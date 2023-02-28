checkAd

BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:
BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a
quarterly dividend of $1.43 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of
Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ("Q2 2023 Dividend"),
unchanged from the prior quarter.

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

- $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;
- $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;
- $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;
- $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44;
- $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46;
- $36.865 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 50(1); and
- $22.23438356 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 52(1).

The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of
record on April 28, 2023. The dividends on the preferred shares, except for
Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 and Series 52, are payable on May 25, 2023,
to shareholders of record on April 28, 2023. The dividends on the Class B
Preferred Shares Series 50 and Series 52 are payable on May 26, 2023, to
shareholders of record on April 28, 2023.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated
as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any
similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common
shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend
Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").

As previously announced, and until further notice, such additional common shares
will be issued from treasury with a two percent discount from the Average Market
Price (as defined in the Plan). The discount will not apply to common shares
purchased under the "Optional Cash Payment" feature of the Plan.

For existing members of the Plan, the discount will automatically be applied to
the reinvestment of the Q2 2023 Dividend. For registered shareholders who wish
to participate in the Plan and thereby receive the two percent discount in
respect of the Q2 2023 Dividend, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's
transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business
on May 2, 2023. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their
financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for
instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information
/dividend-reinvestment-plan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3794578-1&h=172
949529&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%
2Fshareholder-information%2Fdividend-reinvestment-plan&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.co
m%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdivi
dend-reinvestment-plan)

(1) The Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 and 52 are not listed on any stock
exchanges.

For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, mailto:Jeff.Roman@bmo.com , (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,
mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , (416) 867-7834; For Bank Transfer Agent
Enquiries: Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 100 University Avenue, 8th
Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2Y1, Tel: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada and U.S.), 514-982-7800
(All other countries); Internet: www.bmo.com; Twitter: @BMOmedia

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-financial-
group-declares-dividends-301757730.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5451954
OTS: BMO Financial Group



