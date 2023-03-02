checkAd

A RESURGENT MWC BARCELONA 2023 BROUGHT DEBATE, INSPIRATION AND BUSINESS DEALS FOR THE MOBILE ECOSYSTEM

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - MWC convened over 88,500 attendees from 202
countries and territories, including policymakers and business leaders from the
mobile ecosystem and beyond

The GSMA will today wrap up MWC Barcelona 2023, the world's largest and most
influential connectivity event. There were more than 88,500 attendees, of whom
56% came from sectors adjacent to the mobile ecosystem.

"MWC Barcelona is back in full force. The level of energy and support from
partners, businesses and policymakers has exceeded our hopes and expectations,"
said GSMA Ltd's CEO, John Hoffman. "I am continuously awed and humbled by the
sense of community, innovation, excitement and business generation at MWC
Barcelona. Anecdotally, exhibitors and partners are reporting that their
expectations have been surpassed and, in some cases, have beaten 2019. On behalf
of the GSMA, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to all new and
returning attendees, exhibitors, speakers, partners and sponsors, without whom
this gathering would not be possible."

MWC Barcelona 2023 in numbers

- Over 88,500 people attended in-person, 56% from industries adjacent to the
core mobile ecosystem
- Attendees from 202 countries and territories
- More than 2,400 exhibitors, sponsors and partners
- Over 1,000 speakers and thought leaders
- Over 40% keynotes speakers from adjacent industries, with more than 40% female
keynote speakers
- Over half of attendees at director level and above, of which 21% were C-suite
and 26% female attendees
- The GSMA Ministerial Programme convened with the highest number of delegations
ever, with 196 delegations from over 150 countries, nearly 70 ministers and
over 100 heads of regulatory authorities
- 4YFN welcomed almost 800 exhibitors, more than 375 speakers and over 250
pitching sessions
- Reporting on the event in-person, more than 2,400 journalists and industry
analysts from around the world
- On average,10,000 networking meetings set up daily through the app
- Around a million unique viewers of the keynote sessions on MWC Barcelona,
Mobile World Live and partner platforms
- Based on pre-event forecasting, the GSMA expected EUR350 million of economic
impact and 7,400 part-time jobs would be created in the city of Barcelona by
MWC Barcelona 2023. We now expect to exceed this forecast and will provide an
update in due course.

"I am delighted to see so much positive momentum, with halls bustling with
energy for four full days. As digital technologies continue to develop, there is
new excitement in the air that MWC captured so well. The transition to Web 3.0
