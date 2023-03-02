Final victory of Nichia against Everlight in German enforcement proceeding
Munich (ots) - On February 8, 2023, the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal (docket
number I-15 W 3/23) confirmed the first instance enforcement decision of the
Düsseldorf District Court in favor of Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") and
dismissed the appeal raised by Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight Electronics
Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics Europe GmbH (both
"Everlight"). This decision is final and cannot be appealed anymore by
Everlight.
The decision is of major importance in relation to Nichia's damage compensation
claim due to the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929)
by Everlight. It confirms Nichia's legal view and the first instance decision
(docket number 4a O 56/12 ZV II) that Everlight's obligation to render account
information covers not only the infringing products explicitly cited in the
infringement judgment, but also all other products of Everlight which are
essentially similar to those products. The fine of EUR 15,000 imposed in first
instance on Everlight was equally confirmed by the Court of Appeal. The
rendering account information forms the basis for the calculation of the damages
which Nichia can seek from Everlight because of the patent infringement. Hence,
Everlight now has to render this broader account information to Nichia.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
necessary.
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel:+81-884-22-2311
Fax:+81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5453796
OTS: Nichia Corporation
