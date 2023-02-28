Customcells strengthens sustainable battery industry 'Made in Germany' (FOTO)

Itzehoe (ots) - Setting a sustainable course for the future of the German

battery industry: The Customcells company is investing tens of millions in the

expansion of its Itzehoe site in Schleswig-Holstein. The production team on site

will be tripled. With more research and innovation as well as joint process

development, the specialists for application-specific premium battery cells are

boosting Germany's path to becoming an international market leader for green

high-performance technology, enabling the mobility revolution thanks to holistic

electrification on the road, on water and in the air.



"With the expansion in Itzehoe and the investments we are making here, we are

also making a commitment: We believe in Germany as a location for a successful

battery industry. We are literally energizing 'Made in Germany' - sustainable,

innovative, high-performance, high-tech," Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the

Customcells Group, said while laying the groundwork for the company's expansion

at its site in Itzehoe. The experts for premium battery cells are investing tens

of millions for the buildings on site alone. During this time, the total number

of employees will double.



