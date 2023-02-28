checkAd

New round of AGYLE business programme now open for applications looking for 40 young leaders from Africa and Germany

Berlin (ots) - "AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business", the
African-German Leadership Programme by the Agency for Business and Economic
Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas is starting into another round /
focus on digital transformation and on African and German young leaders
developing innovative business ideas / Applications may be submitted until 16
April 2023 at http://www.agyle-programme.com .

Around the globe, digital transformation is shaping all areas of our
professional and private lives and has become a key driver for addressing global
challenges. The African continent plays an important role here as it is home to
a new generation of up-and-coming leaders in the field of digital innovation. In
keeping with this year's core theme, "Digital transformation - young leaders
working towards a green and inclusive future", young leaders can now apply to
take part in the African-German Leadership Programme "AGYLE - African German
Young Leaders in Business." This year's programme is directed at people up to
the age of 40 from Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia and Germany . The programme
is looking for candidates who have recognised the potential of innovative
digital solutions and are leveraging these in areas such as education,
healthcare, climate, energy, and trade.

Applications may be submitted online until 16 April at
http://www.agyle-programme.com . In addition to a letter of motivation, a letter
of recommendation and a CV, applicants are also required to submit a short,
personal video statement. AGYLE was launched in 2021 by the Agency for Business
and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas and is funded by the
Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Outlook on 2023: AGYLE programme and business network

All submissions will be reviewed by an international jury that will select 40
young leaders; 20 from the participating African countries and 20 from Germany.
These individuals will be invited to join the 2023 AGYLE Week in Berlin this
autumn - an event that centres around a design thinking lab, where participants
get together in interdisciplinary teams to jointly develop and refine
sustainable business ideas. The jury will award a prize for the most innovative
and promising idea as part of the closing event. The 2023 AGYLE Week further
includes panels, talks, company visits as well as cultural activities. All
participants will be included in our network of young business leaders, allowing
them to stay connected and deepen their knowledge e.g. by taking part in virtual
events on expert topics and other networking opportunities.

The network currently comprises 80 leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Tunisia
and Germany.

About AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business

AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-coming
leaders from Germany and Africa to establish a sustainable business network and
promote the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through direct
encounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogue
and lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is a
programme of the Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE) and Germany -
Land of Ideas; AWE is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation
and Development (BMZ) and is supported by GIZ and DEG Impulse.

Press contact AGYLE:

Germany - Land of Ideas
Stefan Volovinis
Tel.: +49 30 206459-160
mailto:press@agyle-programme.com
http://www.agyle-programme.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/109240/5451644
OTS: Deutschland - Land der Ideen



