Disruptions from Ransomware and Cyberattacks on Supply Chains and Critical Infrastructure Sharpen Focus on OT Security for 2023, TXOne Networks and Frost & Sullivan Analysis Reveals (FOTO)

Eindhoven (Netherlands)/Taipei (Taiwan) (ots) - TXOne Networks, global leader of
OT-native security solutions for ICS, delivers an in-depth report on the
contemporary threat landscape

TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , a global leader in the industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT) security, published its 2022 annual report detailing
growth today in disruptive ransomware extortion and attacks on supply chains and
critical infrastructure assets. Insights Into ICS/OT Cybersecurity 2022 , which
is publicly available for free download, delves into the driving forces in
industrial control system (ICS) security, such as convergence of operational and
information technology (OT and IT), intensified regulatory focus, rise in trade
protectionism globally and heightened awareness of potential losses from attacks
on the OT environment.

Produced in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan (https://www.frost.com/) ,
Insights Into ICS/OT Cybersecurity 2022 is based on a survey of 300 C-level
officers, directors, and other managers with varied organizations in advanced
manufacturing countries around the world. The report provides an in-depth
analysis of the contemporary OT threat landscape and delivers actionable
information that organizations can leverage in developing practical,
operations-friendly approaches to OT cyber defense.

When it comes to cybersecurity, technology leaps forward at an accelerated and
unpredictable pace, which means that threats posed by bad actors only stay on
the horizon briefly before becoming a dire reality. For this reason, TXOne
Networks has taken a close multilayered look at the recent history of OT
security in 2022 and reported their findings in Insights Into ICS/OT
Cybersecurity 2022. Researchers investigated the way the threat landscape
changed last year, given 2022's emergence of Ransomware as a Service (RaaS)
offerings. Ecosystem-complete services such as Black Basta, Pandora, and LockBit
3.0 employed ruthless multiple-extortion strategies that are likely to persist
across critical manufacturing, energy, agriculture, healthcare, and public
health industries with an especially significant impact on the automotive
sector, further precipitating the need for OT-specific taskforces and solutions.
The report also includes regulations set forth by governments to bolster
cybersecurity defenses against looming global threats as geopolitical tensions
continue to rise, turning cybersecurity into the law of the land. Additionally,
TXOne explains the market forces that are also driving verticals across the
board into investing in OT-specific security and how organizations are expanding
their budgets for OT and getting ready for widespread adoption. Read here for a
comprehensive breakdown on all these factors and the way they holistically form
the big picture of OT cybersecurity in recent history and in the near future.

"In ICS/OT, there are many constraints imposed by design. Addressing security
issues under such circumstances requires a unique set of solutions and methods,
as opposed to repurposed approaches from IT," said Terence Liu, chief executive
officer (CEO) of TXOne Networks. "OT-native cyber defenses for ICS/OT are
entering the mainstream. As ICS/OT evolves over time, new technology adoptions
like IIoT, hybrid cloud and 5G networks will continue to ramp up, and visionary
solution providers are preparing for that future."

Download
(https://www.txone.com/security-reports/insight-into-ics-ot-cybersecurity2022/)
TXOne Networks' Insights Into ICS/OT Cybersecurity 2022 .

Follow TXOne Networks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog/) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments
through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both
leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop
practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks
offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network
and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.
http://www.txone.com

Contacts:

Lynette mailto:Leelynette_lee@txone.com
mailto:Leelynette_lee@txone.com


De Anne O'Connell
mailto:deanne_oconnell@txone.com

Minu Seshasayee
Interprose for TXOne Networks
mailto:minu_seshasayee@interprosepr.com
+1 425.283.7426

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5451714
OTS: TXOne Networks



