BMO Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders,
including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period
ended January 31, 2023, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (ht
tps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.
com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.n
et/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=w
ww.sedar.com .
Financial Results Highlights
including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period
ended January 31, 2023, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (ht
tps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.
com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.n
et/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=w
ww.sedar.com .
Financial Results Highlights
First Quarter 2023 Compared with First Quarter 2022:
- Net income of $247 million, compared with $2,933 million; adjusted net
income1,3 of $2,272 million, compared with $2,584 million
- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $0.30, compared with $4.43; adjusted
EPS1,2,3 of $3.22, compared with $3.89
- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $217 million, compared with a recovery of
the provision for credit losses of $99 million
- Return on equity (ROE) of 1.3%, compared with 21.4%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 13.4%,
compared with 18.8%
- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio4 of 18.2%, compared with 14.1%
For the first quarter ended January 31, 2023, BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO)
(NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $247 million or $0.30 per share on a reported
basis, and net income of $2,272 million or $3.22 per share on an adjusted basis.
"We had a very good start to the year, with continued strong operating
performance in our Canadian and U.S. Personal and Commercial businesses and
improving momentum in BMO Capital Markets, benefitting from our strategic
investments in talent and technology. Our results continue to reflect our
diversified business mix and our superior risk management approach and credit
quality," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.
"The completion of our acquisition of Bank of the West on February 1st is a
historic moment for BMO and the natural next step in our North American growth
strategy, as we warmly welcome thousands of employees and 1.8 million customers
in key U.S. markets to the BMO family. Our shared commitment to customer
loyalty, community reinvestment and sustainability further strengthens our
position as a leading North American bank and enhances our long-term growth
opportunities.
"This quarter, we were again recognized as the most sustainable bank in North
America for the fourth year in a row in Corporate Knights ' 2023 Global 100 Most
Sustainable Corporations in the World. Our continued recognition as a global
leader in this area reinforces our commitment to sustainable business practices
and financing activities, as we deliver on our ambition to be our client's lead
partner in the transition to a net-zero world," concluded Mr. White.
Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a second quarter 2023
dividend of $1.43 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter, and an
increase of $0.10 or 8% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.43 per
common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $5.72 per common share.
Caution
The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. They are also
presented on an adjusted basis that excluded the impact of certain
specified items from reported results. Adjusted results and ratios
are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in the
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section. For details on the
composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, as well as
supplementary financial measures, refer to the Glossary of
Financial Terms in our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
(2) All EPS measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless
specified otherwise.
(3) Q1-2023 reported net income included a loss of $1,461 million
($2,011 million pre-tax) resulting from the impact of fair value
management actions related to the acquisition of Bank of the West,
compared with revenue of $413 million ($562 million pre-tax) in
the prior year, and acquisition and integration costs of $181
million ($239 million pre-tax), compared with $10 million ($12
million pre-tax) in the prior year. In addition, Q1-2023 net
income included $371 million of tax expense related to certain tax
measures enacted by the Canadian government and $6 million ($8
million pre-tax) of interest expense and legal fees relating to
the lawsuit associated with a predecessor bank, M&I Marshall and
Ilsley Bank. Q1-2022 net income included the impact of
divestitures of $48 million ($26 million pre-tax) related to the
sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Both the current
quarter and prior year included amortization of
acquisition-related intangible assets of $6 million ($8 million
pre-tax). Refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
section for further information on adjusting items.
(4) The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed in accordance
with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions'
(OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline.
Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on
unrounded numbers.
Significant Events
On February 1, 2023, we completed the acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP
Paribas for a cash purchase price of US$13.8 billion, reflecting dividends from
Bank of the West to BNP Paribas and other closing adjustments. Bank of the West
provides a broad range of banking products and services, primarily in the
Western and Midwestern parts of the United States. The acquisition enables our
expansion in Bank of the West's primary markets, including California, and
accelerates our commercial banking expansion.
