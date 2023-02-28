Cyolo Introduces Enhanced Partner Program "Cyolo Connected" Delivering True Zero-Trust Access
TEL AVIV, Israel (ots) - The company is expanding its custom partner program,
providing extensive support to accelerate adoption of zero-trust access
Cyolo (https://cyolo.io/) , provider of the fastest and most secure zero-trust
access solution for enterprise IT and OT, today announced the next-generation of
its partner program (http://www.cyolo.io/partners/) aimed at maximizing an
organization's cybersecurity potential for securing their applications and
sensitive systems. The newly redesigned program will provide partners with a
high profit margin through a simplified reseller structure and richer tools,
including access to MSSP (managed security service provider) products to help
grow and expand their business, while safeguarding their customers' operations
against any potential access breaches.
Expanding the focus of its partner program to include OT environments, Cyolo is
enabling its partners to protect the uptime, security and safety of their
customers' industrial environments and critical infrastructure as well as their
IT environments.
In addition, the new flat structure gives partners access to greater scalability
and profitability. MSSPs, VARs and distribution partners joining the program
benefit from major enablement and are able to provide the only true zero-trust
access solution in the market.
"We listened to our partners' feedback, and redesigning our program demonstrates
our company's commitment to delivering the highest quality service to them,"
said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. "Zero-trust access continues to
be a key component of OT and IT strategies for business continuity and agility
in the era of cloud and remote work environments for employees and third
parties. We are confident that this shift will help us build stronger
relationships and recognition as the leading provider of security access
technology in our industry."
As part of this strategic positioning, Cyolo has brought on a Vice President of
Global Partnerships, Jake Alosco. Jake brings more than 10 years of experience
in business development and channel programs management and will lead the
expansion of the channel business across the company's portfolio. "We are
committed to assisting our partners through a channel-first strategy and a
straightforward program that will enable us to provide improved support. We have
a very unique solution and can help partners provide OT capabilities in an OT
way instead of plugging into the IT way." Alosco continued, "In the coming
months, we will operationalize both services and MSSP programs for our
partners."
Industrial assets and OT owners demand the productivity and efficiencies of
