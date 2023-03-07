Frankfurt/Main (ots) -



- New global automotive player with annualised sales of 1.2 billion euros

- Association of three international automotive suppliers

- Combines the strengths of these established automotive suppliers with a lean,

experienced management team and agile, start-up mentality



Today, the newly founded holding company Amaneos from Frankfurt am Main brings

together three international automotive suppliers under one roof: Light Mobility

Solutions GmbH (LMS), MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group. Each of the companies is a

specialist manufacturer of plastic-based systems for the automotive industry and

will continue to operate independently as part of Amaneos. With this move,

Amaneos becomes a global player in the automotive industry with over 7,500

employees at more than 30 locations worldwide and annualised sales of 1.2

billion euros.





LMS, MoldTecs and SFC Group were each respectively acquired in 2021, 2022 and2020 by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, a Munich-based investment company and theshareholder of Amaneos. They have been developing as independent companies sincethey were spun off from their previous parent companies and became part of theMutares Group.SFC Group develops and produces high-quality fluid transfer systems, sealingsolutions, as well as mixing and rubber components. As a producer of lightweightcomponents, LMS offers a comprehensive product portfolio of exterior andinterior systems. MoldTecs produces high-performance plastic parts usingstate-of-the-art injection moulding machines.Amaneos brings together all three companies and the full range of their productsand services, creating synergies and adding value in production, globalfootprint and supply networks for the benefit of customers. In the comingmonths, further growth is also expected: MoldTecs is planning to build twoplants - one in North America and one in China. In the process, Amaneos isexpected to grow its global presence while also creating jobs.The goal of Amaneos, is to be a modern partner to automotive manufacturers(OEMs), combining the strengths of established automotive suppliers with theagility and dynamism of a start-up.Mathieu Purrey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Amaneos, explains: "Born tomove. That is the guiding principle that pushes us forward at Amaneos. As aglobal mobility partner, we want to work together to drive the continuedprogress of OEMs. By bringing these specialist automotive suppliers and theiryears of experience together under one roof, we can provide our customers withgreater agility, flexibility and innovation - without compromising on quality."The collaboration between LMS, SFC Group and MoldTecs brings together Amaneos'sexpertise and technologies, complementing each other perfectly. In this way, thethree companies can support OEMs globally across their specialised businessareas with flexible, customised and innovative solutions - enabling the mobilityof tomorrow.Purrey continues: "Our production and development locations around the worldalso enable us to be there for our customers globally and to serve them flexiblyand quickly with high-quality products. To do this, we rely on continuousinnovation as well as the upheaval of new and traditional technologies to keeppace with the evolving needs of OEMs - in all relevant markets."About Amaneos:Amaneos is a global partner to automotive manufacturers based in Frankfurt amMain. We were founded in 2023 to power OEMs' progress and create synergy betweencompanies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, SFC Group, and MoldTecs GmbH. Theportfolio companies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Groupremain legally independent. We're poised to deliver to the global mobilityindustry at scale with flexibility, agility and innovation.Press contact:Edelman GmbHMeike BaumannRundfunkplatz 280335 Munich+49 (0) 69 509546362mailto:press@amaneos.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168883/5458095OTS: Amaneos