Preparing next generation of Zonal EE architectures / OpenSynergy's Automotive Virtual Platform supports Hardware Virtualization of Stellar Automotive MCUs

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy announces the successful porting and availability ofits COQOS Hypervisor SDK to the STMicroelectronics Stellar family of IntegrationMCUs. The Berlin-based software company has worked closely withSTMicroelectronics to demonstrate that its automotive virtual platform "COQOSHypervisor SDK for real-time processors" picks up the hardware virtualization inthe Stellar products andextends it. With this virtualization technologyautomotive manufacturers can reliably execute multiple functions and varioussoftware services on a single piece of hardware, securely separated from otherfunctions. This approach forms the technical basis for the coming generations ofdomain and zonal architectures.Separation of functions by hardware virtualization alone is not sufficient tofully exploit the enormous power of the new class of automotive MCUs. Additionalvirtualization technology, like COQOS Hypervisor SDK, further enables theintegration of numerous applications and runs several operating systems, onwhich the various functions are located, side by side. In addition to thehypervisor, the virtual devices that OpenSynergy offers on its COQOS HypervisorSDK allow the systems to communicate without additional hardware. Thus, physicalCAN buses are replaced by VIRTIO-CAN (a CAN implementation in shared memoryinstead of wires). The exchange between virtual machines is also possible viaVIRTIO-vsock or VIRTIO-net depending on the application. For the development ofthese virtual devices, OpenSynergy has been an active member of the OASIS Openconsortium since 2018 and specifies the most important devices according to theopen VIRTIO standard.COQOS hypervisor in combination with STMicroelectronics Stellar virtualizationtechnology completely separates all software components from the hardware andenables both the operating systems and the applications running on them to becompletely independent and without influence on each other. They can also beupdated modularly."We developed Stellar Integration MCUs for Software Defined Vehiclesspecifically to deliver hardware virtualization able to integrate many real-timeand multi-ASIL vECUs," said Philippe Prats, Vice President of AutomotiveMarketing and Applications, EMEA Region, STMicroelectronics. "The port of thepopular COQOS Hypervisor from OpenSynergy to Stellar is a great addition to thecomprehensive hardware virtualization features of Stellar."Hardware virtualization enables all functions of a domain (e.g., body control,power distribution, GW functions) to run together and simultaneously on a singleStellar MCU. With Stellar's high-performance, multi-core design, the number of