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a strategic collaboration with https://www.ng-voice.com/ GmbH

(https://www.ng-voice.com/) , the leading provider of cloud-native

Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions. Infosys will provide systems

integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model facilitating

telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and

cloud-native network solutions across Europe.





Infosys was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings,and diverse talent pool that can support the industry's first truly cloud-nativeIMS developed by ng-voice. As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a setof cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enableenterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agilityand growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native businessplatforms. Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managedservices to support the network solution, while fostering innovation anddelivering personalized customer experiences.David Bachmann, CEO, ng-voice, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Infosys.This partnership will help us take our customers on a transformation journeywhile also accelerating the adoption of cloud-native networking solutions acrossEurope. Infosys' strong leadership commitment backed by its ability to drivenetwork efficiency and effectiveness with integration services will alleviateconcerns around the ability of cloud-native solutions to fully realizeproductivity enhancement, performance uptakes, and user experience while servingas strong reference within the networking space."Balakrishna D. R (Bali), Executive Vice President - Global Head AI andAutomation and ECS, Infosys, said, "With a growing deployment base, Infosys hasdemonstrated a steadfast commitment to power innovation-driven growth for thetelecommunications industry through digital capabilities. This collaboration isa blend of capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt and our expertise in thedomain and ng-voice's geographical presence that fast-track adoption ofcloud-native network solutions among telcos across Europe. The success of thisengagement can be a real game-changer for both Infosys and ng-voice in the 5Gera."About ng-voice GmbH