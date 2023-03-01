checkAd

Preparing next generation of Zonal EE architectures / OpenSynergy's Automotive Virtual Platform supports Hardware Virtualization of Stellar Automotive MCUs

Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy announces the successful porting and availability of
its COQOS Hypervisor SDK to the STMicroelectronics Stellar family of Integration
MCUs. The Berlin-based software company has worked closely with
STMicroelectronics to demonstrate that its automotive virtual platform "COQOS
Hypervisor SDK for real-time processors" picks up the hardware virtualization in
the Stellar products andextends it. With this virtualization technology
automotive manufacturers can reliably execute multiple functions and various
software services on a single piece of hardware, securely separated from other
functions. This approach forms the technical basis for the coming generations of
domain and zonal architectures.

Separation of functions by hardware virtualization alone is not sufficient to
fully exploit the enormous power of the new class of automotive MCUs. Additional
virtualization technology, like COQOS Hypervisor SDK, further enables the
integration of numerous applications and runs several operating systems, on
which the various functions are located, side by side. In addition to the
hypervisor, the virtual devices that OpenSynergy offers on its COQOS Hypervisor
SDK allow the systems to communicate without additional hardware. Thus, physical
CAN buses are replaced by VIRTIO-CAN (a CAN implementation in shared memory
instead of wires). The exchange between virtual machines is also possible via
VIRTIO-vsock or VIRTIO-net depending on the application. For the development of
these virtual devices, OpenSynergy has been an active member of the OASIS Open
consortium since 2018 and specifies the most important devices according to the
open VIRTIO standard.

COQOS hypervisor in combination with STMicroelectronics Stellar virtualization
technology completely separates all software components from the hardware and
enables both the operating systems and the applications running on them to be
completely independent and without influence on each other. They can also be
updated modularly.

"We developed Stellar Integration MCUs for Software Defined Vehicles
specifically to deliver hardware virtualization able to integrate many real-time
and multi-ASIL vECUs," said Philippe Prats, Vice President of Automotive
Marketing and Applications, EMEA Region, STMicroelectronics. "The port of the
popular COQOS Hypervisor from OpenSynergy to Stellar is a great addition to the
comprehensive hardware virtualization features of Stellar."

Hardware virtualization enables all functions of a domain (e.g., body control,
power distribution, GW functions) to run together and simultaneously on a single
Stellar MCU. With Stellar's high-performance, multi-core design, the number of
