Janneke van der Kamp starts as new Chief Commercial Officer at Grünenthal (FOTO)

Aachen (ots) - Janneke van der Kamp has today assumed her role as the new Chief

Commercial Officer (CCO) of Grünenthal. She joins Grünenthal's executive board

and is responsible for the entire Global Commercial Organisation.



As CCO of Grünenthal, Janneke van der Kamp's focus will be to further strengthen

Grünenthal's commercial activities and grow the company's key brands, especially

Qutenza® (8% capsaicin topical system) in the US. Janneke van der Kamp will also

be responsible for the launch preparations of Grünenthal's promising pipeline

asset, resiniferatoxin (RTX), for treating patients with moderate to severe pain

associated with knee osteoarthritis. An ongoing clinical Phase III programme

across sites in Europe, the US, Latin America, South Africa, and Japan aims to

enable marketing approval for the investigational medicine.





Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal at an exciting point in the company'stransformation journey. Since 2017, Grünenthal's profitability, measured byadjusted EBITDA, has more than tripled. During this time, Grünenthal closedsuccessful acquisitions with a total expected deal value of more than EUR 2billion. Furthermore, the company expanded its geographical footprint, with itsaffiliate Averitas Pharma, Inc., commercialising Qutenza® (8% capsaicin topicalsystem) in the US."I am thrilled to join Grünenthal at such an exciting time and work withcolleagues across the world on our vision of a world free of pain," says Jannekevan der Kamp. "I am confident that together we will reach even more patientswith our medicines and be optimally prepared for the launch of our late pipelineassets."Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal from Novartis, where she most recentlyserved as Head of Pharma Region Europe. The Dutch native brings broad experiencein the pharmaceutical industry from several roles, including General Manager,Global Neurosciences Franchise Head, and Global Head of Product and PortfolioStrategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. She has vast expertise inlaunching and growing key brands across several disease areas. Janneke van derKamp is a studied chemist and holds an MBA from INSEAD.Janneke van der Kamp succeeds Mark Fladrich, who will retire from Grünenthalafter more than five years with the company. During this time, he transformedGrünenthal's commercial organisation, contributing to the company's strongprofit growth throughout his tenure.Janneke van der Kamp's Bio can be read here: Leadership at Grünenthal | About us| Grünenthal (grunenthal.com) (https://www.grunenthal.com/en/company/leadership)About GrünenthalGrünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As ascience-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long trackrecord of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies topatients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - andinnovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts onworking towards our vision of a world free of pain.Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available inmore than 100 countries. In 2021, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people andachieved sales of EUR 1.5 bn.More information: http://www.grunenthal.comClick here for our Grünenthal Report 2021/2022(https://features.grunenthal.com/gruenenthal-annual-report-2021-22/index.html)Follow us on:LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=deFor further information, please contact:Fabia KehrenHead of External CommunicationGrünenthal GmbH52099 AachenPhone: +49 241 569-3269E-mail: mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.comMaren ThurowHead Global Commercial CommunicationGrünenthal GmbH52099 AachenE-mail: mailto:Maren.Thurow@grunenthal.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5452853OTS: Grünenthal Group