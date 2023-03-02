Knauf plans an additional production line with state-of-the-art and sustainable electric melting technology at the Novi Marof plant in Croatia (FOTO)

Iphofen (ots) - Construction and insulation Group to invest around EUR 120

million in Croatia



Knauf Group, a global building materials and insulation company, is

significantly expanding its activities in Eastern Europe. The insulation

division Knauf Insulation plans to expand the company's existing plant in Novi

Marof in northeastern Croatia by adding a new production line. The investment,

worth around EUR 120 million, was announced following a meeting between the

Managing Partner Alexander Knauf and the Croatian Minister of the Economy Davor

Filipovic. It will lead to creating more than 70 additional direct jobs at Knauf

Insulation.



The plan is to more than double the annual production of the Novi Marof plant.

As with its current capacities, Knauf Insulation will predominantly manufacture

insulation materials for the construction industry as well as for technical and

industrial applications. In addition, systems for green roofs (known as

Urbanscape®) are also planned to be part of the production portfolio.

Construction works are scheduled to start at the end of this year; according to

current planning, the new production line should be operational in 2025.



