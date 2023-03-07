Rock Tech startet 2023er Explorationsbohrungen um die Ressourcen von Georgia Lake zu erweitern, mit Fokus auf die Spodumen-Pegmatite in der MZN und bei McVittie

„Unser Ziel für 2023 ist es, das Potenzial unseres Projekts weiter zu erschließen, indem wir unsere Bohr- und Schurfaktivitäten im Bereich Georgia Lake weiterentwickeln. Wir glauben, dass das initiierte Bohrprogramm in der Phase I unserer 2023er Explorationskampagne zunächst unsere Lagerstätten in der MZN und bei McVittie erweitern wird. Ich gehe davon aus, dass unser Explorationsprogramm im nächsten Jahr zu einer beträchtlichen Steigerung unserer Ressource führen wird”, sagt Dirk Harbecke, CEO von Rock Tech.

Rock Tech beabsichtigt, seine gesamten Mineralressourcen in den Jahren 2023 und 2024 für das zu 100% eigenen Georgia Lake Projekt zu erhöhen. Die erste Phase des Vorhabens ("Phase I") ist die Mobilisierung einer Diamantenbohranlage zur Ausführung eines 3.500-Meter-Programms. Die Exploration wird gezielte Bohrungen umfassen, die die bestehende Spodumenmineralisierung in der Main-Zone-North- (MZN) und bei der McVittie-Lagerstätte erweitern sollen. (Siehe Abbildung 1 unten zur Lage von MZN und McVittie.)

Die McVittie-Lagerstätte enthält derzeit die größte Mineralressource innerhalb des Pegmatitenfeldes von Georgia Lake und bleibt entlang des Streichens im Osten offen. Die geplanten Bohrungen zielen darauf ab, Spodumen-Lagerstätten entlang des Streichens östlich der MZN zu erweitern. Weitere Step-out-Bohrungen südlich der MZN werden sich auf die Erweiterung der Mineralisierung in Gebieten konzentrieren, in denen Rock Tech während des Bohrprogramms von 2022 neue Mineralvorkommen identifiziert hat. (Veröffentlicht am 7. Oktober 2022 mit dem Titel „Rock Tech Lithium Completes 2021 – 2022 Drill Program at Georgia Lake”).

Die McVittie-Lagerstätte umfasst drei Spodumen-Dykes, die über mehr als 600 m Streichlänge kartiert wurden. Sie hat derzeit eine vermutete Ressource von 1 Million Tonnen (mt) bei 1,0% Li2O und ist in der Tiefe und entlang des Streichens in beiden Richtungen offen.

Am 15. November 2022 gab Rock Tech in seiner Vormachbarkeitsvorstudie (Prefeasibility Study oder "PFS") die Schätzung der Mineralressourcen für Georgia Lake bekannt. Es wurden eine Mineralressource von 10,60mt mit einem Gehalt von 0,88% Li2O angezeigt und eine 4,22mt große vermutete Mineralressource mit einem Gehalt von 1,0% Li2O beschrieben, die auf acht Lagerstätten im nördlichen und südlichen Spodumen-Pegmatit-Gebiete beschränkt sind. (Siehe Tabelle 1 für eine Zusammenfassung der Mineralressourcen des Georgia-Lake-Projekts von Rock Tech.)

Das Georgia Lake Projekt, das sich zwischen Nipigon und Beardmore im kanadischen Ontario befindet, umfasst 1.042 Hektar an Verleihungen (mineral leases) und 5.686 Hektar an Mutungen (mineral claims).

ANHÄNGE

ABBILDUNG 1 | Die Karte zeigt die Fokusbereiche der Phase I des Bohrprogramms von 2023 auf dem Georgia Lake Projekt von Rock Tech.

TABELLE 1 | Übersicht der Mineralressource aus der Vormachbarkeitsstudie 2022 (PFS).

