"It's about your products. Not ours." - Packaging machine specialist ROVEMA invites to "Customized Experiences" at its Hessian headquarters (FOTO)

Fernwald (ots) - The mechanical engineering company ROVEMA is planning a series

of customized customer events for various sectors of the food industry in 2023.

The events will take place at the company's headquarters in Fernwald, Germany.



"It's about your products. Not ours." - with this motto ROVEMA, the German

specialist for packaging machines and sustainable packaging solutions starts a

series of events in spring 2023 individually adapted to different sectors of the

food industry.





The guests will be offered intensive personal advice and support from ROVEMA'sPackaging Experts , live demonstrations as well as specific industry lecturesand presentations on topics such as sustainable packaging or product protection.Christoph Gusenleitner, CEO of ROVEMA, comments: "We invite our customers oftoday and tomorrow to discover and experience our customized solutions forsustainable packaging. What makes ROVEMA special are our individually adaptablemachines, our special application know-how and our expertise in the field ofsustainability. In our Experience Center at our headquarters this can bepresented and understood in the most impressive way."With Customized Experiences , ROVEMA emphasizes that the company puts customersand their needs first: "We also focus on our customers and their specificproduct requirements. Our goal is to be at their disposal with all our know-how,which is why we're rethinking traditional trade show participation and will nolonger be exhibiting at Interpack, for example. Instead, we will offer our ownhighly concentrated and effective events directly on our premises with ourCustomized Experiences , which are individually tailored to the needs of ourcustomers," says CSO Florian Lude.The series will kick off in March 2023 with an event for the coffee sector.Other events, including those for the confectionery and powder industries, areplanned for 2023.Interested parties from the respective industries can register for the event athttps://www.rovema-experience.com/ .About ROVEMA:With more than 60 years of experience, ROVEMA develops packaging systems thatmeet the complex requirements of modern recycling management. ROVEMA thinksholistically and sustainably. The specific requirements of the customers andtheir products are at the center of ROVEMA's development of efficient andsustainable packaging machines. A successful concept - ROVEMA has delivered morethan 30,000 machines and lines worldwide.Contact:Nadja RichterHead of Marketing & CommunicationTelefon: +49 641 409 324e-Mail: mailto:Nadja.Richter@rovema.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168795/5451860OTS: ROVEMA GmbH