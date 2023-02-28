Carbon Intensive Industries Call for Financing to Support Decarbonization

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and Masdar-produced report finds decarbonization

budgets are significant source of concern, with less than a third of

executives believing their funds are adequate

- 60 percent of organizations taking steps to reduce emissions but have not yet

set net-zero targets, with reliable financing the main barrier to accelerating

commitments

- Half of industry executives now believe net zero is more feasible than

previously but call on governments to boost support



Executives from 'hard-to-abate' industries have called for increased financing

to support decarbonization efforts, following the release of a landmark report

that outlines less than a third believe they have adequate budgets to do so, and

over half have not yet set net-zero targets.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Reducing emissions in the hard-to-abate industries - cement, steel, aluminum,petrochemicals, shipping, aviation, heavy industry, and manufacturing - is vitalin the effort to combat climate change, with industry and transport accountingfor almost half of global emissions.The findings from 'Hard to Abate, Ready to Start', published today by Masdar,the host of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), in partnership with FTLongitude, furthers the discussion on decarbonization by identifying the biggesthurdles, and what is needed to drive greater action in the lead up to the 2023United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE.Although challenging, the report finds that half of senior industry leaders aremore confident that net zero in their business is more achievable today comparedto a few years ago.HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar, said " COP28 will see theconclusion of the Global Stocktake, offering a review of progress against theParis Agreement. We know that the results will show a significant gap in wherewe are and where we need to be. The UAE is committed to addressing this, toreigniting momentum and to bringing the goal of 1.5 within reach. Addressingcarbon emissions in hard-to-abate sectors is a priority in that regard. There issimply no path to net-zero that does not include decarbonizing these essentialindustries."Despite the optimism that exists across the industry, and the emergence ofinnovative new technologies to capture and store carbon, reliable financeremains a major barrier for accelerating progress for many senior executives.Despite strong progress across the sector over the past decade, 60 percent of