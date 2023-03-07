checkAd

Positive Growth in Germany Service Sector, Industrial Orders

Berlin (ots) - The Federal Statistics Office has published some surprisingly
good numbers for German services and manufacturing in 2022 and early 2023.

Hefty growth in services and a possible upward trend in industry - that's the
news coming out of Germany's official government body for economic and other
statistics.

The Federal Statistics Office reported an increase of service sector turnover of
9.2 percent for 2022 compared with 2021. The new numbers represent a 3.7 percent
increase on 2019, the last year before Covid in Germany. They were also the
highest recorded since time series of such figures began to be collected in
2015.

"The positive trend documented by the Federal Statistics Office indicates both
full recovery from the pandemic downswing and the abiding, long-term strength of
this area," says Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) Digital and Service Industry
Director Marc Rohr. "This is good news for companies in the sector looking to
expand to Germany."

There was also some good news from German industry, which showed a one-percent
month-on-month rise in January 2023. The strength of orders from outside Germany
fueled the increase.

"The higher number of new orders is welcome and shows that goods produced in
Germany are in demand both at home and abroad," says GTAI Senior Manager of
Business Investor Services Thomas Bozoyan. "Companies that manufacture products
in Germany have adapted to current difficulties. Of course, volume is still down
on last year, but the situation is clearly stabilizing."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5457984
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