Under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the purchase price
will be allocated to the identifiable assets and liabilities of Bank of the West
as at February 1, 2023, based on their relative fair values, with the difference
recorded as goodwill. The fair value/par value differences, referred to as the
fair value mark, will be amortized to income over the estimated life of the
underlying asset (liability). Intangible assets identified, including the core
deposit intangible related to non-maturity deposits, will be amortized over
their estimated life. Due to the proximity of the closing date to the release of
our interim consolidated financial statements, the initial accounting for the
acquisition has not been finalized, including the valuation of assets acquired
and liabilities assumed, including loans, intangible assets, goodwill, deposits
and contingent liabilities. The acquisition, including the purchase accounting
impacts, will be reflected in our results in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
We have updated our estimates of the financial impact to the bank's results to
reflect the later than anticipated closing and conversion dates. We remain
confident in achieving annual pre-tax cost synergies of US$670 million through
operational efficiencies across our combined businesses and for the transaction
to be approximately 7% accretive to our fiscal 2024 earnings per share,
excluding the impact of the accretion of credit and fair value marks. We expect
to incur pre-tax merger and integration costs of approximately US$1.5 billion.
The fair value of fixed rate loans, securities and deposits is largely dependent
on interest rates. As interest rates have increased since the announcement of
the acquisition, the fair value of the acquired fixed rate assets (in
particular, loans and securities) has decreased, resulting in higher goodwill on
closing compared with estimates in our original assumptions. Conversely, the
fair value of floating rate assets (liabilities) and non-maturity deposits
approximate par, providing no natural fair value change offset. Changes in
goodwill relative to our original assumptions impacted capital ratios at
closing, because goodwill is treated as a deduction from capital under the
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Basel III rules.
In addition, given that the purchase price of the acquisition was in U.S.
dollars, the change in foreign exchange translation between the Canadian dollar
relative to the U.S. dollar between the announcement and the closing resulted in
a change to the Canadian dollar equivalent goodwill.
We proactively managed the exposure to capital from changes in fair value of the
assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at closing. As part of our fair value
management actions, we entered into interest rate swaps that increased in value
as interest rates rose, resulting in mark-to-market gains (losses) recorded in
trading revenue. These swaps were largely offset from an interest rate risk
perspective through the purchase of a portfolio of matched-duration U.S.
treasuries and other balance sheet instruments that generated net interest
income. Together, these transactions aimed to mitigate the effects of any
changes in goodwill arising from changes in interest rates between the
announcement and closing of the acquisition. In addition, BMO entered into
forward contracts, which qualify as accounting hedges, to mitigate the effects
of changes in the Canadian dollar equivalent of the purchase price on closing.
Changes in the fair value of these forward contracts were recorded in other
comprehensive income (OCI) until closing of the transaction. On close, the
accumulated gains in Other Comprehensive Income reduced the Canadian dollar
equivalent of the purchase price.
The impact of the fair value management actions on our results was treated as an
adjusting item. The current quarter included a loss of $1,461 million ($2,011
million pre-tax) related to the management of interest rate changes, comprising
$1,628 million pre-tax of mark-to-market losses on the interest rate swaps as at
January 31, 2023, recorded in non-interest revenue, as well as a loss of $383
million pre-tax on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasuries and other balance
sheet instruments recorded in net interest income.
The cumulative impact on our Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio related to these fair
value management actions since the announcement of the acquisition was an
increase of approximately 120 basis points. In addition, the changes in the fair
value of the forward contracts decreased OCI by $264 million in the current
quarter and increased OCI by $374 million on a cumulative basis, since the
announcement of the acquisition.
This Significant Events section contains forward-looking statements. Please
refer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
First Quarter 2023 Performance Review
The order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section follows
the order of revenue, expenses and provision for credit losses, regardless of
their relative impact.
Adjusted results and ratios in this First Quarter 2023 Performance Review
section are on a non-GAAP basis and discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other
Financial Measures section.
Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded a loss of $1,461 million
($2,011 million pre-tax) related to the management of the impact of interest
rate changes between the announcement and closing of the Bank of the West
acquisition on its fair value and goodwill, compared with revenue of $413
million ($562 million pre-tax) in the prior year, as well as acquisition and
integration costs of $181 million ($239 million pre-tax), compared with $10
million ($12 million pre-tax) in the prior year. In addition, the current
quarter excluded $371 million of tax expense related to certain tax measures
enacted by the Canadian government and a $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) legal
provision comprising interest expense and legal fees related to a lawsuit
associated with a predecessor bank, M&I Marshall and Ilsley Bank. The prior year
excluded the impact of divestitures of $48 million ($26 million pre-tax) related
to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Both the current quarter and
prior year excluded amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets of $6
million ($8 million pre-tax). Refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
section for further information on adjusting items.
Reported net income decreased from the prior year, primarily due to the impact
of the items noted above, and adjusted net income decreased 12%, with higher net
revenue more than offset by higher expenses, and a higher provision for credit
losses compared with a recovery in the prior year. Net income increased in U.S.
P&C due to the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar and decreased in all operating
groups on a source currency basis. On a reported basis, Corporate Services
recorded a net loss, compared with net income in the prior year, and on an
adjusted basis, Corporate Services recorded a higher net loss.
Canadian P&C
Reported and adjusted net income was $980 million, a decrease of $24 million or
2% from the prior year. Results reflected a 9% increase in revenue, driven by
higher net interest income reflecting strong growth in balances and higher net
interest margins, which was more than offset by higher expenses and a higher
provision for credit losses.
U.S. P&C
Reported net income was $698 million, and adjusted net income was $699 million,
both increasing $17 million or 3%. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar
increased net income by 6%.
On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was $520 million and adjusted net
income was $521 million, both decreasing $16 million or 3% from prior year.
Results reflected a 12% increase in revenue, primarily due to higher net
interest income reflecting higher net interest margins and loan balances, more
than offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses.
BMO Wealth Management
Reported net income was $277 million and adjusted net income was $278 million,
both decreasing $38 million or 12% from the prior year. Wealth and Asset
Management reported net income was $207 million, a decrease of $54 million or
20% due to lower revenue reflecting weaker global markets and higher expenses.
Insurance net income was $70 million, an increase of $16 million or 29% from the
prior year.
BMO Capital Markets
Reported net income was $503 million, a decrease of $202 million or 29% from the
prior year, and adjusted net income was $510 million, a decrease of $202 million
or 28%. Reported and adjusted results were impacted by current market
conditions, resulting in lower Investment and Corporate Banking revenue and
Global Markets revenue compared with particularly strong results in the prior
year, as well as higher expenses and a lower recovery of the provision for
credit losses.
Corporate Services
Reported net loss was $2,211 million, compared with reported net income of $228
million in the prior year, and adjusted net loss was $195 million, compared with
an adjusted net loss of $130 million. Reported results decreased, primarily due
to the adjusting items noted above. Adjusted results decreased primarily due to
lower revenue and higher expenses, partially offset by the impact of a more
favourable effective tax rate in the current quarter.
Capital
BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 18.2% as at January 31, 2023, an increase
from 16.7% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by $3.4
billion common share issuances through a public offering and private placements,
and lower risk-weighted assets.
Credit Quality
Total provision for credit losses was $217 million, compared with a recovery of
the provision for credit losses of $99 million in the prior year. The total
provision for credit losses as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances
ratio was 15 basis points, compared with a total recovery of credit losses ratio
of 8 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired
loans was $196 million, an increase of $110 million from the prior year. The
provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average net
loans and acceptances ratio was 14 basis points, compared with 7 basis points in
the prior year. There was a $21 million provision for credit losses on
performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $185 million recovery
in the prior year. The $21 million provision for credit losses on performing
loans in the current quarter reflected increased uncertainty in credit
conditions and growth in certain portfolios, largely offset by portfolio credit
improvement, including benefits from risk transfer transactions. The $185
million recovery of credit losses in the prior year largely reflected reduced
uncertainty on future credit conditions and positive credit migration, partially
offset by balance growth and a weaker economic outlook.
Refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments section of BMO's 2022
Annual Report and Note 4 of our audited annual consolidated financial statements
for further information on the allowance for credit losses as at October 31,
2022.
Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive Future
BMO has a deep sense of purpose - to be a champion for progress and a catalyst
for change. We are leveraging our position as a leading financial services
provider in order to create opportunities for our stakeholders and communities
to make positive, sustainable change, because we believe that success can and
must be mutual. In support of our customers, communities and employees, in the
first quarter of 2023:
- BMO employees pledged more than $31 million to the United Way and thousands of
other community organizations across North America, setting a new BMO record.
- We completed the acquisition of Radicle Group Inc., a leader in sustainability
advisory services and solutions, including carbon credit origination and
environmental commodity trading. The acquisition makes BMO a leader in carbon
credit development and technology-driven emissions measurement and management,
and enhances our commitment to help our clients understand and manage the
risks and opportunities of the energy transition.
- BMO InvestorLine announced the launch of its new ESG Insights feature that
provides self-directed investors with Environmental, Social and Governance
(ESG) ratings for individual equities and exchange traded funds (ETFs), to
help them evaluate the ESG risks and opportunities of the investments they
make.
- BMO joined Ontario Soccer as its newest premier partner, collaborating on new
empowerment initiatives to foster gender equity for soccer benefiting
thousands of women and girls.
- We announced a Community Benefits Plan that outlines a commitment of more than
$40 billion to local communities across our expanded footprint in the United
States, with a focus on increasing home ownership and supporting the growth of
small businesses in low to moderate-income neighbourhoods.
BMO's leadership continues to be recognized in several rankings, including:
- Ranked among the most sustainable companies on the Dow Jones Sustainability
Indices (DJSI). In addition, BMO ranked in the 95th percentile among banks
globally and earned the highest possible score in the areas of Environment
Reporting, Social Reporting and Financial Inclusion.
- Named as one of Corporate Knights ' 2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable
Corporations in the World and, for the fourth consecutive year, ranked as
North America's most sustainable bank. We ranked eighth in the world and in
the top 15 per cent of banks globally for sustainable revenue and received
high marks for diversity on our Board and the representation of diversity
among our directors and senior leadership.
- Recognized by the World Benchmarking Alliance's new global benchmark (WBA) as
the world's top ranked financial institution for helping make progress in
support of a just and sustainable economy.
- Included for the eighth consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality
Index (GEI), which recognizes BMO as a global leader in gender equality and
inclusion within the workplace and the community, and for publicly
demonstrating our commitment to equality and advancing women.
Caution
The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Regulatory Filings
BMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual
Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial
statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1
160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto
rrelations) , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at https://c212
.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a
=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=35925595
24&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in or
otherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3
794109-1&h=1503227685&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or any
third party websites mentioned herein, does not form part of this document.
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the
organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. In this document, the names BMO
and BMO Financial Group, as well as the words "bank", "we" and "our", mean
Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless
otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived
from our audited annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance
with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean
IFRS. We use a number of financial measures to assess our performance, as well
as the performance of our operating segments, including amounts, measures and
ratios that are presented on a non-GAAP basis, as described below. We believe
that these non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, read together with our GAAP
results, provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses
results.
Non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under
GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other
companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for,
GAAP results.
Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysis
dated February 28, 2023 for the period ended January 31, 2023 (First Quarter
2023 Report to Shareholders) is incorporated by reference into this document.
For further details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios,
including supplementary financial measures, please refer to the Glossary of
Financial Terms section in our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders which
is available at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2076025906&u=htt
p%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .
Our non-GAAP measures broadly fall into the following categories:
Adjusted measures and ratios
Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures to be
useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results
and measures remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expense
and income taxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results and
measures presented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both a
reported basis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact of
certain items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results
excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business
performance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of
trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in
reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the
corresponding adjusted results.
Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net of
insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB),
and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similar
basis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on a
basis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variability
arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused by
movements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that support
policy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded at
fair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the
Consolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset by
changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is
reflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratios
and operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows for
a better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to the
Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities section
in our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity
Tangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity less
goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred tax
liabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the North
American banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performance
of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
(Canadian $ in millions, except as Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q1-2022
noted)
Reported Results
Net interest income 4,021 3,767 4,019
Non-interest revenue 2,449 6,803 3,704
Revenue 6,470 10,570 7,723
Insurance claims, commissions and (1,193) 369 (81)
changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 5,277 10,939 7,642
Provision for credit losses (217) (226) 99
Non-interest expense (4,421) (4,776) (3,846)
Income before income taxes 639 5,937 3,895
Provision for income taxes (6) (392) (1,454) (962)
Net income 247 4,483 2,933
Diluted EPS ($) 0.30 6.51 4.43
Adjusting Items Impacting Revenue
(Pre-tax)
Impact of divestitures (1) - - (29)
Management of fair value changes on (2,011) 4,541 562
the purchase of Bank of the West (2)
Legal provision (3) (6) (515) -
Impact of adjusting items on revenue (2,017) 4,026 533
(pre-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting
Non-Interest Expense (Pre-tax)
Acquisition and integration costs (239) (193) (12)
(4)
Amortization of acquisition-related (8) (8) (8)
intangible assets (5)
Impact of divestitures (1) - 6 3
Legal provision (3) (2) (627) -
Impact of adjusting items on (249) (822) (17)
non-interest expense (pre-tax)
Impact of adjusting items on (2,266) 3,204 516
reported net income (pre-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting Revenue
(After-tax)
Impact of divestitures (1) - - (29)
Management of fair value changes on (1,461) 3,336 413
the purchase of Bank of the West (2)
Legal provision (3) (5) (382) -
Impact of adjusting items on revenue (1,466) 2,954 384
(after-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting
Non-Interest Expense (After-tax)
Acquisition and integration costs (181) (145) (10)
(4)
Amortization of acquisition-related (6) (6) (6)
intangible assets (5)
Impact of divestitures (1) - 8 (19)
Legal provision (3) (1) (464) -
Impact of adjusting items on (188) (607) (35)
non-interest expense (after-tax)
Impact of Canadian tax measures (6) (371) - -
Impact of adjusting items on (2,025) 2,347 349
reported net income (after-tax)
Impact on diluted EPS ($) (2.92) 3.47 0.54
Adjusted Results
Net interest income 4,410 4,439 3,974
Non-interest revenue 4,077 2,105 3,216
Revenue 8,487 6,544 7,190
Insurance claims, commissions and (1,193) 369 (81)
changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 7,294 6,913 7,109
Provision for credit losses (217) (226) 99
Non-interest expense (4,172) (3,954) (3,829)
Income before income taxes 2,905 2,733 3,379
Provision for income taxes (6) (633) (597) (795)
Net income 2,272 2,136 2,584
Diluted EPS ($) 3.22 3.04 3.89
(1) Reported net income included the impact of divestitures related to
the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Q4-2022 net income
included a $8 million ($6 million pre-tax) recovery of
non-interest expense, and Q1-2022 included a $29 million (pre-tax
and after-tax) loss related to foreign currency translation
reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income to
non-interest revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery of
non-interest expense, including taxes of $22 million on closing of
the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. These amounts were
recorded in Corporate Services.
(2) Reported net income included revenue (losses) related to the
acquisition of Bank of the West resulting from the management of
the impact of interest rate changes between the announcement and
closing on its fair value and goodwill. Q1-2023 included a loss of
$1,461 million ($2,011 million pre-tax), comprising $1,628 million
of pre-tax mark-to-market losses on certain interest rate swaps
recorded in non-interest trading revenue and $383 million of
pre-tax losses on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasuries and
other balance sheet instruments recorded in net interest income.
