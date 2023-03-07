checkAd

Amaneos Global player in the automotive supplier industry (FOTO)

Frankfurt/Main (ots) -

- New global automotive player with annualised sales of 1.2 billion euros
- Association of three international automotive suppliers
- Combines the strengths of these established automotive suppliers with a lean,
experienced management team and agile, start-up mentality

Today, the newly founded holding company Amaneos from Frankfurt am Main brings
together three international automotive suppliers under one roof: Light Mobility
Solutions GmbH (LMS), MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group. Each of the companies is a
specialist manufacturer of plastic-based systems for the automotive industry and
will continue to operate independently as part of Amaneos. With this move,
Amaneos becomes a global player in the automotive industry with over 7,500
employees at more than 30 locations worldwide and annualised sales of 1.2
billion euros.

LMS, MoldTecs and SFC Group were each respectively acquired in 2021, 2022 and
2020 by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, a Munich-based investment company and the
shareholder of Amaneos. They have been developing as independent companies since
they were spun off from their previous parent companies and became part of the
Mutares Group.

SFC Group develops and produces high-quality fluid transfer systems, sealing
solutions, as well as mixing and rubber components. As a producer of lightweight
components, LMS offers a comprehensive product portfolio of exterior and
interior systems. MoldTecs produces high-performance plastic parts using
state-of-the-art injection moulding machines.

Amaneos brings together all three companies and the full range of their products
and services, creating synergies and adding value in production, global
footprint and supply networks for the benefit of customers. In the coming
months, further growth is also expected: MoldTecs is planning to build two
plants - one in North America and one in China. In the process, Amaneos is
expected to grow its global presence while also creating jobs.

The goal of Amaneos, is to be a modern partner to automotive manufacturers
(OEMs), combining the strengths of established automotive suppliers with the
agility and dynamism of a start-up.

Mathieu Purrey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Amaneos, explains: "Born to
move. That is the guiding principle that pushes us forward at Amaneos. As a
global mobility partner, we want to work together to drive the continued
progress of OEMs. By bringing these specialist automotive suppliers and their
years of experience together under one roof, we can provide our customers with
greater agility, flexibility and innovation - without compromising on quality."

The collaboration between LMS, SFC Group and MoldTecs brings together Amaneos's
expertise and technologies, complementing each other perfectly. In this way, the
three companies can support OEMs globally across their specialised business
areas with flexible, customised and innovative solutions - enabling the mobility
of tomorrow.

Purrey continues: "Our production and development locations around the world
also enable us to be there for our customers globally and to serve them flexibly
and quickly with high-quality products. To do this, we rely on continuous
innovation as well as the upheaval of new and traditional technologies to keep
pace with the evolving needs of OEMs - in all relevant markets."

About Amaneos:

Amaneos is a global partner to automotive manufacturers based in Frankfurt am
Main. We were founded in 2023 to power OEMs' progress and create synergy between
companies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, SFC Group, and MoldTecs GmbH. The
portfolio companies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group
remain legally independent. We're poised to deliver to the global mobility
industry at scale with flexibility, agility and innovation.

Press contact:

Edelman GmbH
Meike Baumann
Rundfunkplatz 2
80335 Munich
+49 (0) 69 509546362
mailto:press@amaneos.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168883/5458095
OTS: Amaneos



