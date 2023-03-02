Successful transaction Adragos Pharma has officially taken over the Sanofi production site in Kawagoe, Japan
Munich / Paris / Tokyo (ots) -
- Adragos Pharma now third largest pure-play CDMO in the Japanese market
- Long-term agreement with Sanofi secures local healthcare supply
Munich-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturer (CDMO) Adragos Pharma GmbH
successfully completed the acquisition of one of Japan's leading pharmaceutical
manufacturing facilities from Sanofi K.K. The transaction makes Adragos Pharma
the third largest pure-play contract manufacturer in Japan, one of its three
core markets. The acquisition also kicks off a long-term supply agreement
between the CDMO and Sanofi. Kawagoe Pharma will continue to produce for Sanofi
and the Japanese market as a strategic partner, thus playing an essential role
for the local healthcare system.
- Adragos Pharma now third largest pure-play CDMO in the Japanese market
- Long-term agreement with Sanofi secures local healthcare supply
Munich-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturer (CDMO) Adragos Pharma GmbH
successfully completed the acquisition of one of Japan's leading pharmaceutical
manufacturing facilities from Sanofi K.K. The transaction makes Adragos Pharma
the third largest pure-play contract manufacturer in Japan, one of its three
core markets. The acquisition also kicks off a long-term supply agreement
between the CDMO and Sanofi. Kawagoe Pharma will continue to produce for Sanofi
and the Japanese market as a strategic partner, thus playing an essential role
for the local healthcare system.
The official handover of the production facility took place yesterday in the
presence of the workforce, which will remain at the site, as well as of
representatives of both companies.
The Kawagoe site near Tokyo is one of the largest and most technically advanced
of its kind in Japan. Under Sanofi, oral solids and ampoules were manufactured
here. In addition, the site provided packaging, visual inspection, and QC test
services for the Japanese and Asian markets.
Jeremy Goldnadel, International Cluster Head, Manufacturing and Supply, of
Sanofi expressed, "I would like, in the name of Sanofi, to express our deepest
gratitude to the highly professional employees at the Kawagoe site over our long
50-years history, and looking forward, wish them all the success and bright
future at Adragos Pharma. We are convinced that our long-term partnership will
ensure the supply of high quality medicines generating the greatest possible
benefit for patients in Japan."
Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma: "With this acquisition, we have taken
an important step towards becoming a leading global CDMO. Our goal is to
introduce new customers from Europe, North America and the Japanese domestic
market to the production site, as well as to further expand the site's services
and capabilities for Sanofi and future customers."
Marco Gorgas, CTO at Adragos Pharma, explains, "The site's capabilities and
resources provide a solid foundation for future growth. Both Sanofi and our new
customers can rely on our full commitment to providing affordable, high-quality
products to patients."
The exact terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
About Adragos
Adragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich,
Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network through
acquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leading
position within the next few years and set new standards in customer service and
data centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma is
supported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, and
Prange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharma
currently operates four production sites in France, Germany, and Japan (as of
March 1, 2023).
http://www.adragos-pharma.com
Here (https://static.wixstatic.com/media/aa8387_edf66dcbe6c642ccb80ee3f1f1571276
~mv2.jpg) you can find images to download for your story. We are grateful for a
publication reference.
Contact:
Press contact
mailto:press@adragos-pharma.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157731/5453532
OTS: Adragos Pharma
presence of the workforce, which will remain at the site, as well as of
representatives of both companies.
The Kawagoe site near Tokyo is one of the largest and most technically advanced
of its kind in Japan. Under Sanofi, oral solids and ampoules were manufactured
here. In addition, the site provided packaging, visual inspection, and QC test
services for the Japanese and Asian markets.
Jeremy Goldnadel, International Cluster Head, Manufacturing and Supply, of
Sanofi expressed, "I would like, in the name of Sanofi, to express our deepest
gratitude to the highly professional employees at the Kawagoe site over our long
50-years history, and looking forward, wish them all the success and bright
future at Adragos Pharma. We are convinced that our long-term partnership will
ensure the supply of high quality medicines generating the greatest possible
benefit for patients in Japan."
Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma: "With this acquisition, we have taken
an important step towards becoming a leading global CDMO. Our goal is to
introduce new customers from Europe, North America and the Japanese domestic
market to the production site, as well as to further expand the site's services
and capabilities for Sanofi and future customers."
Marco Gorgas, CTO at Adragos Pharma, explains, "The site's capabilities and
resources provide a solid foundation for future growth. Both Sanofi and our new
customers can rely on our full commitment to providing affordable, high-quality
products to patients."
The exact terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
About Adragos
Adragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich,
Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network through
acquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leading
position within the next few years and set new standards in customer service and
data centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma is
supported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, and
Prange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharma
currently operates four production sites in France, Germany, and Japan (as of
March 1, 2023).
http://www.adragos-pharma.com
Here (https://static.wixstatic.com/media/aa8387_edf66dcbe6c642ccb80ee3f1f1571276
~mv2.jpg) you can find images to download for your story. We are grateful for a
publication reference.
Contact:
Press contact
mailto:press@adragos-pharma.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157731/5453532
OTS: Adragos Pharma
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |