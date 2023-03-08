Ingonyama Launches "ICICLE" GPU Library for Zero-Knowledge Acceleration
Petach Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Ingonyama (https://www.ingonyama.com/) ,
a semiconductor company focusing on Zero Knowledge Proof hardware acceleration,
announced its launch of ICICLE, an open-source GPU library for accelerating Zero
Knowledge low-level math computations.
Zero Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are considered one of the highest achievements in
modern cryptography, and allow for confidential and verifiable computation. They
are primed to disrupt a number of industries in the coming decade including http
s://medium.com/@ingonyama/how-zero-knowledge-proofs-will-change-gaming-forever-1
ed8ac6fe93f , finance, the Metaverse (https://medium.com/@ingonyama/zero-knowled
ge-proofs-and-the-metaverse-c6c91b87aff4) , digital identity, insurance and
more.
The foundations of Web3 are built on decentralized computation, and therefore
present a unique setting for applied ZK to usher in an era of trustless and
privacy-preserving services and infrastructure.
The ICICLE GPU library is a windfall for developers designing applications using
Zero-Knowledge math and cryptography. As an example and first application,
Ingonyama used ICICLE to implement " Fast Danksharding
(https://medium.com/@ingonyama/fast-danksharding-using-icicle-6411565bb245) ," a
Danksharding (https://ethereum.org/en/roadmap/danksharding/) builder
implementation written in Rust, which is now also open-source. Danksharding is
the new sharding design proposed for the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain.
Like earlier game-changing technologies in history, the road to mass adoption
and scale goes through hardware. ICICLE is a low-level Rust library dedicated to
parallelizing the basic components of Zero Knowledge provers like MSM, NTT and
ECNTT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PueF2XXxGPY) , on CUDA-enabled GPUs.
"We look forward to continuing our impressive track-record for Zero Knowledge
GPU acceleration," said Omer Shlomovits, CEO of Ingonyama. "We are proud that
our GPU software was responsible for over half
(https://twitter.com/danhwang88/status/1632560565355786240?s=20) the Aleo
(https://www.aleo.org/) blockchain's mining power during Aleo's incentivized
testnet earlier this year. We are committed to maintain the code and help
developers build efficient applications with ICICLE."
About Ingonyama
Contact:
For further information:
For further information about ICICLE and conversations with the team,
developers are encouraged to join the Ingonyama Discord server. A blogpost with
more details about ICICLE is available, along with videos on the Ingonyama
YouTube channel.
Ingonyama is on a mission to radically improve the performance of
Zero-Knowledge Provers by designing hardware optimized for ZK computation.
Reach them via email at Hi@ingonyama.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018609/Ingonyama.jpg
Elan Neiger
+972549496689
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ingonyama-launches-icicle-gpu
-library-for-zero-knowledge-acceleration-301765725.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168940/5458827
OTS: Ingonyama
