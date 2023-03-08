Firmenich confirms anti-trust probes into fragrances sector

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume

and taste company confirms that on March 7th, 2023, certain competition

authorities commenced an industry wide investigation into the fragrances sector.

As part thereof, unannounced inspections were carried out at its offices in

France, Switzerland and the UK.



Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step in anti-trust investigations into

suspected infringements of competition rules. This does not mean that the

company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior nor does it prejudge the

outcome of the investigation itself.



