New round of AGYLE business programme now open for applications looking for 40 young leaders from Africa and Germany

Berlin (ots) - "AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business", the

African-German Leadership Programme by the Agency for Business and Economic

Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas is starting into another round /

focus on digital transformation and on African and German young leaders

developing innovative business ideas / Applications may be submitted until 16

April 2023 at http://www.agyle-programme.com .



Around the globe, digital transformation is shaping all areas of our

professional and private lives and has become a key driver for addressing global

challenges. The African continent plays an important role here as it is home to

a new generation of up-and-coming leaders in the field of digital innovation. In

keeping with this year's core theme, "Digital transformation - young leaders

working towards a green and inclusive future", young leaders can now apply to

take part in the African-German Leadership Programme "AGYLE - African German

Young Leaders in Business." This year's programme is directed at people up to

the age of 40 from Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia and Germany . The programme

is looking for candidates who have recognised the potential of innovative

digital solutions and are leveraging these in areas such as education,

healthcare, climate, energy, and trade.



