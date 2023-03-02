checkAd

Knauf plans an additional production line with state-of-the-art and sustainable electric melting technology at the Novi Marof plant in Croatia (FOTO)

Iphofen (ots) - Construction and insulation Group to invest around EUR 120
million in Croatia

Knauf Group, a global building materials and insulation company, is
significantly expanding its activities in Eastern Europe. The insulation
division Knauf Insulation plans to expand the company's existing plant in Novi
Marof in northeastern Croatia by adding a new production line. The investment,
worth around EUR 120 million, was announced following a meeting between the
Managing Partner Alexander Knauf and the Croatian Minister of the Economy Davor
Filipovic. It will lead to creating more than 70 additional direct jobs at Knauf
Insulation.

The plan is to more than double the annual production of the Novi Marof plant.
As with its current capacities, Knauf Insulation will predominantly manufacture
insulation materials for the construction industry as well as for technical and
industrial applications. In addition, systems for green roofs (known as
Urbanscape®) are also planned to be part of the production portfolio.
Construction works are scheduled to start at the end of this year; according to
current planning, the new production line should be operational in 2025.

State-of-the-art technology for environmentally friendly production

The new production line will feature the latest technology and thus make a
significant contribution to environmentally friendly production. For example,
the use of a state-of-the-art electric melting furnace will reduce direct
greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent compared to conventional technology. The
possibility to recycle in the production process will increase by 60 percent,
and green electricity sourcing is securedfor the plant. The insulation materials
produced on the new line will reduce approximately over 1.5 million tons of CO2
emissions over their lifetime. The introduction of state-of-the-art technology
is the beginning of the environmentally sound transformation of the entire Novi
Marof site.

As before, the expanded plant in Novi Marof, which will then be one of the
largest of the Knauf Group's more than 300 production facilities worldwide, will
manufacture insulation mainly for foreign markets with a planned export share of
around 90 percent. In the case of construction products, these exports will
include other neighboring European countries such as Italy, Slovenia, Hungary
and Romania. Technical and industrial insulation and green roof systems, on the
other hand, will be supplied from Croatia to all of Europe and overseas.

"Due to its location in the heart of Europe, its highly qualified workforce, and
