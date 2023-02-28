Carbon Intensive Industries Call for Financing to Support Decarbonization
- Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and Masdar-produced report finds decarbonization
budgets are significant source of concern, with less than a third of
executives believing their funds are adequate
- 60 percent of organizations taking steps to reduce emissions but have not yet
set net-zero targets, with reliable financing the main barrier to accelerating
commitments
- Half of industry executives now believe net zero is more feasible than
previously but call on governments to boost support
Executives from 'hard-to-abate' industries have called for increased financing
to support decarbonization efforts, following the release of a landmark report
that outlines less than a third believe they have adequate budgets to do so, and
over half have not yet set net-zero targets.
Reducing emissions in the hard-to-abate industries - cement, steel, aluminum,
petrochemicals, shipping, aviation, heavy industry, and manufacturing - is vital
in the effort to combat climate change, with industry and transport accounting
for almost half of global emissions.
The findings from 'Hard to Abate, Ready to Start', published today by Masdar,
the host of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), in partnership with FT
Longitude, furthers the discussion on decarbonization by identifying the biggest
hurdles, and what is needed to drive greater action in the lead up to the 2023
United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE.
Although challenging, the report finds that half of senior industry leaders are
more confident that net zero in their business is more achievable today compared
to a few years ago.
HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28
President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar, said " COP28 will see the
conclusion of the Global Stocktake, offering a review of progress against the
Paris Agreement. We know that the results will show a significant gap in where
we are and where we need to be. The UAE is committed to addressing this, to
reigniting momentum and to bringing the goal of 1.5 within reach. Addressing
carbon emissions in hard-to-abate sectors is a priority in that regard. There is
simply no path to net-zero that does not include decarbonizing these essential
industries."
Despite the optimism that exists across the industry, and the emergence of
innovative new technologies to capture and store carbon, reliable finance
remains a major barrier for accelerating progress for many senior executives.
Despite strong progress across the sector over the past decade, 60 percent of
