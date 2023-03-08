Ingonyama Launches "ICICLE" GPU Library for Zero-Knowledge Acceleration

Petach Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Ingonyama (https://www.ingonyama.com/) ,

The foundations of Web3 are built on decentralized computation, and therefore present a unique setting for applied ZK to usher in an era of trustless and privacy-preserving services and infrastructure.

The ICICLE GPU library is a windfall for developers designing applications using Zero-Knowledge math and cryptography. As an example and first application, Ingonyama used ICICLE to implement "Fast Danksharding (https://medium.com/@ingonyama/fast-danksharding-using-icicle-6411565bb245)," a Danksharding (https://ethereum.org/en/roadmap/danksharding/) builder implementation written in Rust, which is now also open-source. Danksharding is the new sharding design proposed for the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain.

Like earlier game-changing technologies in history, the road to mass adoption and scale goes through hardware. ICICLE is a low-level Rust library dedicated to parallelizing the basic components of Zero Knowledge provers like MSM, NTT and ECNTT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PueF2XXxGPY), on CUDA-enabled GPUs.

"We look forward to continuing our impressive track-record for Zero Knowledge GPU acceleration," said Omer Shlomovits, CEO of Ingonyama. "We are proud that our GPU software was responsible for over half (https://twitter.com/danhwang88/status/1632560565355786240?s=20) the Aleo (https://www.aleo.org/) blockchain's mining power during Aleo's incentivized testnet earlier this year. We are committed to maintain the code and help developers build efficient applications with ICICLE."

About Ingonyama

Ingonyama is on a mission to radically improve the performance of Zero-Knowledge Provers by designing hardware optimized for ZK computation.