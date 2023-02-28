Infosys Joins Forces with ng-voice, Empowering Telecom Operators to Transform their Digital Capabilities via Accelerated Cloud Deployment Across Europe
Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Enabling telecom operators to drive
business agility and growth with agile, flexible cloud-native platforms
throughout the region
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with https://www.ng-voice.com/ GmbH
(https://www.ng-voice.com/) , the leading provider of cloud-native
Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions. Infosys will provide systems
integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model facilitating
telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and
cloud-native network solutions across Europe.
Infosys was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings,
and diverse talent pool that can support the industry's first truly cloud-native
IMS developed by ng-voice. As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a set
of cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enable
enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agility
and growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native business
platforms. Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managed
services to support the network solution, while fostering innovation and
delivering personalized customer experiences.
David Bachmann, CEO, ng-voice, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Infosys.
This partnership will help us take our customers on a transformation journey
while also accelerating the adoption of cloud-native networking solutions across
Europe. Infosys' strong leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive
network efficiency and effectiveness with integration services will alleviate
concerns around the ability of cloud-native solutions to fully realize
productivity enhancement, performance uptakes, and user experience while serving
as strong reference within the networking space."
Balakrishna D. R (Bali), Executive Vice President - Global Head AI and
Automation and ECS, Infosys, said, "With a growing deployment base, Infosys has
demonstrated a steadfast commitment to power innovation-driven growth for the
telecommunications industry through digital capabilities. This collaboration is
a blend of capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt and our expertise in the
domain and ng-voice's geographical presence that fast-track adoption of
cloud-native network solutions among telcos across Europe. The success of this
engagement can be a real game-changer for both Infosys and ng-voice in the 5G
era."
About ng-voice GmbH
About ng-voice GmbH
