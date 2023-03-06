Exoskeletons shape the future of industrial and logistic jobs (FOTO)

Emeryville, CA (ots) - Ottobock presents innovations for ergonomic workplaces at

Chicago ProMat trade show



Making workplaces healthier, safer, more productive, and more attractive - that

is how Ottobock Bionic Exoskeletons shapes the future of work. The company, a

leading manufacturer of exoskeletons, will present its product portfolio at the

ProMat 2023 trade show in Chicago from March 20th - 23rd at booth N6354.

Exoskeletons augment the human body and reduce strain during manual

load-handling tasks, which reduces work-related injuries while increasing

well-being and productivity.



Today labor shortage is an unprecedented challenge to many industries in the

U.S. such as the logistics, retail, automotive, rail and aviation sectors - and

the pressure is compunded by the ongoing demographic change and increasing sick

leave. Ottobock exoskeletons provide an innovative approach for reducing

work-related injuries, especially in the logistics sector where employees miss

up to 32 days of work per year on average due to back pain and other

occupational injuries.





Samuel Reimer, Vice President Ottobock Bionic Exoskeletons North America, said:"In the U.S. alone, there are 14 million employees in production and logistics.The average associate lifts and moves more than 100 tons of material every week.That is equivalent to the weight of a Boeing 747 - which puts extreme stress onthe human body. Our exoskeletons reduce this risk substantially to the extentthat associates become healthier and more productive. That's how we shape thefuture of work and contribute to healthier and more sustainable workplacesacross the U.S."Biomechanics: the key to lightweight, flexible systemsAt this year's ProMat trade show, Ottobock will introduce its growing range ofexoskeleton products including:The BackX model is specifically aimed at logistics associates who need to moveloads manually while retaining their speed and flexibility. The exoskeletonreduces the load on the lower back by an average of 60 percent during liftingtasks. However, it also allows for a high degree of freedom of movement, so thatemployees can perform activities such as operating forklift trucks and climbingstairs. The BackX model is in use at multiple logistics centers of DB Schenker,a leading global logistics provider. [Learn more here](https://ottobockexoskeletons.com/back-portfolio/?lang=en)The Ottobock Shoulder model supports employees in performing strenuousactivities at or above shoulder height and is used in areas such as automotivemanufacturing, train maintenance, and aircraft construction. This model is inuse at numerous major companies, including Boeing, Mazda, and Toyota NorthAmerica. The SNCF, the French national railway company, has also adopted theexoskeleton to increase efficiency in the maintenance of its TGV trains. [Learnmore here] (https://ottobockexoskeletons.com/obs/?lang=en)Sensor-based bionic analytics prove the effectivenessMore than 200 studies have demonstrated the positive impact that exoskeletonscan have. To allow companies to replicate these findings objectively in theirsetting, Ottobock has developed a 'bionic analytics' offering. It combinessensors that precisely analyze employees' work processes before and afterexoskeleton use, with AI-driven algorythms, and provides clear data points onimproved ergonomics and productivity.DB Schenker, a leading global contract logistics company, is among the first toadopt this technology during unloading of containers and palletization. Theoverall strain on employees during manual load handling was significantlyreduced, while time spent working increased by around 20 percent, i.e.,increased productivity. Survey results also showed that participants noticed adefinite improvement in their work situation.Researching the future of workBionic Exoskeletons has been a division of the global German health-tech companyOttobock since 2018. At the end of 2021, the division was expanded with theacquisition of the California-based tech-company SuitX. Now the Hub inEmeryville has become a research location where the company continuouslydevelops products that will shape the future of work.