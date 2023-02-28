Customcells strengthens sustainable battery industry 'Made in Germany' (FOTO)
Itzehoe (ots) - Setting a sustainable course for the future of the German
battery industry: The Customcells company is investing tens of millions in the
expansion of its Itzehoe site in Schleswig-Holstein. The production team on site
will be tripled. With more research and innovation as well as joint process
development, the specialists for application-specific premium battery cells are
boosting Germany's path to becoming an international market leader for green
high-performance technology, enabling the mobility revolution thanks to holistic
electrification on the road, on water and in the air.
"With the expansion in Itzehoe and the investments we are making here, we are
also making a commitment: We believe in Germany as a location for a successful
battery industry. We are literally energizing 'Made in Germany' - sustainable,
innovative, high-performance, high-tech," Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the
Customcells Group, said while laying the groundwork for the company's expansion
at its site in Itzehoe. The experts for premium battery cells are investing tens
of millions for the buildings on site alone. During this time, the total number
of employees will double.
battery industry: The Customcells company is investing tens of millions in the
expansion of its Itzehoe site in Schleswig-Holstein. The production team on site
will be tripled. With more research and innovation as well as joint process
development, the specialists for application-specific premium battery cells are
boosting Germany's path to becoming an international market leader for green
high-performance technology, enabling the mobility revolution thanks to holistic
electrification on the road, on water and in the air.
"With the expansion in Itzehoe and the investments we are making here, we are
also making a commitment: We believe in Germany as a location for a successful
battery industry. We are literally energizing 'Made in Germany' - sustainable,
innovative, high-performance, high-tech," Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the
Customcells Group, said while laying the groundwork for the company's expansion
at its site in Itzehoe. The experts for premium battery cells are investing tens
of millions for the buildings on site alone. During this time, the total number
of employees will double.
Opportunities for innovative strength through sustainability
German and European politicians have recently expressed concerns that the US
government's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could have consequences for the
development of the battery industry in Germany.
At the beginning of February, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens)
had campaigned for concessions in the US. In Habeck's northern German home, Dirk
Abendroth emphasized the opportunities that would continue to be available to
the industry if it focused on the interplay of innovative strength,
digitization, and sustainability.
Considerable potential for Customcells in the electrification of aviation
As one of the leading developers and manufacturers of application-specific
battery cells, Customcells has its sights set on the electrification of air
traffic, among other things. The company sees the considerable potential of
high-performance battery cells in Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL) as
well as Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) machines, which, in addition to
drones, also include air taxis. Customcells is involved, among other things, in
the development and series production of the battery cells for the seven-seater
jet from Lilium, one of the leading companies in regional electric air mobility.
"There is no future in which there is no air transport. That is why the
electrification of aviation is essential. Customcells has the technology needed
to enable the decarbonization of many of these industries, and it's from
German and European politicians have recently expressed concerns that the US
government's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could have consequences for the
development of the battery industry in Germany.
At the beginning of February, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens)
had campaigned for concessions in the US. In Habeck's northern German home, Dirk
Abendroth emphasized the opportunities that would continue to be available to
the industry if it focused on the interplay of innovative strength,
digitization, and sustainability.
Considerable potential for Customcells in the electrification of aviation
As one of the leading developers and manufacturers of application-specific
battery cells, Customcells has its sights set on the electrification of air
traffic, among other things. The company sees the considerable potential of
high-performance battery cells in Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL) as
well as Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) machines, which, in addition to
drones, also include air taxis. Customcells is involved, among other things, in
the development and series production of the battery cells for the seven-seater
jet from Lilium, one of the leading companies in regional electric air mobility.
"There is no future in which there is no air transport. That is why the
electrification of aviation is essential. Customcells has the technology needed
to enable the decarbonization of many of these industries, and it's from
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 85 | 0 |