Q4-2022 included revenue of $3,336 million ($4,541 million
pre-tax), comprising $4,698 million of pre-tax mark-to-market
gains and $157 million of pre-tax losses recorded in net interest
income. Q1-2022 included revenue of $413 million ($562 million
pre-tax), comprising $517 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains
and $45 million of pre-tax interest income. These amounts were
recorded in Corporate Services. For further information on this
acquisition, refer to the Significant Events section.
(3) Q1-2023 reported net income included $6 million ($8 million
pre-tax) related to a lawsuit associated with a predecessor bank,
M&I Marshall and Ilsley Bank, comprising interest expense of $6
million pre-tax and legal fees of $2 million pre-tax. Q4-2022
included $846 million ($1,142 million pre-tax), comprising
interest expense of $515 million pre-tax and non-interest expense
of $627 million pre-tax, including legal fees of $22 million.
These amounts were recorded in Corporate Services. For further
information, refer to the Provisions and Contingent Liabilities
section in Note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financial
statements of BMO's 2022 Annual Report.
(4) Reported net income included acquisition and integration costs
related to the acquisition of Bank of the West recorded in
non-interest expenses in Corporate Services. Q1-2023 included $178
million ($235 million pre-tax), Q4-2022 included $143 million
($191 million pre-tax) and Q1-2022 included $7 million ($8 million
pre-tax). In addition, reported net income included acquisition
and integration costs recorded in non-interest expense in BMO
Capital Markets related to both Radicle and Clearpool in Q1-2023,
and to Clearpool in Q4-2022 and Q1-2022: Q1-2023 included $3
million ($4 million pre-tax), Q4-2022 included $2 million ($2
million pre-tax), and Q1-2022 included $3 million ($4 million
pre-tax).
(5) Reported income included amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets recorded in non-interest expense in the related
operating group and was $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) in each of
Q1-2023, Q4-2022 and Q1-2022.
(6) Q1-2023 reported net income included a one-time tax expense of
$371 million related to certain tax measures enacted by the
Canadian government, comprising a Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD)
of $312 million and $59 million related to the pro-rated fiscal
2022 impact of the 1.5% tax rate increase, net of a deferred tax
asset remeasurement, recorded in Corporate Services.
Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group
BMO BMO Ca Corporat U.S.
Wealth pital e Segment
(1)
(Canadian $ in Canadian U.S. Tota Manageme Market Services Total (US $ in
millions, except P&C P&C l nt s Bank millions
as noted) P&C )
Q1-2023
Reported net 980 698 1,67 277 503 (2,211) 247 (558)
income (loss) 8
Acquisition and - - - - 3 178 181 132
integration costs
Amortization of ac - 1 1 1 4 - 6 4
quisition-related
intangible assets
Impact of - - - - - - - -
divestitures
Management of fair
value changes on
the purchase of
Bank of the West - - - - - 1,461 1,461 1,093
Legal provision - - - - - 6 6 5
Impact of Canadian - - - - - 371 371 -
tax measures
Adjusted net 980 699 1,67 278 510 (195) 2,272 676
income (loss) 9
Q4-2022
Reported net 917 660 1,57 298 357 2,251 4,483 2,306
income (loss) 7
Acquisition and - - - - 2 143 145 106
integration costs
Amortization of ac - 2 2 - 4 - 6 4
quisition-related
intangible assets
Impact of - - - - - (8) (8) (3)
divestitures
Management of fair
value changes on
the purchase of
Bank of the West - - - - - (3,336) (3,336 (2,470)
)
Legal provision - - - - - 846 846 621
Adjusted net 917 662 1,57 298 363 (104) 2,136 564
income (loss) 9
Q1-2022
Reported net 1,004 681 1,68 315 705 228 2,933 1,145
income (loss) 5
Acquisition and - - - - 3 7 10 7
integration costs
Amortization of ac - 1 1 1 4 - 6 4
quisition-related
intangible assets
Impact of - - - - - 48 48 (40)
divestitures
Management of fair
value changes on
the purchase of
Bank of the West - - - - - (413) (413) (325)
Adjusted net 1,004 682 1,68 316 712 (130) 2,584 791
income (loss) 6
(1) U.S. segment reported and adjusted results comprise net
income recorded in U.S. P&C and our U.S. operations in BMO
Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets and Corporate
Services.
Refer to footnotes (1) to (6) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
table for details on adjusting items.
Return on Equity and Return on Tangible Common Equity
(Canadian $ in millions, except as Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q1-2022
noted)
Reported net income 247 4,483 2,933
Dividends on preferred shares and (38) (77) (55)
distributions on other equity
instruments
Net income available to common 209 4,406 2,878
shareholders (A)
After-tax amortization of 6 6 6
acquisition-related intangible
assets
Net income available to common
shareholders after adjusting for
amortization of
acquisition-related intangible 215 4,412 2,884
assets (B)
After-tax impact of other adjusting 2,019 (2,353) (355)
items (1)
Adjusted net income available to 2,234 2,059 2,529
common shareholders (C)
Average common shareholders' equity 66,015 63,343 53,345
(D)
Return on equity (%) (= A/D) (2) 1.3 27.6 21.4
Adjusted return on equity (%) (= 13.4 12.9 18.8
C/D) (2)
Average tangible common equity (E) 60,882 58,224 48,431
(3)
Return on tangible common equity (%) 1.4 30.1 23.6
(= B/E) (2)
Adjusted return on tangible common 14.6 14.0 20.7
equity (%) (= C/E) (2)
(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (6) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial
Measures table for details on adjusting items.
(2) Quarterly calculations are on an annualized basis.
(3) Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders'
equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $5,283 million in
Q1-2023, $5,247 million in Q4-2022, and $5,031 million in Q1-2022.
Acquisition-related intangible assets of $115 million in Q1-2023,
$124 million in Q4-2022, and $138 million in Q1-2022, net of
related deferred tax liabilities of $265 million in Q1-2023, $252
million in Q4-2022, and $255 million in Q1-2022.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral
forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this
document and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities
regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other
communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"
provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any
applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this
document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our
objectives and priorities for fiscal 2023 and beyond, our strategies or future
actions, our targets and commitments (including with respect to our Climate
Ambition and net zero emissions), expectations for our financial condition,
capital position or share price, the regulatory environment in which we operate,
the results of, or outlook for, our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and
international economies, plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank of
the West and the financial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction,
and include statements made by our management. Forward-looking statements are
typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe",
"expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal",
"commit", "target", "may", "might", "schedule", "forecast", "outlook",
"timeline", "suggest", "seek" and "could" or negative or grammatical variations
thereof.
By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and
are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in
nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or
projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be
correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,
forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution readers of this document not
to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as a number of
factors - many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be
difficult to predict - could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or
events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or
intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.
The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced
by many factors, including, but not limited to: general economic and market
conditions in the countries in which we operate, including labour challenges;
the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly other
outbreaks of disease or illness, and their impact on local, national or
international economies, as well as their heightening of certain risks that may
affect our future results; information, privacy and cybersecurity, including the
threat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as
well as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at
causing system failure and service disruption; benchmark interest rate reforms;
technological changes and technology resiliency; political conditions, including
changes relating to, or affecting, economic or trade matters; climate change and
other environmental and social risk; the Canadian housing market and consumer
leverage; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; changes in
monetary, fiscal, or economic policy; changes in laws, including tax legislation
and interpretation, or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including
capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect
of such changes on funding costs; weak, volatile or illiquid capital or credit
markets; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in which
we operate; exposure to, and the resolution of, significant litigation or
regulatory matters, our ability to successfully appeal adverse outcomes of such
matters and the timing, determination and recovery of amounts related to such
matters; the accuracy and completeness of the information we obtain with respect
to our customers and counterparties; failure of third parties to comply with
their obligations to us; our ability to execute our strategic plans, complete
proposed acquisitions or dispositions and integrate acquisitions, including
obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and judgments, and
the effects of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on
these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect to
reliance on third parties; the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including
Bank of the West, such as potential synergies, accretion to adjusted earnings
per share (EPS), and operational efficiencies, are not realized; changes to our
credit ratings; global capital markets activities; the possible effects on our
business of war or terrorist activities; natural disasters and disruptions to
public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water
supply; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from
all of the foregoing factors.
