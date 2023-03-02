100 YEARS OF CUNARD CAPTURED IN TIME

Southampton, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Cunard Launches 'Sea Views' Exhibition

Curated By British Photographer & Filmmaker Mary McCartney



- Luxury cruise line, Cunard, launches new exhibition with world-renowned

photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney who curated 100 years of photographs

for a new exhibition, launching March 2nd, 2023

- The special online exhibition has been curated by Mary McCartney and features

never-before-seen imagery from the Cunard archive, together with photograph

submissions from the public

- The Sea Views exhibition includes glamorous and esteemed guests, from

Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth to Bing Crosby and Nelson Mandela,

illustrating some of Cunard's archival gems across the century

- It marks two momentous milestones in Cunard's history - that over 100 years

ago Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce onboard photographers and

the centennial anniversary of the first ever round the world voyage on

Cunard's ship, Laconia.



Luxury cruise line Cunard, celebrates a century's worth of luxury, magic,

history and memories by launching its new Sea Views Exhibition, carefully

curated by British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.



