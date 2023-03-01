checkAd

EW Nutrition showcases customer-focused solutions for the animal nutrition industry at VIV Asia 2023

Singapore (ots) - EW Nutrition will participate in VIV Asia 2023 to showcase its
newest solutions for the animal nutrition industry. "We are constantly
innovating to provide best-in-class products and programs. Our participation in
VIV Asia 2023 is a good opportunity to connect with our partners over EW
Nutrition's tailored solutions for industry challenges," says Ramakanta Nayak ,
regional director for EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific.

Located at Hall 2, Booth 3550, EW Nutrition's stand highlights flagship products
and initiatives, among which:

- Ventar D , a high-ROI, innovative blend of phytomolecules for consistent gut
health support and improved performance
- Pretect D , a natural solution to mitigate Eimeria-related challenges, making
it an effective addition to programs focused on coccidiosis control

EW Nutrition will also host "Showtime", a series of topical presentations
delivered by key industry experts, providing actionable insights into trends and
challenges of the animal nutrition industry. Topics include:

- Why is it important to measure outside temperature properly, 8 March, 11am
- Coccidiosis Vaccination: Don't take it for granted!, 8 March, 3pm
- Antibiotics reduction - the way forward for safe & sustainable food
production, 8 March, 4pm
- Feed cost optimization, 9 March, 11am
- Better gut health, better egg shells, 9 March, 3pm
- Water - the central nutrient for growth, 10 March, 11am

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The
company's focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition
researches, develops, produces, sells, and services most of the products it
commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW
Nutrition's own personnel.

For more information, please visit https://ew-nutrition.com .

Contact:

Zack Mai Marketing Manager, EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific
Phone no.: +65 6735 0038
Email: mailto:zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/5452483
OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  57   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

EW Nutrition showcases customer-focused solutions for the animal nutrition industry at VIV Asia 2023 EW Nutrition will participate in VIV Asia 2023 to showcase its newest solutions for the animal nutrition industry. "We are constantly innovating to provide best-in-class products and programs. Our participation in VIV Asia 2023 is a good opportunity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Hoffmann Productions GmbH nimmt neue Dimensionen an: Stuttgarter Unternehmen sucht neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
368 Leser
Bewerbungsstart für AGYLE Business-Netzwerk: 40 junge Führungskräfte aus Afrika und Deutschland gesucht
288 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
264 Leser
Das KfW-Neubauprogramm im Check
264 Leser
Plansecur-Chef Heiko Hauser begrüßt die Aktienrente
256 Leser
Kandao Meeting Omni, eine bahnbrechende Multi-System-Kollaborationslösung für große ...
240 Leser
Infosys Joins Forces with ng-voice, Empowering Telecom Operators to Transform their Digital ...
240 Leser
Zur Klimaneutralität im Verkehrssektor führen mehrere Wege (FOTO)
236 Leser
Dr. Ulrike Anton wird neue Direktorin des Arnold Schönberg Center in Wien
232 Leser
Gute Bilanz: gevekom kann 2022 an das Rekordvorjahr anknüpfen (FOTO)
232 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
908 Leser
300 neue Franchise-Verträge bis 2027: Mrs.Sporty bietet neue Gründungschancen mit optimiertem Business-Konzept (FOTO)
748 Leser
Reiselust trotz Inflation: Günstig Verreisen, Trends und Ziele / Datenerhebung des Ferienhaus-Portals Holidu (FOTO)
644 Leser
Der Gipsbomber hebt erstmals wieder ab - Heimtransport aus dem Urlaub
560 Leser
APCOA präsentiert seine Urban-Hubs-Strategie bei Fachkonferenz in Frankfurt am Main
544 Leser
Ein Jahr Ukraine-Krieg: Die Richtung der Cyber-Angriffe verschiebt sich
512 Leser
Trübes Talent-Klima im HR-Bereich: Interne Ressourcen sind der Schlüssel zur Lösung / Skill-Management fördert Employee ...
508 Leser
BVMW unterzeichnet Erklärung und unterstützt Bündnis "Gemeinsam gegen ...
492 Leser
Spannungsfeld Leben - das Dilemma der jungen Generation / TV, Streaming, Youtube, Instagram, ...
476 Leser
Die R+V erweitert Schutz bei Naturgefahren
456 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1176 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
1032 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1028 Leser
Erwerbstätigkeit im Dezember 2022 um 1,0 % höher als im Vorjahresmonat / ...
944 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
908 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
896 Leser
Krise am Bau: Baukonjunktur immer besorgniserregender
892 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
864 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9011 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
8110 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6972 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6671 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5379 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4672 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3917 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser