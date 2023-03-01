Janneke van der Kamp starts as new Chief Commercial Officer at Grünenthal (FOTO)
Aachen (ots) - Janneke van der Kamp has today assumed her role as the new Chief
Commercial Officer (CCO) of Grünenthal. She joins Grünenthal's executive board
and is responsible for the entire Global Commercial Organisation.
As CCO of Grünenthal, Janneke van der Kamp's focus will be to further strengthen
Grünenthal's commercial activities and grow the company's key brands, especially
Qutenza® (8% capsaicin topical system) in the US. Janneke van der Kamp will also
be responsible for the launch preparations of Grünenthal's promising pipeline
asset, resiniferatoxin (RTX), for treating patients with moderate to severe pain
associated with knee osteoarthritis. An ongoing clinical Phase III programme
across sites in Europe, the US, Latin America, South Africa, and Japan aims to
enable marketing approval for the investigational medicine.
Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal at an exciting point in the company's
transformation journey. Since 2017, Grünenthal's profitability, measured by
adjusted EBITDA, has more than tripled. During this time, Grünenthal closed
successful acquisitions with a total expected deal value of more than EUR 2
billion. Furthermore, the company expanded its geographical footprint, with its
affiliate Averitas Pharma, Inc., commercialising Qutenza® (8% capsaicin topical
system) in the US.
"I am thrilled to join Grünenthal at such an exciting time and work with
colleagues across the world on our vision of a world free of pain," says Janneke
van der Kamp. "I am confident that together we will reach even more patients
with our medicines and be optimally prepared for the launch of our late pipeline
assets."
Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal from Novartis, where she most recently
served as Head of Pharma Region Europe. The Dutch native brings broad experience
in the pharmaceutical industry from several roles, including General Manager,
Global Neurosciences Franchise Head, and Global Head of Product and Portfolio
Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. She has vast expertise in
launching and growing key brands across several disease areas. Janneke van der
Kamp is a studied chemist and holds an MBA from INSEAD.
Janneke van der Kamp succeeds Mark Fladrich, who will retire from Grünenthal
after more than five years with the company. During this time, he transformed
Grünenthal's commercial organisation, contributing to the company's strong
profit growth throughout his tenure.
Janneke van der Kamp's Bio can be read here: Leadership at Grünenthal | About us
| Grünenthal (grunenthal.com) (https://www.grunenthal.com/en/company/leadership)
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2021, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.5 bn.
More information: http://www.grunenthal.com
Click here for our Grünenthal Report 2021/2022
(https://features.grunenthal.com/gruenenthal-annual-report-2021-22/index.html)
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de
For further information, please contact:
Fabia Kehren
Head of External Communication
Grünenthal GmbH
52099 Aachen
Phone: +49 241 569-3269
E-mail: mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com
Maren Thurow
Head Global Commercial Communication
Grünenthal GmbH
52099 Aachen
E-mail: mailto:Maren.Thurow@grunenthal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5452853
OTS: Grünenthal Group
Janneke van der Kamp's Bio can be read here: Leadership at Grünenthal | About us
| Grünenthal (grunenthal.com) (https://www.grunenthal.com/en/company/leadership)
