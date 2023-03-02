checkAd

100 YEARS OF CUNARD CAPTURED IN TIME

Southampton, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Cunard Launches 'Sea Views' Exhibition
Curated By British Photographer & Filmmaker Mary McCartney

- Luxury cruise line, Cunard, launches new exhibition with world-renowned
photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney who curated 100 years of photographs
for a new exhibition, launching March 2nd, 2023
- The special online exhibition has been curated by Mary McCartney and features
never-before-seen imagery from the Cunard archive, together with photograph
submissions from the public
- The Sea Views exhibition includes glamorous and esteemed guests, from
Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth to Bing Crosby and Nelson Mandela,
illustrating some of Cunard's archival gems across the century
- It marks two momentous milestones in Cunard's history - that over 100 years
ago Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce onboard photographers and
the centennial anniversary of the first ever round the world voyage on
Cunard's ship, Laconia.

Luxury cruise line Cunard, celebrates a century's worth of luxury, magic,
history and memories by launching its new Sea Views Exhibition, carefully
curated by British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

The exhibition celebrates two momentous milestones in Cunard's history- the
first being that over 100 years ago, Cunard introduced onboard photography to
capture the signature moments of their voyages and the second being the
centenary of the first ever round the world voyage on Cunard's ship, Laconia.
Laconia's 130-day voyage departed on 21 November 1922 and arrived back in New
York on 30 March 1923 after calling at 22 ports.

Boasting images from Cunard's photography archive together with an incredible
number of photos submitted by past and present guests of its iconic cruise
liners, the Sea Views Exhibition is a culmination of the century's rich history.

Showcasing a selection of never-before-seen imagery featuring everything from
Hollywood's most famed to the treasured moments of guests, the snapshots cover
the dynamic changes in styles across fashion, food and interior design since the
1920s.

The exhibition features a snapshot of Cunard's most glamorous and esteemed
guests, from Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth to Bing Crosby and Nelson
Mandela, illustrating some of Cunard's archival gems across the century.

Hundreds of Cunard passengers from all over the world, including America,
Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK, submitted over a thousand of their
personal highlights aboard Cunard's ships. The images depict a series of
fascinating moments from families emigrating to new continents, milestone
anniversaries to unexpected guest encounters, telling magical stories from the
