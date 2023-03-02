BMO Proxy Circular and 2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite Now Available

Toronto and Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today

announced that it has filed its 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. It further

announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability reporting suite.



Proxy Circular





BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at9:30 a.m. EDT. The meeting will be held virtually and in person at BMO Institutefor Learning (IFL), 3550 Pharmacy Avenue, Toronto, Ontario.The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on themeeting, including a description of the items on which shareholders may vote.The circular and annual report can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meetingwebsite atwww.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3798927-1&h=7347194&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting&a=www.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting) ; onthe website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada atwww.envisionreports.com/BMO2023 (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3798927-1&h=3592856223&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.envisionreports.com%2FBMO2021&a=www.envisionreports.com%2FBMO2023) ; on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3798927-1&h=4159690665&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2743080-1%26h%3D3306104387%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sedar.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.sedar.com&a=www.sedar.com ; and on EDGAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3798927-1&h=2207544391&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2743080-1%26h%3D1754307029%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sec.gov%252F%26a%3Dwww.sec.gov&a=www.sec.gov . Shareholders can request paper copies free of charge asdescribed in the circular and the notice of availability of meeting materials.BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensuretheir shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meetingand ask questions in person or through a live webcast or listen byteleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, relatedinstructions and dial-in information (listen only) on the Annual Meetingwebsite. Please check the website regularly for updates, including to the formatof our meeting due to any changes in public health guidelines.2022 Sustainability Reporting SuiteBMO is publishing its 2022 Sustainability reporting suite, including the 2022BMO Climate Report. The 2022 Sustainability reporting suite providesenvironmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, with a focus on progressBMO has made on issues identified by stakeholders as most affecting the bank'ssustainability. The report also includes the Public Accountability Statementsfor Bank of Montreal and its applicable subsidiaries: Bank of Montreal MortgageCorporation, BMO Life Assurance Company and BMO Life Insurance Company.The Sustainability reporting suite can be downloaded atfile:///C:/Users/kmallari/Downloads/our-impact.bmo.com/reports .About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversifiedfinancial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team ofdiverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal andcommercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products andservices to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operatinggroups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO CapitalMarkets.Internet: http://www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMediaFor News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, mailto:john.fenton@bmo.com , (416)867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, InvestorRelations, Toronto, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com , (416) 867-6956; BillAnderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, mailto:Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com ,(416) 867-7834