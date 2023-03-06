Exoskeletons shape the future of industrial and logistic jobs (FOTO)
Emeryville, CA (ots) - Ottobock presents innovations for ergonomic workplaces at
Chicago ProMat trade show
Making workplaces healthier, safer, more productive, and more attractive - that
is how Ottobock Bionic Exoskeletons shapes the future of work. The company, a
leading manufacturer of exoskeletons, will present its product portfolio at the
ProMat 2023 trade show in Chicago from March 20th - 23rd at booth N6354.
Exoskeletons augment the human body and reduce strain during manual
load-handling tasks, which reduces work-related injuries while increasing
well-being and productivity.
Today labor shortage is an unprecedented challenge to many industries in the
U.S. such as the logistics, retail, automotive, rail and aviation sectors - and
the pressure is compunded by the ongoing demographic change and increasing sick
leave. Ottobock exoskeletons provide an innovative approach for reducing
work-related injuries, especially in the logistics sector where employees miss
up to 32 days of work per year on average due to back pain and other
occupational injuries.
