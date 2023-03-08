Hovione receives the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award in all six categories and is Champion in Compatibility and Expertise

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the leader in spray drying and

particle engineering, won the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award

(https://www.cmoleadershipawards.com/) across all six categories - capability,

compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service across all three

groups of respondents (Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall (combined Big and

Small Pharma)). Hovione was given additional recognition as a CDMO Leadership

Award Champion in the categories of Compatibility and Expertise for scoring as a

top performer in comparison to the weighted average of other CDMOs included in

the Industry Standard Research (ISR)'s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality

Benchmarking survey.



Established in 2011 by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader, the CDMO

Leadership Awards spotlight excellence in Capabilities, Expertise, Quality,

Compatibility, Reliability and Service. The CDMO Leadership Awards teamed up

with ISR to determine the award recipients - 72 contract manufacturers were

assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing

Quality Benchmarking survey.





"We are honored and proud to receive this award in all six categories. Thisbroad recognition reflects the dedication of our team to help our customersdeliver much-needed medicines to the market," said Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux,Hovione's CEO. "This is not the first time Hovione is recognized by the CDMOLeadership awards and winning these awards once again reinforces our commitmentto excellence and differentiation in the services we provide to our customers.""For over a decade, these awards have been the most meaningful for biopharmaorganizations striving to obtain optimal outcomes from their outsourcingactivities. Our research arm, ISR Reports, which only surveys drug sponsors whohave worked directly and recently with specific CDMOs, ensures the validity ofthese results. Our winners are your gold medalists of outsourcing," said LouisGarguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair of Outsourced Pharma.Hovione has been expanding (https://www.hovione.com/press-room/press-release/hovione-invests-170-million-new-capacity-and-capabilities) worldwide, demonstratingthe commitment to its customers. Hovione has been investing in new laboratoryand production assets and innovative technologies (https://www.hovione.com/press-room/press-release/hovione-expands-drug-product-offering-new-manufacturing-line-dedicated-continuous-tableting) to meet customer demand for integrated anddifferentiated services in manufacturing of drug substances, particles and drugproducts.A bout Hovione: Hovione is an international company with over 60 years ofexperience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As aContract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/ontract-manufacturing-services/8wjzq5/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) with a fully integrated offering of services for drugsubstances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has fourFDA inspected sites (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/hovione-worldwide/8wjzq8/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) in the USA, Portugal,Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and NewJersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for thedevelopment and compliant manufacture (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/-services-particle-engineering/8wjzqc/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customizedproduct solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area,Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation developmentand devices. Hovione´s culture is based on innovation, quality anddependability. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to becomea Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively inindustry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.