checkAd

Customcells strengthens sustainable battery industry 'Made in Germany' (FOTO)

Itzehoe (ots) - Setting a sustainable course for the future of the German
battery industry: The Customcells company is investing tens of millions in the
expansion of its Itzehoe site in Schleswig-Holstein. The production team on site
will be tripled. With more research and innovation as well as joint process
development, the specialists for application-specific premium battery cells are
boosting Germany's path to becoming an international market leader for green
high-performance technology, enabling the mobility revolution thanks to holistic
electrification on the road, on water and in the air.

"With the expansion in Itzehoe and the investments we are making here, we are
also making a commitment: We believe in Germany as a location for a successful
battery industry. We are literally energizing 'Made in Germany' - sustainable,
innovative, high-performance, high-tech," Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the
Customcells Group, said while laying the groundwork for the company's expansion
at its site in Itzehoe. The experts for premium battery cells are investing tens
of millions for the buildings on site alone. During this time, the total number
of employees will double.

Opportunities for innovative strength through sustainability

German and European politicians have recently expressed concerns that the US
government's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could have consequences for the
development of the battery industry in Germany.

At the beginning of February, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens)
had campaigned for concessions in the US. In Habeck's northern German home, Dirk
Abendroth emphasized the opportunities that would continue to be available to
the industry if it focused on the interplay of innovative strength,
digitization, and sustainability.

Considerable potential for Customcells in the electrification of aviation

As one of the leading developers and manufacturers of application-specific
battery cells, Customcells has its sights set on the electrification of air
traffic, among other things. The company sees the considerable potential of
high-performance battery cells in Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL) as
well as Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) machines, which, in addition to
drones, also include air taxis. Customcells is involved, among other things, in
the development and series production of the battery cells for the seven-seater
jet from Lilium, one of the leading companies in regional electric air mobility.

"There is no future in which there is no air transport. That is why the
electrification of aviation is essential. Customcells has the technology needed
to enable the decarbonization of many of these industries, and it's from
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  85   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Customcells strengthens sustainable battery industry 'Made in Germany' (FOTO) Setting a sustainable course for the future of the German battery industry: The Customcells company is investing tens of millions in the expansion of its Itzehoe site in Schleswig-Holstein. The production team on site will be tripled. With more …

Nachrichten des Autors

MWC 2023: Huawei Enterprise BG präsentiert innovative Produkte und Lösungen für eine ...
268 Leser
Zur Klimaneutralität im Verkehrssektor führen mehrere Wege (FOTO)
220 Leser
Gute Bilanz: gevekom kann 2022 an das Rekordvorjahr anknüpfen (FOTO)
216 Leser
Hoffmann Productions GmbH nimmt neue Dimensionen an: Stuttgarter Unternehmen sucht neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
208 Leser
SIMCom, globales Roaming, kostengünstig und GNSS optional, enthüllt während des MWC ...
196 Leser
Aktuelle Lage am Immobilienmarkt: Experte verrät, wie Mieter, Käufer und Verkäufer in der aktuellen Marktlage am ...
164 Leser
Importpreise im Januar 2023: +6,6 % gegenüber Januar 2022
160 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
152 Leser
Second wave of 5G: 30 countries to launch services in 2023
148 Leser
SocialNatives GmbH auf der Fachmesse elektrotechnik in Dortmund: Gelungener Austausch mit Entscheidern aus der Elektrobranche (FOTO)
144 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
908 Leser
300 neue Franchise-Verträge bis 2027: Mrs.Sporty bietet neue Gründungschancen mit optimiertem Business-Konzept (FOTO)
748 Leser
Reiselust trotz Inflation: Günstig Verreisen, Trends und Ziele / Datenerhebung des Ferienhaus-Portals Holidu (FOTO)
644 Leser
Der Gipsbomber hebt erstmals wieder ab - Heimtransport aus dem Urlaub
560 Leser
Ein Jahr Ukraine-Krieg: Die Richtung der Cyber-Angriffe verschiebt sich
512 Leser
Trübes Talent-Klima im HR-Bereich: Interne Ressourcen sind der Schlüssel zur Lösung / Skill-Management fördert Employee ...
508 Leser
APCOA präsentiert seine Urban-Hubs-Strategie bei Fachkonferenz in Frankfurt am Main
496 Leser
BVMW unterzeichnet Erklärung und unterstützt Bündnis "Gemeinsam gegen ...
464 Leser
Die R+V erweitert Schutz bei Naturgefahren
456 Leser
Fachkräftemangel jetzt beenden: 5 Tipps, welche die Pflegebranche attraktiv für qualifizierte Bewerber macht (FOTO)
452 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1176 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1028 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
1016 Leser
Erwerbstätigkeit im Dezember 2022 um 1,0 % höher als im Vorjahresmonat / ...
944 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
908 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
888 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
864 Leser
Krise am Bau: Baukonjunktur immer besorgniserregender
848 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9011 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
8006 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6960 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6571 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5379 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4636 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3913 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser