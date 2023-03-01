checkAd

Oceanco unveils Aeolus

Alblasserdam, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - On the first day of the Dubai
International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus.
Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving
perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. With exterior design from
Giles Taylor complemented by interior design from Njord by Bergman Design House,
she heralds a new era for dwellings on water, demonstrating that authentic
sustainability of the future is beautiful and stylish - both in terms of
technical capability as well as materials used onboard.

Named after the Greek god of the wind, Aeolus reflects how we relax, connect and
work in the modern world, seamlessly transitioning between destinations and
modes of living. She is a great fit for those who consider their floating home
to be like a natural, private retreat and sea-borne sanctuary, accommodating
just enough cabins for family and favored guests. The owner's private oasis,
which delivers the best views in the house, is where she truly resonates with
those onboard like no other; the purest of sanctuaries.

Her interior has a strong language of introducing fully sustainable and
traceable materials, including biomaterials, at her core.

"Organic nature, sensual being and playfulness played a big part of Aeolus's
design. Every element has been considered, including sourcing and traceability
of materials and working with some of the world's most innovative artisans in
biomaterials and sustainable development," explains Sarah Colbon, Co-founder of
Njord.

Together with Aeolus's technical partners ABB & MTU, Oceanco and Lateral have
developed the Energy Transition Platform (ETP), an adaptable architecture to
enable a future-proofed pathway to net zero.

"Any yacht built today, will have to span the energy transition, a period of
significant change in available fuel types and associated technologies. This
demands an adaptable technical architecture that can accommodate the alterations
to layout, configuration and specifications needed to integrate future
technologies and alternative fuels in the least invasive way possible. Lateral
and Oceanco have developed the ETP to ensure multiple technical pathways can be
pursued as technologies mature during the energy transition timeline," comments
James Roy of Lateral.

SPECIFICATIONS

Length: 131m/430ft

Beam: 18m/59ft

Gross tonnage: 6200

Exterior design: Giles Taylor

Interior design: Njord by Bergman Design House

Naval architecture: Oceanco & Lateral

Power solutions: MTU

Sustainable technology: ABB


https://www.oceancoyacht.com/aeolus-unveiled

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ8JXhIGK-A

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013094/Aeolus_Exterior_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013095/Aeolus_Beach_club.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013096/Aeolus_Master.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013097/Aeolus_exterior_2.jpg

View original content:
https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oceanco-unveils-aeolus-301759721.html

Contact:

Lisanne Hagenauw,
lisanne.hagenauw@oceanco.nl,
+31682884908

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161984/5453412
OTS: Oceanco



