Nine Out of Ten Companies Lack the Culture and Organizational Structure to Unlock Digital Growth, Infosys Report Finds

Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys research reveals a blueprint for the

21st century enterprise focused on live data, responsible risk-taking and

product-centricity



Only 7% of companies have the correct combination of culture and operating

structure to boost growth from digital technologies, according to new research

from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership arm of Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader

in next-generation digital services and consulting.





Digital Radar: The Next Digital Frontier, surveyed 2,700 business executivesacross the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India,and found that companies that make decisions based on high quality, transparentdata and build a culture of responsible risk-taking are more likely to deliverprofitable growth in today's tough macro-economic conditions. In addition,organizing around products, not process, gets new products to market faster,increasing early-mover advantage.This research suggests three differentiators for success: use data internally,design organization culture to take responsible risks and organize the businessaround products. Companies that excel in these capabilities enjoy increasedprofit, brand perception, and employee as well as customer engagement. However,our report found that less than 10% of firms have mastered these threedifferentiators, highlighting significant opportunities for those that do.Live Data : The report finds that only 5% of firms currently implement what itdefines as a universal 'live data' approach. This is defined as data that ishigh-quality, timely, and readily available across the organisation. These datapractices drive profit through better innovation and new product speed tomarket. For instance, companies that follow robust data practices fordecision-making improved their new product introduction capability by as much as85%.Product-centricity : Companies that organize their teams around their productofferings, instead of business functions, are 50% more likely to be topperformers in new product introduction and improve both employee and customerengagement significantly. Yet only half of respondent companies are currentlyorganized in this way, highlighting a tremendous market opportunity.Responsible risk-taking culture : Finally, a company that takes responsible,considered risks, backed by live data, is more likely to create products faster,