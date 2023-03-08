checkAd

Firmenich confirms anti-trust probes into fragrances sector

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume
and taste company confirms that on March 7th, 2023, certain competition
authorities commenced an industry wide investigation into the fragrances sector.
As part thereof, unannounced inspections were carried out at its offices in
France, Switzerland and the UK.

Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step in anti-trust investigations into
suspected infringements of competition rules. This does not mean that the
company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior nor does it prejudge the
outcome of the investigation itself.

Firmenich is closely monitoring the situation and is fully cooperating with the
investigators. The Company is unable to comment further at this stage.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was
founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 128
years. Firmenich is a business-to-business company specialized in the research,
creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned
for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability,
Firmenich offers its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of
ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology. Firmenich
delivered CHF 4.9 billion in sales for the calendar year ended 31 December 2022.
More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com .
sa_grpdata/DGCC/MEDIA%20MASTER%20FOLDER/PRESS%20RELEASES/PRESS%20RELEASES%20FY20
/CDP%20Triple%20A/www.firmenich.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/firmenich-conf
irms-anti-trust-probes-into-fragrances-sector-301765673.html

Contact:

Firmenich,
Ingvild Van Lysebetten,
VP Group Communications ingvild.van.lysebetten@firmenich.com Mob. +41 79 833
7252

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5458701
OTS: Firmenich



