BMO Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders,

including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period

ended January 31, 2023, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (ht

tps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.

com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.n

et/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=w

ww.sedar.com .



Financial Results Highlights





First Quarter 2023 Compared with First Quarter 2022:- Net income of $247 million, compared with $2,933 million; adjusted netincome1,3 of $2,272 million, compared with $2,584 million- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $0.30, compared with $4.43; adjustedEPS1,2,3 of $3.22, compared with $3.89- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $217 million, compared with a recovery ofthe provision for credit losses of $99 million- Return on equity (ROE) of 1.3%, compared with 21.4%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 13.4%,compared with 18.8%- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio4 of 18.2%, compared with 14.1%For the first quarter ended January 31, 2023, BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $247 million or $0.30 per share on a reportedbasis, and net income of $2,272 million or $3.22 per share on an adjusted basis."We had a very good start to the year, with continued strong operatingperformance in our Canadian and U.S. Personal and Commercial businesses andimproving momentum in BMO Capital Markets, benefitting from our strategicinvestments in talent and technology. Our results continue to reflect ourdiversified business mix and our superior risk management approach and creditquality," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group."The completion of our acquisition of Bank of the West on February 1st is ahistoric moment for BMO and the natural next step in our North American growthstrategy, as we warmly welcome thousands of employees and 1.8 million customersin key U.S. markets to the BMO family. Our shared commitment to customerloyalty, community reinvestment and sustainability further strengthens ourposition as a leading North American bank and enhances our long-term growthopportunities."This quarter, we were again recognized as the most sustainable bank in NorthAmerica for the fourth year in a row in Corporate Knights ' 2023 Global 100 MostSustainable Corporations in the World. Our continued recognition as a globalleader in this area reinforces our commitment to sustainable business practicesand financing activities, as we deliver on our ambition to be our client's leadpartner in the transition to a net-zero world," concluded Mr. White.Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a second quarter 2023dividend of $1.43 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter, and anincrease of $0.10 or 8% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.43 percommon share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $5.72 per common share.CautionThe foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to theCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a generallyaccepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. They are alsopresented on an adjusted basis that excluded the impact of certainspecified items from reported results. Adjusted results and ratiosare non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in theNon-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section. For details on thecomposition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, as well assupplementary financial measures, refer to the Glossary ofFinancial Terms in our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.(2) All EPS measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unlessspecified otherwise.(3) Q1-2023 reported net income included a loss of $1,461 million($2,011 million pre-tax) resulting from the impact of fair valuemanagement actions related to the acquisition of Bank of the West,compared with revenue of $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) inthe prior year, and acquisition and integration costs of $181million ($239 million pre-tax), compared with $10 million ($12million pre-tax) in the prior year. In addition, Q1-2023 netincome included $371 million of tax expense related to certain taxmeasures enacted by the Canadian government and $6 million ($8million pre-tax) of interest expense and legal fees relating tothe lawsuit associated with a predecessor bank, M&I Marshall andIlsley Bank. Q1-2022 net income included the impact ofdivestitures of $48 million ($26 million pre-tax) related to thesale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Both the currentquarter and prior year included amortization ofacquisition-related intangible assets of $6 million ($8 millionpre-tax). Refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measuressection for further information on adjusting items.(4) The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed in accordancewith the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions'(OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline.Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based onunrounded numbers.Significant EventsOn February 1, 2023, we completed the acquisition of Bank of the West from BNPParibas for a cash purchase price of US$13.8 billion, reflecting dividends fromBank of the West to BNP Paribas and other closing adjustments. Bank of the Westprovides a broad range of banking products and services, primarily in theWestern and Midwestern parts of the United States. The acquisition enables ourexpansion in Bank of the West's primary markets, including California, andaccelerates our commercial banking expansion.Under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the purchase pricewill be allocated to the identifiable assets and liabilities of Bank of the Westas at February 1, 2023, based on their relative fair values, with the differencerecorded as goodwill. The fair value/par value differences, referred to as thefair value mark, will be amortized to income over the estimated life of theunderlying asset (liability). Intangible assets identified, including the coredeposit intangible related to non-maturity deposits, will be amortized overtheir estimated life. Due to the proximity of the closing date to the release ofour interim consolidated financial statements, the initial accounting for theacquisition has not been finalized, including the valuation of assets acquiredand liabilities assumed, including loans, intangible assets, goodwill, depositsand contingent liabilities. The acquisition, including the purchase accountingimpacts, will be reflected in our results in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.We have updated our estimates of the financial impact to the bank's results toreflect the later than anticipated closing and conversion dates. We remainconfident in achieving annual pre-tax cost synergies of US$670 million throughoperational efficiencies across our combined businesses and for the transactionto be approximately 7% accretive to our fiscal 2024 earnings per share,excluding the impact of the accretion of credit and fair value marks. We expectto incur pre-tax merger and integration costs of approximately US$1.5 billion.The fair value of fixed rate loans, securities and deposits is largely dependenton interest rates. As interest rates have increased since the announcement ofthe acquisition, the fair value of the acquired fixed rate assets (inparticular, loans and securities) has decreased, resulting in higher goodwill onclosing compared with estimates in our original assumptions. Conversely, thefair value of floating rate assets (liabilities) and non-maturity depositsapproximate par, providing no natural fair value change offset. Changes ingoodwill relative to our original assumptions impacted capital ratios atclosing, because goodwill is treated as a deduction from capital under theOffice of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Basel III rules.In addition, given that the purchase price of the acquisition was in U.S.dollars, the change in foreign exchange translation between the Canadian dollarrelative to the U.S. dollar between the announcement and the closing resulted ina change to the Canadian dollar equivalent goodwill.We proactively managed the exposure to capital from changes in fair value of theassets and liabilities of Bank of the West at closing. As part of our fair valuemanagement actions, we entered into interest rate swaps that increased in valueas interest rates rose, resulting in mark-to-market gains (losses) recorded intrading revenue. These swaps were largely offset from an interest rate riskperspective through the purchase of a portfolio of matched-duration U.S.treasuries and other balance sheet instruments that generated net interestincome. Together, these transactions aimed to mitigate the effects of anychanges in goodwill arising from changes in interest rates between theannouncement and closing of the acquisition. In addition, BMO entered intoforward contracts, which qualify as accounting hedges, to mitigate the effectsof changes in the Canadian dollar equivalent of the purchase price on closing.Changes in the fair value of these forward contracts were recorded in othercomprehensive income (OCI) until closing of the transaction. On close, theaccumulated gains in Other Comprehensive Income reduced the Canadian dollarequivalent of the purchase price.The impact of the fair value management actions on our results was treated as anadjusting item. The current quarter included a loss of $1,461 million ($2,011million pre-tax) related to the management of interest rate changes, comprising$1,628 million pre-tax of mark-to-market losses on the interest rate swaps as atJanuary 31, 2023, recorded in non-interest revenue, as well as a loss of $383million pre-tax on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasuries and other balancesheet instruments recorded in net interest income.The cumulative impact on our Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio related to these fairvalue management actions since the announcement of the acquisition was anincrease of approximately 120 basis points. In addition, the changes in the fairvalue of the forward contracts decreased OCI by $264 million in the currentquarter and increased OCI by $374 million on a cumulative basis, since theannouncement of the acquisition.This Significant Events section contains forward-looking statements. Pleaserefer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.First Quarter 2023 Performance ReviewThe order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section followsthe order of revenue, expenses and provision for credit losses, regardless oftheir relative impact.Adjusted results and ratios in this First Quarter 2023 Performance Reviewsection are on a non-GAAP basis and discussed in the Non-GAAP and OtherFinancial Measures section.Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded a loss of $1,461 million($2,011 million pre-tax) related to the management of the impact of interestrate changes between the announcement and closing of the Bank of the Westacquisition on its fair value and goodwill, compared with revenue of $413million ($562 million pre-tax) in the prior year, as well as acquisition andintegration costs of $181 million ($239 million pre-tax), compared with $10million ($12 million pre-tax) in the prior year. In addition, the currentquarter excluded $371 million of tax expense related to certain tax measuresenacted by the Canadian government and a $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) legalprovision comprising interest expense and legal fees related to a lawsuitassociated with a predecessor bank, M&I Marshall and Ilsley Bank. The prior yearexcluded the impact of divestitures of $48 million ($26 million pre-tax) relatedto the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Both the current quarter andprior year excluded amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets of $6million ($8 million pre-tax). Refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measuressection for further information on adjusting items.Reported net income decreased from the prior year, primarily due to the impactof the items noted above, and adjusted net income decreased 12%, with higher netrevenue more than offset by higher expenses, and a higher provision for creditlosses compared with a recovery in the prior year. Net income increased in U.S.P&C due to the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar and decreased in all operatinggroups on a source currency basis. On a reported basis, Corporate Servicesrecorded a net loss, compared with net income in the prior year, and on anadjusted basis, Corporate Services recorded a higher net loss.Canadian P&CReported and adjusted net income was $980 million, a decrease of $24 million or2% from the prior year. Results reflected a 9% increase in revenue, driven byhigher net interest income reflecting strong growth in balances and higher netinterest margins, which was more than offset by higher expenses and a higherprovision for credit losses.U.S. P&CReported net income was $698 million, and adjusted net income was $699 million,both increasing $17 million or 3%. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollarincreased net income by 6%.On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was $520 million and adjusted netincome was $521 million, both decreasing $16 million or 3% from prior year.Results reflected a 12% increase in revenue, primarily due to higher netinterest income reflecting higher net interest margins and loan balances, morethan offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses.BMO Wealth ManagementReported net income was $277 million and adjusted net income was $278 million,both decreasing $38 million or 12% from the prior year. Wealth and AssetManagement reported net income was $207 million, a decrease of $54 million or20% due to lower revenue reflecting weaker global markets and higher expenses.Insurance net income was $70 million, an increase of $16 million or 29% from theprior year.BMO Capital MarketsReported net income was $503 million, a decrease of $202 million or 29% from theprior year, and adjusted net income was $510 million, a decrease of $202 millionor 28%. Reported and adjusted results were impacted by current marketconditions, resulting in lower Investment and Corporate Banking revenue andGlobal Markets revenue compared with particularly strong results in the prioryear, as well as higher expenses and a lower recovery of the provision forcredit losses.Corporate ServicesReported net loss was $2,211 million, compared with reported net income of $228million in the prior year, and adjusted net loss was $195 million, compared withan adjusted net loss of $130 million. Reported results decreased, primarily dueto the adjusting items noted above. Adjusted results decreased primarily due tolower revenue and higher expenses, partially offset by the impact of a morefavourable effective tax rate in the current quarter.CapitalBMO's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 18.2% as at January 31, 2023, an increasefrom 16.7% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by $3.4billion common share issuances through a public offering and private placements,and lower risk-weighted assets.Credit QualityTotal provision for credit losses was $217 million, compared with a recovery ofthe provision for credit losses of $99 million in the prior year. The totalprovision for credit losses as a percentage of average net loans and acceptancesratio was 15 basis points, compared with a total recovery of credit losses ratioof 8 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impairedloans was $196 million, an increase of $110 million from the prior year. Theprovision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average netloans and acceptances ratio was 14 basis points, compared with 7 basis points inthe prior year. There was a $21 million provision for credit losses onperforming loans in the current quarter, compared with a $185 million recoveryin the prior year. The $21 million provision for credit losses on performingloans in the current quarter reflected increased uncertainty in creditconditions and growth in certain portfolios, largely offset by portfolio creditimprovement, including benefits from risk transfer transactions. The $185million recovery of credit losses in the prior year largely reflected reduceduncertainty on future credit conditions and positive credit migration, partiallyoffset by balance growth and a weaker economic outlook.Refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments section of BMO's 2022Annual Report and Note 4 of our audited annual consolidated financial statementsfor further information on the allowance for credit losses as at October 31,2022.Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive FutureBMO has a deep sense of purpose - to be a champion for progress and a catalystfor change. We are leveraging our position as a leading financial servicesprovider in order to create opportunities for our stakeholders and communitiesto make positive, sustainable change, because we believe that success can andmust be mutual. In support of our customers, communities and employees, in thefirst quarter of 2023:- BMO employees pledged more than $31 million to the United Way and thousands ofother community organizations across North America, setting a new BMO record.- We completed the acquisition of Radicle Group Inc., a leader in sustainabilityadvisory services and solutions, including carbon credit origination andenvironmental commodity trading. The acquisition makes BMO a leader in carboncredit development and technology-driven emissions measurement and management,and enhances our commitment to help our clients understand and manage therisks and opportunities of the energy transition.- BMO InvestorLine announced the launch of its new ESG Insights feature thatprovides self-directed investors with Environmental, Social and Governance(ESG) ratings for individual equities and exchange traded funds (ETFs), tohelp them evaluate the ESG risks and opportunities of the investments theymake.- BMO joined Ontario Soccer as its newest premier partner, collaborating on newempowerment initiatives to foster gender equity for soccer benefitingthousands of women and girls.- We announced a Community Benefits Plan that outlines a commitment of more than$40 billion to local communities across our expanded footprint in the UnitedStates, with a focus on increasing home ownership and supporting the growth ofsmall businesses in low to moderate-income neighbourhoods.BMO's leadership continues to be recognized in several rankings, including:- Ranked among the most sustainable companies on the Dow Jones SustainabilityIndices (DJSI). In addition, BMO ranked in the 95th percentile among banksglobally and earned the highest possible score in the areas of EnvironmentReporting, Social Reporting and Financial Inclusion.- Named as one of Corporate Knights ' 2023 Global 100 Most SustainableCorporations in the World and, for the fourth consecutive year, ranked asNorth America's most sustainable bank. We ranked eighth in the world and inthe top 15 per cent of banks globally for sustainable revenue and receivedhigh marks for diversity on our Board and the representation of diversityamong our directors and senior leadership.- Recognized by the World Benchmarking Alliance's new global benchmark (WBA) asthe world's top ranked financial institution for helping make progress insupport of a just and sustainable economy.- Included for the eighth consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-EqualityIndex (GEI), which recognizes BMO as a global leader in gender equality andinclusion within the workplace and the community, and for publiclydemonstrating our commitment to equality and advancing women.CautionThe foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to theCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.Regulatory FilingsBMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annualManagement's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financialstatements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholdersand Proxy Circular, are available on our website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and ExchangeCommission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=3592559524&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in orotherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1503227685&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or anythird party websites mentioned herein, does not form part of this document.Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of theorganization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with itssubsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. In this document, the names BMOand BMO Financial Group, as well as the words "bank", "we" and "our", meanBank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries.Non-GAAP and Other Financial MeasuresResults and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unlessotherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derivedfrom our audited annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordancewith International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP meanIFRS. We use a number of financial measures to assess our performance, as wellas the performance of our operating segments, including amounts, measures andratios that are presented on a non-GAAP basis, as described below. We believethat these non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, read together with our GAAPresults, provide readers with a better understanding of how management assessesresults.Non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings underGAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by othercompanies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for,GAAP results.Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysisdated February 28, 2023 for the period ended January 31, 2023 (First Quarter2023 Report to Shareholders) is incorporated by reference into this document.For further details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios,including supplementary financial measures, please refer to the Glossary ofFinancial Terms section in our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders whichis available at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .Our non-GAAP measures broadly fall into the following categories:Adjusted measures and ratiosManagement considers both reported and adjusted results and measures to beuseful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted resultsand measures remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expenseand income taxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results andmeasures presented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both areported basis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact ofcertain items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess resultsexcluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing businessperformance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis oftrends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes inreported results in this document applies equally to changes in thecorresponding adjusted results.Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net ofinsurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB),and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similarbasis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on abasis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variabilityarising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused bymovements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that supportpolicy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded atfair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in theConsolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset bychanges in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which isreflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratiosand operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows fora better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to theInsurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities sectionin our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equityTangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity lessgoodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred taxliabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the NorthAmerican banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performanceof businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures(Canadian $ in millions, except as Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q1-2022noted)Reported ResultsNet interest income 4,021 3,767 4,019Non-interest revenue 2,449 6,803 3,704Revenue 6,470 10,570 7,723Insurance claims, commissions and (1,193) 369 (81)changes in policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 5,277 10,939 7,642Provision for credit losses (217) (226) 99Non-interest expense (4,421) (4,776) (3,846)Income before income taxes 639 5,937 3,895Provision for income taxes (6) (392) (1,454) (962)Net income 247 4,483 2,933Diluted EPS ($) 0.30 6.51 4.43Adjusting Items Impacting Revenue(Pre-tax)Impact of divestitures (1) - - (29)Management of fair value changes on (2,011) 4,541 562the purchase of Bank of the West (2)Legal provision (3) (6) (515) -Impact of adjusting items on revenue (2,017) 4,026 533(pre-tax)Adjusting Items ImpactingNon-Interest Expense (Pre-tax)Acquisition and integration costs (239) (193) (12)(4)Amortization of acquisition-related (8) (8) (8)intangible assets (5)Impact of divestitures (1) - 6 3Legal provision (3) (2) (627) -Impact of adjusting items on (249) (822) (17)non-interest expense (pre-tax)Impact of adjusting items on (2,266) 3,204 516reported net income (pre-tax)Adjusting Items Impacting Revenue(After-tax)Impact of divestitures (1) - - (29)Management of fair value changes on (1,461) 3,336 413the purchase of Bank of the West (2)Legal provision (3) (5) (382) -Impact of adjusting items on revenue (1,466) 2,954 384(after-tax)Adjusting Items ImpactingNon-Interest Expense (After-tax)Acquisition and integration costs (181) (145) (10)(4)Amortization of acquisition-related (6) (6) (6)intangible assets (5)Impact of divestitures (1) - 8 (19)Legal provision (3) (1) (464) -Impact of adjusting items on (188) (607) (35)non-interest expense (after-tax)Impact of Canadian tax measures (6) (371) - -Impact of adjusting items on (2,025) 2,347 349reported net income (after-tax)Impact on diluted EPS ($) (2.92) 3.47 0.54Adjusted ResultsNet interest income 4,410 4,439 3,974Non-interest revenue 4,077 2,105 3,216Revenue 8,487 6,544 7,190Insurance claims, commissions and (1,193) 369 (81)changes in policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 7,294 6,913 7,109Provision for credit losses (217) (226) 99Non-interest expense (4,172) (3,954) (3,829)Income before income taxes 2,905 2,733 3,379Provision for income taxes (6) (633) (597) (795)Net income 2,272 2,136 2,584Diluted EPS ($) 3.22 3.04 3.89(1) Reported net income included the impact of divestitures related tothe sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Q4-2022 net incomeincluded a $8 million ($6 million pre-tax) recovery ofnon-interest expense, and Q1-2022 included a $29 million (pre-taxand after-tax) loss related to foreign currency translationreclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income tonon-interest revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery ofnon-interest expense, including taxes of $22 million on closing ofthe sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. These amounts wererecorded in Corporate Services.(2) Reported net income included revenue (losses) related to theacquisition of Bank of the West resulting from the management ofthe impact of interest rate changes between the announcement andclosing on its fair value and goodwill. Q1-2023 included a loss of$1,461 million ($2,011 million pre-tax), comprising $1,628 millionof pre-tax mark-to-market losses on certain interest rate swapsrecorded in non-interest trading revenue and $383 million ofpre-tax losses on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasuries andother balance sheet instruments recorded in net interest income.Q4-2022 included revenue of $3,336 million ($4,541 millionpre-tax), comprising $4,698 million of pre-tax mark-to-marketgains and $157 million of pre-tax losses recorded in net interestincome. Q1-2022 included revenue of $413 million ($562 millionpre-tax), comprising $517 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gainsand $45 million of pre-tax interest income. These amounts wererecorded in Corporate Services. For further information on thisacquisition, refer to the Significant Events section.