We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.
Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more
information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future
Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,
insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal and
regulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the
Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2022 Annual Report, and the
Risk Management section in our First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders, all of
which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results.
Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as well
as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of
forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking
statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the
organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-looking
information contained in this document is presented for the purpose of assisting
shareholders and analysts in understanding our financial position as at and for
the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities
and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements
contained in this document include those set out in the Economic Developments
and Outlook section of BMO's 2022 Annual Report, as updated in the Economic
Developments and Outlook section in our First Quarter 2023 Report to
Shareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Losses section of BMO's
2022 Annual Report, as updated in the Allowance for Credit Losses section in our
First Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions about the performance of
the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market conditions and their
combined effect on our business, are material factors we consider when
determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations for our
business. Assumptions about our integration plan, the efficiency and duration of
integration and the alignment of organizational responsibilities were material
factors we considered in estimating pre-tax cost synergies and integration
costs. Assumptions about BMO and Bank of the West's current and expected
financial performance (including balance sheet, income statement and regulatory
capital figures), expected cost and revenue synergies (and timing to achieve),
and current and future foreign exchange rates, interest rates and shares
outstanding were material factors considered in estimating adjusted EPS
accretion.
In determining our expectations for economic growth, we primarily consider
historical economic data, past relationships between economic and financial
variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the domestic and
global economy.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA INFORMATION
Investor Presentation Materials
Interested parties are invited to visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1
160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto
rrelations) to review the 2022 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidated
financial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementary
financial and regulatory information package.
Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations
Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call
on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 7.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed by
telephone at 416-340-2217 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-806 5484 (toll-free
outside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1713282#. A replay of the conference call
can be accessed until March 31, 2023, by calling 905-694-9451 (from within
Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode:
1518711#.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=1
160904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto
rrelations) . A replay can also be accessed on the website.
Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment For other shareholder information, please
and Share Purchase contact
Plan (the Plan) Bank of Montreal
Average market price as defined Shareholder Services
under DRIP
Corporate Secretary's Department
November 2022: $129.42
One First Canadian Place, 21st Floor
December 2022: $122.67
Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
January 2023: $133.62
Telephone: (416) 867-6785
For dividend information, change in
shareholder address E-mail: corp.secretary@bmo.com
or to advise of duplicate mailings, For further information on this document,
please contact please contact
Computershare Trust Company of Bank of Montreal
Canada
Investor Relations Department
100 University Avenue, 8th Floor
P.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place,
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 10th Floor
Telephone: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
and the United States)
To review financial results and
Telephone: (514) 982-7800 regulatory filings and disclosures
(international) online, please visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c2
Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canada and the 12.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=116
United States) 0904436&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finve
storrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrel
Fax: (416) 263-9394 (international) ations) .
E-mail: service@computershare.com
BMO's 2022 Annual MD&A, audited consolidated financial statements, annual
information form and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) are available online at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h
=1287658435&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=%C2%A0www.bmo.com
%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794109-1&h=2
076025906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com . Printed copies of
the bank's
complete 2022 audited consolidated financial statements are available free of
charge upon request at 416-867-6785 or corp.secretary@bmo.com.
Annual Meeting 2023
The next Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 18,
2023.
® Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal
Media Relations Contact: Jeff Roman, Director, Enterprise Media Relations,
mailto:jeff.roman@bmo.com , 416-867-3996; Investor Relations Contacts: Christine
Viau, Head, Investor Relations, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com , 416-867-6956;
Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com ,
416-867-7834
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-financial-
group-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301757719.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5451942
OTS: BMO Financial Group
