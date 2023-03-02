Munich / Paris / Tokyo (ots) -



- Adragos Pharma now third largest pure-play CDMO in the Japanese market



- Long-term agreement with Sanofi secures local healthcare supply



Munich-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturer (CDMO) Adragos Pharma GmbH

successfully completed the acquisition of one of Japan's leading pharmaceutical

manufacturing facilities from Sanofi K.K. The transaction makes Adragos Pharma

the third largest pure-play contract manufacturer in Japan, one of its three

core markets. The acquisition also kicks off a long-term supply agreement

between the CDMO and Sanofi. Kawagoe Pharma will continue to produce for Sanofi

and the Japanese market as a strategic partner, thus playing an essential role

for the local healthcare system.





The official handover of the production facility took place yesterday in thepresence of the workforce, which will remain at the site, as well as ofrepresentatives of both companies.The Kawagoe site near Tokyo is one of the largest and most technically advancedof its kind in Japan. Under Sanofi, oral solids and ampoules were manufacturedhere. In addition, the site provided packaging, visual inspection, and QC testservices for the Japanese and Asian markets.Jeremy Goldnadel, International Cluster Head, Manufacturing and Supply, ofSanofi expressed, "I would like, in the name of Sanofi, to express our deepestgratitude to the highly professional employees at the Kawagoe site over our long50-years history, and looking forward, wish them all the success and brightfuture at Adragos Pharma. We are convinced that our long-term partnership willensure the supply of high quality medicines generating the greatest possiblebenefit for patients in Japan."Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma: "With this acquisition, we have takenan important step towards becoming a leading global CDMO. Our goal is tointroduce new customers from Europe, North America and the Japanese domesticmarket to the production site, as well as to further expand the site's servicesand capabilities for Sanofi and future customers."Marco Gorgas, CTO at Adragos Pharma, explains, "The site's capabilities andresources provide a solid foundation for future growth. Both Sanofi and our newcustomers can rely on our full commitment to providing affordable, high-qualityproducts to patients."The exact terms of the transaction are not disclosed.About AdragosAdragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich,Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network throughacquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leadingposition within the next few years and set new standards in customer service anddata centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma issupported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, andPrange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharmacurrently operates four production sites in France, Germany, and Japan (as ofMarch 1, 2023).
http://www.adragos-pharma.com