(3) Q1-2023 reported net income included $6 million ($8 millionpre-tax) related to a lawsuit associated with a predecessor bank,M&I Marshall and Ilsley Bank, comprising interest expense of $6million pre-tax and legal fees of $2 million pre-tax. Q4-2022included $846 million ($1,142 million pre-tax), comprisinginterest expense of $515 million pre-tax and non-interest expenseof $627 million pre-tax, including legal fees of $22 million.These amounts were recorded in Corporate Services. For furtherinformation, refer to the Provisions and Contingent Liabilitiessection in Note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financialstatements of BMO's 2022 Annual Report.(4) Reported net income included acquisition and integration costsrelated to the acquisition of Bank of the West recorded innon-interest expenses in Corporate Services. Q1-2023 included $178million ($235 million pre-tax), Q4-2022 included $143 million($191 million pre-tax) and Q1-2022 included $7 million ($8 millionpre-tax). In addition, reported net income included acquisitionand integration costs recorded in non-interest expense in BMOCapital Markets related to both Radicle and Clearpool in Q1-2023,and to Clearpool in Q4-2022 and Q1-2022: Q1-2023 included $3million ($4 million pre-tax), Q4-2022 included $2 million ($2million pre-tax), and Q1-2022 included $3 million ($4 millionpre-tax).(5) Reported income included amortization of acquisition-relatedintangible assets recorded in non-interest expense in the relatedoperating group and was $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) in each ofQ1-2023, Q4-2022 and Q1-2022.(6) Q1-2023 reported net income included a one-time tax expense of$371 million related to certain tax measures enacted by theCanadian government, comprising a Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD)of $312 million and $59 million related to the pro-rated fiscal2022 impact of the 1.5% tax rate increase, net of a deferred taxasset remeasurement, recorded in Corporate Services.Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating GroupBMO BMO Ca Corporat U.S.Wealth pital e Segment(1)(Canadian $ in Canadian U.S. Tota Manageme Market Services Total (US $ inmillions, except P&C P&C l nt s Bank millionsas noted) P&C )Q1-2023Reported net 980 698 1,67 277 503 (2,211) 247 (558)income (loss) 8Acquisition and - - - - 3 178 181 132integration costsAmortization of ac - 1 1 1 4 - 6 4quisition-relatedintangible assetsImpact of - - - - - - - -divestituresManagement of fairvalue changes onthe purchase ofBank of the West - - - - - 1,461 1,461 1,093Legal provision - - - - - 6 6 5Impact of Canadian - - - - - 371 371 -tax measuresAdjusted net 980 699 1,67 278 510 (195) 2,272 676income (loss) 9Q4-2022Reported net 917 660 1,57 298 357 2,251 4,483 2,306income (loss) 7Acquisition and - - - - 2 143 145 106integration costsAmortization of ac - 2 2 - 4 - 6 4quisition-relatedintangible assetsImpact of - - - - - (8) (8) (3)divestituresManagement of fairvalue changes onthe purchase ofBank of the West - - - - - (3,336) (3,336 (2,470)Legal provision - - - - - 846 846 621Adjusted net 917 662 1,57 298 363 (104) 2,136 564income (loss) 9Q1-2022Reported net 1,004 681 1,68 315 705 228 2,933 1,145income (loss) 5Acquisition and - - - - 3 7 10 7integration costsAmortization of ac - 1 1 1 4 - 6 4quisition-relatedintangible assetsImpact of - - - - - 48 48 (40)divestituresManagement of fairvalue changes onthe purchase ofBank of the West - - - - - (413) (413) (325)Adjusted net 1,004 682 1,68 316 712 (130) 2,584 791income (loss) 6(1) U.S. segment reported and adjusted results comprise netincome recorded in U.S. P&C and our U.S. operations in BMOWealth Management, BMO Capital Markets and CorporateServices.Refer to footnotes (1) to (6) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measurestable for details on adjusting items.Return on Equity and Return on Tangible Common Equity(Canadian $ in millions, except as Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q1-2022noted)Reported net income 247 4,483 2,933Dividends on preferred shares and (38) (77) (55)distributions on other equityinstrumentsNet income available to common 209 4,406 2,878shareholders (A)After-tax amortization of 6 6 6acquisition-related intangibleassetsNet income available to commonshareholders after adjusting foramortization ofacquisition-related intangible 215 4,412 2,884assets (B)After-tax impact of other adjusting 2,019 (2,353) (355)items (1)Adjusted net income available to 2,234 2,059 2,529common shareholders (C)Average common shareholders' equity 66,015 63,343 53,345(D)Return on equity (%) (= A/D) (2) 1.3 27.6 21.4Adjusted return on equity (%) (= 13.4 12.9 18.8C/D) (2)Average tangible common equity (E) 60,882 58,224 48,431(3)Return on tangible common equity (%) 1.4 30.1 23.6(= B/E) (2)Adjusted return on tangible common 14.6 14.0 20.7equity (%) (= C/E) (2)(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (6) in the Non-GAAP and Other FinancialMeasures table for details on adjusting items.(2) Quarterly calculations are on an annualized basis.