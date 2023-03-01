Oceanco unveils Aeolus

Alblasserdam, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - On the first day of the Dubai

International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus.

Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving

perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. With exterior design from

Giles Taylor complemented by interior design from Njord by Bergman Design House,

she heralds a new era for dwellings on water, demonstrating that authentic

sustainability of the future is beautiful and stylish - both in terms of

technical capability as well as materials used onboard.



Named after the Greek god of the wind, Aeolus reflects how we relax, connect and

work in the modern world, seamlessly transitioning between destinations and

modes of living. She is a great fit for those who consider their floating home

to be like a natural, private retreat and sea-borne sanctuary, accommodating

just enough cabins for family and favored guests. The owner's private oasis,

which delivers the best views in the house, is where she truly resonates with

those onboard like no other; the purest of sanctuaries.



