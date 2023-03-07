Nine Out of Ten Companies Lack the Culture and Organizational Structure to Unlock Digital Growth, Infosys Report Finds
Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys research reveals a blueprint for the
21st century enterprise focused on live data, responsible risk-taking and
product-centricity
Only 7% of companies have the correct combination of culture and operating
structure to boost growth from digital technologies, according to new research
from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership arm of Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader
in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Digital Radar: The Next Digital Frontier, surveyed 2,700 business executives
across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India,
and found that companies that make decisions based on high quality, transparent
data and build a culture of responsible risk-taking are more likely to deliver
profitable growth in today's tough macro-economic conditions. In addition,
organizing around products, not process, gets new products to market faster,
increasing early-mover advantage.
This research suggests three differentiators for success: use data internally,
design organization culture to take responsible risks and organize the business
around products. Companies that excel in these capabilities enjoy increased
profit, brand perception, and employee as well as customer engagement. However,
our report found that less than 10% of firms have mastered these three
differentiators, highlighting significant opportunities for those that do.
Live Data : The report finds that only 5% of firms currently implement what it
defines as a universal 'live data' approach. This is defined as data that is
high-quality, timely, and readily available across the organisation. These data
practices drive profit through better innovation and new product speed to
market. For instance, companies that follow robust data practices for
decision-making improved their new product introduction capability by as much as
85%.
Product-centricity : Companies that organize their teams around their product
offerings, instead of business functions, are 50% more likely to be top
performers in new product introduction and improve both employee and customer
engagement significantly. Yet only half of respondent companies are currently
organized in this way, highlighting a tremendous market opportunity.
Responsible risk-taking culture : Finally, a company that takes responsible,
considered risks, backed by live data, is more likely to create products faster,
