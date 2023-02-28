Disruptions from Ransomware and Cyberattacks on Supply Chains and Critical Infrastructure Sharpen Focus on OT Security for 2023, TXOne Networks and Frost & Sullivan Analysis Reveals (FOTO)

Eindhoven (Netherlands)/Taipei (Taiwan) (ots) - TXOne Networks, global leader of

Produced in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan (https://www.frost.com/) ,Insights Into ICS/OT Cybersecurity 2022 is based on a survey of 300 C-levelofficers, directors, and other managers with varied organizations in advancedmanufacturing countries around the world. The report provides an in-depthanalysis of the contemporary OT threat landscape and delivers actionableinformation that organizations can leverage in developing practical,operations-friendly approaches to OT cyber defense.When it comes to cybersecurity, technology leaps forward at an accelerated andunpredictable pace, which means that threats posed by bad actors only stay onthe horizon briefly before becoming a dire reality. For this reason, TXOneNetworks has taken a close multilayered look at the recent history of OTsecurity in 2022 and reported their findings in Insights Into ICS/OTCybersecurity 2022. Researchers investigated the way the threat landscapechanged last year, given 2022's emergence of Ransomware as a Service (RaaS)offerings. Ecosystem-complete services such as Black Basta, Pandora, and LockBit3.0 employed ruthless multiple-extortion strategies that are likely to persistacross critical manufacturing, energy, agriculture, healthcare, and publichealth industries with an especially significant impact on the automotivesector, further precipitating the need for OT-specific taskforces and solutions.The report also includes regulations set forth by governments to bolstercybersecurity defenses against looming global threats as geopolitical tensionscontinue to rise, turning cybersecurity into the law of the land. Additionally,TXOne explains the market forces that are also driving verticals across theboard into investing in OT-specific security and how organizations are expandingtheir budgets for OT and getting ready for widespread adoption. Read here for acomprehensive breakdown on all these factors and the way they holistically formthe big picture of OT cybersecurity in recent history and in the near future."In ICS/OT, there are many constraints imposed by design. Addressing securityissues under such circumstances requires a unique set of solutions and methods,as opposed to repurposed approaches from IT," said Terence Liu, chief executiveofficer (CEO) of TXOne Networks. "OT-native cyber defenses for ICS/OT areentering the mainstream. As ICS/OT evolves over time, new technology adoptionslike IIoT, hybrid cloud and 5G networks will continue to ramp up, and visionarysolution providers are preparing for that future."Download(https://www.txone.com/security-reports/insight-into-ics-ot-cybersecurity2022/)TXOne Networks' Insights Into ICS/OT Cybersecurity 2022 .Follow TXOne Networks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog/) , Twitter(https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .About TXOne NetworksTXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability andsafety of industrial control systems and operational technology environmentsthrough the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with bothleading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to developpractical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networksoffers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT networkand mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.http://www.txone.com