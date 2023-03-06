Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG becomes CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG

Lübeck (ots) - With the shareholder decision and entry in the German Commercial

Register, it's official: Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG is now CREMER ERZKONTOR

GmbH & Co. KG. This step is part of the Road#2024PLUS strategy and

transformation launched three years ago. With the name change, Erzkontor draws

closer to the Hamburg family company CREMER, which acquired the shares of this

Lübeck-based raw materials trader in 2014.



"We decided that the right time had come to underline ERZKONTOR's affiliation

with the CREMER company network," said Dr. Ullrich Wegner, CEO of Peter Cremer

Holding, Hamburg. "We are proud of our joint success story since acquiring

ERZKONTOR ten years ago. This renaming creates transparency and the basis for

continued shared growth. In the coming years we will benefit even more from each

other with a coordinated strategy."



