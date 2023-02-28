Cyolo Introduces Enhanced Partner Program "Cyolo Connected" Delivering True Zero-Trust Access

TEL AVIV, Israel (ots) - The company is expanding its custom partner program,

providing extensive support to accelerate adoption of zero-trust access



Cyolo (https://cyolo.io/) , provider of the fastest and most secure zero-trust

access solution for enterprise IT and OT, today announced the next-generation of

its partner program (http://www.cyolo.io/partners/) aimed at maximizing an

organization's cybersecurity potential for securing their applications and

sensitive systems. The newly redesigned program will provide partners with a

high profit margin through a simplified reseller structure and richer tools,

including access to MSSP (managed security service provider) products to help

grow and expand their business, while safeguarding their customers' operations

against any potential access breaches.





Expanding the focus of its partner program to include OT environments, Cyolo isenabling its partners to protect the uptime, security and safety of theircustomers' industrial environments and critical infrastructure as well as theirIT environments.In addition, the new flat structure gives partners access to greater scalabilityand profitability. MSSPs, VARs and distribution partners joining the programbenefit from major enablement and are able to provide the only true zero-trustaccess solution in the market."We listened to our partners' feedback, and redesigning our program demonstratesour company's commitment to delivering the highest quality service to them,"said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. "Zero-trust access continues tobe a key component of OT and IT strategies for business continuity and agilityin the era of cloud and remote work environments for employees and thirdparties. We are confident that this shift will help us build strongerrelationships and recognition as the leading provider of security accesstechnology in our industry."As part of this strategic positioning, Cyolo has brought on a Vice President ofGlobal Partnerships, Jake Alosco. Jake brings more than 10 years of experiencein business development and channel programs management and will lead theexpansion of the channel business across the company's portfolio. "We arecommitted to assisting our partners through a channel-first strategy and astraightforward program that will enable us to provide improved support. We havea very unique solution and can help partners provide OT capabilities in an OTway instead of plugging into the IT way." Alosco continued, "In the comingmonths, we will operationalize both services and MSSP programs for ourpartners."Industrial assets and OT owners demand the productivity and efficiencies of