2022 MINERALRESSOURCE

Classification Mining Cut-off grade Li2O (%) Zone Tonnes Li2O (%) Indicated Open pit 0.3 NSPA OP Indicated 4,242,618 0.88 Indicated Underground 0.6 NSPA UG Indicated 6,358,650 0.89 Total Indicated 10,601,268 0.88 Inferred Open pit 0.3 NSPA OP Inferred 245,933 0.78 Inferred Underground 0.6 NSPA UG Inferred 2,073,069 0.91 Inferred Underground 0.6 SSPA UG Inferred 1,903,274 1.12 Total Inferred 4,222,276 1.00

Bemerkungen:

Hier wurden die CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metal, and Petroleum) Definition Standards (2014) für die Berichterstattung der Mineralressource verwendet. Die qualifizierte Person ist Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo. von AMC. Der Grenzgehalt für Tagebaumineralressourcen leigt bei 0,30% Li2O. Die Tagebaumineralressourcen sind durch das Optimierungsgrubenmodell zu einem Lithiumkonzentratpreis von 1.100 USD/t mit einer metallurgischen Ausbeute von 80 % und einem Konzentratgehalt von 6 % eingeschränkt. Beide Cut-off-Werte verwenden die gleichen Parameter. Die Grubenoptimierung wurde auf den unten stehenden Kostenannahmen basiert: Mühleinspeisungskosten von USD 4,5/t und Berbauabfallkosten USD 4,5/t. Verarbeitungskosten von USD 25/t and Verwaltungs- und Vertriebskosten von USD 15/t. Neigungswinkel 45-48 Grad. Grenzgehalt für die Untertagemineralressourcen liegt bei 0,60% Li2O basiert auf Abbaukosten und Verarbeitung von sowie Verwaltungs- und Vertriebskosten USD 45/t wie beim Tagebau. Unteragebaumineralressourcen sind nicht begrenzt. Mineralstoffdichte von 2,69 t/m3 verwendet. Abfalldichte von 2,75 t/m3 verwendet. Bohrergebnisse bis zum 31. Juli 2022. Eventuelle Abweichungen der Zahlen beruhen auf Rundungen.

BEPROBUNG UND QAQC PROZEDERE

Die Proben werden über jeden spodumenhaltigen Pegmatit und 1 Meter tief im Wirtgestein auf beiden Seiten der Pegmatit-Dykes entnommen. Die Probenlängen betragen im Allgemeinen etwa 1 Meter, die individuelle Probenlänge wird jedoch auf der Grundlage der internen Zonengrenzen der Dykes und der Standorte ihrer Kontakte bestimmt. Der zu beprobende Kern wird halbiert, wobei eine Hälfte zur Analyse geschickt wird und die andere Hälfte als Referenz in der Kiste verbleibt. Der gesamte Kern wird bei Rock Tech in Beardmore, Ontario, gelagert. Jede Probe wird in einen eigenen Plastikprobenbeutel mit einem Probenetikett gegeben und mit Kabelbindern verschlossen. Etwa 13 % der Proben, die Activation Laboratories Ltd. („Actlabs”) zur Analyse vorgelegt werden, werden QAQC-Proben sein. QAQC-Proben werden in den Probenstrom eingefügt und bestehen aus hoch- und niedriggradigem Lithiumstandard, Leermaterial und Duplikaten. Die Proben werden im Vorbereitungslabor von Actlabs in Thunder Bay, Ontario, zur Zermahlung und Pulverisierung abgegeben und anschließend an das Geochemistry Laboratory von Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, zur Analyse von 41 Elementen mit Fusion plus ICP-OES oder ICP-MS geschickt. Natriumperoxidfusion plus ICP-OES wird verwendet, um auf Lithium zu analysieren. Actlabs ist unabhängig vom Unternehmen.

WISSENSCHAFTLICHE UND TECHNISCHE VERÖFFENTLICHUNG

Die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen in dieser Pressemitteilung wurden durch Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Chief Exploration Geologist of the Georgia Lake Project, einer „Qualified Person” unter Berücksichtugung der Standards des National Instrument 43-101 bewertet und genehmigt. Die Explorationsdaten wurden gemäß den Richtlinien der CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines gesammelt und auf Echtheit überprüf.

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, das nötige Rohmaterial aus seinem eigenen Mineralienprojekt in Kanada zu beziehen, aber auch von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen. In den kommenden Jahren wird das Unternehmen voraussichtlich auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling beziehen. Das Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

