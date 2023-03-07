Positive Growth in Germany Service Sector, Industrial Orders

Berlin (ots) - The Federal Statistics Office has published some surprisingly

good numbers for German services and manufacturing in 2022 and early 2023.



Hefty growth in services and a possible upward trend in industry - that's the

news coming out of Germany's official government body for economic and other

statistics.





The Federal Statistics Office reported an increase of service sector turnover of9.2 percent for 2022 compared with 2021. The new numbers represent a 3.7 percentincrease on 2019, the last year before Covid in Germany. They were also thehighest recorded since time series of such figures began to be collected in2015."The positive trend documented by the Federal Statistics Office indicates bothfull recovery from the pandemic downswing and the abiding, long-term strength ofthis area," says Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) Digital and Service IndustryDirector Marc Rohr. "This is good news for companies in the sector looking toexpand to Germany."There was also some good news from German industry, which showed a one-percentmonth-on-month rise in January 2023. The strength of orders from outside Germanyfueled the increase."The higher number of new orders is welcome and shows that goods produced inGermany are in demand both at home and abroad," says GTAI Senior Manager ofBusiness Investor Services Thomas Bozoyan. "Companies that manufacture productsin Germany have adapted to current difficulties. Of course, volume is still downon last year, but the situation is clearly stabilizing."Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the FederalRepublic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreignmarkets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companiessetting up shop in Germany.