(3) Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders'equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $5,283 million inQ1-2023, $5,247 million in Q4-2022, and $5,031 million in Q1-2022.Acquisition-related intangible assets of $115 million in Q1-2023,$124 million in Q4-2022, and $138 million in Q1-2022, net ofrelated deferred tax liabilities of $265 million in Q1-2023, $252million in Q4-2022, and $255 million in Q1-2022.Caution Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsBank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oralforward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in thisdocument and may be included in other filings with Canadian securitiesregulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in othercommunications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, theUnited States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and anyapplicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in thisdocument may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to ourobjectives and priorities for fiscal 2023 and beyond, our strategies or futureactions, our targets and commitments (including with respect to our ClimateAmbition and net zero emissions), expectations for our financial condition,capital position or share price, the regulatory environment in which we operate,the results of, or outlook for, our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. andinternational economies, plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank ofthe West and the financial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction,and include statements made by our management. Forward-looking statements aretypically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe","expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal","commit", "target", "may", "might", "schedule", "forecast", "outlook","timeline", "suggest", "seek" and "could" or negative or grammatical variationsthereof.By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions andare subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific innature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions orprojections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not becorrect, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution readers of this document notto place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as a number offactors - many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can bedifficult to predict - could cause actual future results, conditions, actions orevents to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates orintentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influencedby many factors, including, but not limited to: general economic and marketconditions in the countries in which we operate, including labour challenges;the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly otheroutbreaks of disease or illness, and their impact on local, national orinternational economies, as well as their heightening of certain risks that mayaffect our future results; information, privacy and cybersecurity, including thethreat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, aswell as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted atcausing system failure and service disruption; benchmark interest rate reforms;technological changes and technology resiliency; political conditions, includingchanges relating to, or affecting, economic or trade matters; climate change andother environmental and social risk; the Canadian housing market and consumerleverage; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; changes inmonetary, fiscal, or economic policy; changes in laws, including tax legislationand interpretation, or in supervisory expectations or requirements, includingcapital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effectof such changes on funding costs; weak, volatile or illiquid capital or creditmarkets; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in whichwe operate; exposure to, and the resolution of, significant litigation orregulatory matters, our ability to successfully appeal adverse outcomes of suchmatters and the timing, determination and recovery of amounts related to suchmatters; the accuracy and completeness of the information we obtain with respectto our customers and counterparties; failure of third parties to comply withtheir obligations to us; our ability to execute our strategic plans, completeproposed acquisitions or dispositions and integrate acquisitions, includingobtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and judgments, andthe effects of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations onthese estimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect toreliance on third parties; the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, includingBank of the West, such as potential synergies, accretion to adjusted earningsper share (EPS), and operational efficiencies, are not realized; changes to ourcredit ratings; global capital markets activities; the possible effects on ourbusiness of war or terrorist activities; natural disasters and disruptions topublic infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or watersupply; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage risks arising fromall of the foregoing factors.We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For moreinformation, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect FutureResults section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal andregulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in theEnterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2022 Annual Report, and theRisk Management section in our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders, all ofwhich outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results.Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as wellas other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty offorward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-lookingstatements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by theorganization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-lookinginformation contained in this document is presented for the purpose of assistingshareholders and analysts in understanding our financial position as at and forthe periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic prioritiesand objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statementscontained in this document include those set out in the Economic Developmentsand Outlook section of BMO's 2022 Annual Report, as updated in the EconomicDevelopments and Outlook section in our First Quarter 2023 Report toShareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Losses section of BMO's2022 Annual Report, as updated in the Allowance for Credit Losses section in ourFirst Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions about the performance ofthe Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market conditions and theircombined effect on our business, are material factors we consider whendetermining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations for ourbusiness. Assumptions about our integration plan, the efficiency and duration ofintegration and the alignment of organizational responsibilities were materialfactors we considered in estimating pre-tax cost synergies and integrationcosts. Assumptions about BMO and Bank of the West's current and expectedfinancial performance (including balance sheet, income statement and regulatorycapital figures), expected cost and revenue synergies (and timing to achieve),and current and future foreign exchange rates, interest rates and sharesoutstanding were material factors considered in estimating adjusted EPSaccretion.In determining our expectations for economic growth, we primarily considerhistorical economic data, past relationships between economic and financialvariables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the domestic andglobal economy.INVESTOR AND MEDIA INFORMATIONInvestor Presentation MaterialsInterested parties are invited to visit BMO's website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) to review the 2022 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidatedfinancial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementaryfinancial and regulatory information package.Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast PresentationsInterested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference callon Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 7.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed bytelephone at 416-340-2217 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-806 5484 (toll-freeoutside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1713282#. A replay of the conference callcan be accessed until March 31, 2023, by calling 905-694-9451 (from withinToronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode:1518711#.A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) . A replay can also be accessed on the website.Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment For other shareholder information, pleaseand Share Purchase contactPlan (the Plan) Bank of MontrealAverage market price as defined Shareholder Servicesunder DRIPCorporate Secretary's DepartmentNovember 2022: $129.42One First Canadian Place, 21st FloorDecember 2022: $122.67Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1January 2023: $133.62Telephone: (416) 867-6785For dividend information, change inshareholder address E-mail: corp.secretary@bmo.comor to advise of duplicate mailings, For further information on this document,please contact please contactComputershare Trust Company of Bank of MontrealCanadaInvestor Relations Department100 University Avenue, 8th FloorP.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place,Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 10th FloorTelephone: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1and the United States)To review financial results andTelephone: (514) 982-7800 regulatory filings and disclosures(international) online, please visit BMO's website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c2Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canada and the 12.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=116United States) 0904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2FinvestorrelFax: (416) 263-9394 (international) ations) .E-mail: service@computershare.comBMO's 2022 Annual MD&A, audited consolidated financial statements, annualinformation form and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with theU.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) are available online atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1287658435&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=%C2%A0www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com . Printed copies ofthe bank'scomplete 2022 audited consolidated financial statements are available free ofcharge upon request at 416-867-6785 or corp.secretary@bmo.com.Annual Meeting 2023The next Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 18,2023.® Registered trademark of Bank of MontrealMedia Relations Contact: Jeff Roman, Director, Enterprise Media Relations,mailto:jeff.roman@bmo.com , 416-867-3996; Investor Relations Contacts: ChristineViau, Head, Investor Relations, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com , 416-867-6956;Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com ,416-867-7834View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-financial-group-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301757719.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5451942OTS: BMO Financial Group