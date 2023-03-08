checkAd

ILBE Group - Feature Film 'Tell It Like a Woman' Hosts Red Carpet & Screening at Los Angeles Italia Film Festival Ahead of Academy Award Nomination for Best Original Song

International Movie Star Jacqueline Fernandez and Producer Andrea Iervolino Honored at Festival Awards Ceremony

 

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / International movie star Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the 18th edition of the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion, and Art Festival event accompanied by Hollywood Producer Andrea Iervolino. The event featured a red carpet premiere, screening and Q&A for the film Tell It Like A Woman.

 

 

Tell It Like A Woman is a feature film made up of seven short films directed by an international group of women filmmakers from Italy to Japan to the United States. Each segment is a story "about women, by women, for everyone." The cast consists of internationally renowned actresses such as Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Jaqueline Fernandez and more.

 

The project serves as a collaboration with We Do It Together, a non-profit film production company that advocates for gender equality, founded by producer Chiara Tilesi. The film was produced by ILBE including producers Andrea Iervolino, Chiara Tilesi, Lucas Akoskin and Monika Bacardi. The film is currently nominated for an Academy Award Nomination for Best Original Song for the song "Applause" written by Diane Warren and performed by Sofia Carson.

 

During the Los Angeles Italia Festival awards ceremony, which was held at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Andrea Iervolino was honored with the Los Angeles Italia Excellence Award and Jacqueline Fernandez was honored with the Los Angeles Italia Humanitarian Award. The event also saw other awards going to recipients including Mike White, Sabrina Impacciatore, Ferzan Ozpetek, Maria Sole Tognazzi and Pippo Mezzapesa.

 

To learn more about the festival, visit https://www.losangelesitalia.com

 

To learn more about ILBE Group visit https://ilbegroup.com

 

