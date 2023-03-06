Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG becomes CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG
Lübeck (ots) - With the shareholder decision and entry in the German Commercial
Register, it's official: Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG is now CREMER ERZKONTOR
GmbH & Co. KG. This step is part of the Road#2024PLUS strategy and
transformation launched three years ago. With the name change, Erzkontor draws
closer to the Hamburg family company CREMER, which acquired the shares of this
Lübeck-based raw materials trader in 2014.
"We decided that the right time had come to underline ERZKONTOR's affiliation
with the CREMER company network," said Dr. Ullrich Wegner, CEO of Peter Cremer
Holding, Hamburg. "We are proud of our joint success story since acquiring
ERZKONTOR ten years ago. This renaming creates transparency and the basis for
continued shared growth. In the coming years we will benefit even more from each
other with a coordinated strategy."
With the renaming to CREMER ERZKONTOR the over 100 year history of Possehl
Erzkontor now enters a new chapter. Nils Fleig, Director of CREMER ERZKONTOR:
"The name change is a statement. The road we're on takes us from being purely a
raw materials trader to managing the supply of raw materials for our customers.
In addition to logistics services, this includes the further processing and
recycling of these materials in our own facilities. The CREMER name stands not
just for international trade and logistics, but also for the refinement of
products and for an extraordinary worldwide network; it's a perfect fit."
Full press release: https://erzkontor.com/en/possehl-erzkontor-gmbh-amp-co-kg-be
comes-cremer-erzkontor-gmbh-amp-co-kg__trashed/
Contact:
CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG
Beckergrube 38-52
23552 Lübeck (Germany)
Tim Krawczyk
Manager Marketing & Communication
+49 451 929 62 101
mailto:tkrawczyk@erzkontor.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131030/5456171
OTS: Peter Cremer Holding GmbH & Co. KG
