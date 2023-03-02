checkAd

BMO Proxy Circular and 2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite Now Available

Toronto and Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today
announced that it has filed its 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. It further
announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability reporting suite.

Proxy Circular

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at
9:30 a.m. EDT. The meeting will be held virtually and in person at BMO Institute
for Learning (IFL), 3550 Pharmacy Avenue, Toronto, Ontario.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the
meeting, including a description of the items on which shareholders may vote.

The circular and annual report can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting
website at
www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting (https:
//c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3798927-1&h=7347194&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fh
ome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting&a=www.bmo.co
m%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting) ; on
the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at
www.envisionreports.com/BMO2023 (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3798927-1&h
=3592856223&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.envisionreports.com%2FBMO2021&a=www.envisionrepor
ts.com%2FBMO2023) ; on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3798927-1&h=
4159690665&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2743080
-1%26h%3D3306104387%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sedar.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.sedar.
com&a=www.sedar.com ; and on EDGAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=379892
7-1&h=2207544391&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2
743080-1%26h%3D1754307029%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sec.gov%252F%26a%3Dwww.se
c.gov&a=www.sec.gov . Shareholders can request paper copies free of charge as
described in the circular and the notice of availability of meeting materials.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure
their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting
and ask questions in person or through a live webcast or listen by
teleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related
instructions and dial-in information (listen only) on the Annual Meeting
website. Please check the website regularly for updates, including to the format
of our meeting due to any changes in public health guidelines.

2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite

BMO is publishing its 2022 Sustainability reporting suite, including the 2022
BMO Climate Report. The 2022 Sustainability reporting suite provides
environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, with a focus on progress
BMO has made on issues identified by stakeholders as most affecting the bank's
sustainability. The report also includes the Public Accountability Statements
for Bank of Montreal and its applicable subsidiaries: Bank of Montreal Mortgage
Corporation, BMO Life Assurance Company and BMO Life Insurance Company.

The Sustainability reporting suite can be downloaded at
file:///C:/Users/kmallari/Downloads/our-impact.bmo.com/reports .

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified
financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.
With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team of
diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and
commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and
services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating
groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital
Markets.

Internet: http://www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

For News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, mailto:john.fenton@bmo.com , (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor
Relations, Toronto, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com , (416) 867-6956; Bill
Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, mailto:Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com ,
(416) 867-7834

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-proxy-circ
ular-and-2022-sustainability-reporting-suite-now-available-301761422.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168869/5454535
OTS: BMO Financial Group - Strategy



