Final victory of Nichia against Everlight in German enforcement proceeding

Munich (ots) - On February 8, 2023, the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal (docketnumber I-15 W 3/23) confirmed the first instance enforcement decision of theDüsseldorf District Court in favor of Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") anddismissed the appeal raised by Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight ElectronicsCo., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics Europe GmbH (both"Everlight"). This decision is final and cannot be appealed anymore byEverlight.The decision is of major importance in relation to Nichia's damage compensationclaim due to the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929)by Everlight. It confirms Nichia's legal view and the first instance decision(docket number 4a O 56/12 ZV II) that Everlight's obligation to render accountinformation covers not only the infringing products explicitly cited in theinfringement judgment, but also all other products of Everlight which areessentially similar to those products. The fine of EUR 15,000 imposed in firstinstance on Everlight was equally confirmed by the Court of Appeal. Therendering account information forms the basis for the calculation of the damageswhich Nichia can seek from Everlight because of the patent infringement. Hence,Everlight now has to render this broader account information to Nichia.Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights andtakes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate andnecessary.