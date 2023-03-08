checkAd

Hovione receives the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award in all six categories and is Champion in Compatibility and Expertise

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the leader in spray drying and
particle engineering, won the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award
(https://www.cmoleadershipawards.com/) across all six categories - capability,
compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service across all three
groups of respondents (Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall (combined Big and
Small Pharma)). Hovione was given additional recognition as a CDMO Leadership
Award Champion in the categories of Compatibility and Expertise for scoring as a
top performer in comparison to the weighted average of other CDMOs included in
the Industry Standard Research (ISR)'s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality
Benchmarking survey.

Established in 2011 by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader, the CDMO
Leadership Awards spotlight excellence in Capabilities, Expertise, Quality,
Compatibility, Reliability and Service. The CDMO Leadership Awards teamed up
with ISR to determine the award recipients - 72 contract manufacturers were
assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing
Quality Benchmarking survey.

"We are honored and proud to receive this award in all six categories. This
broad recognition reflects the dedication of our team to help our customers
deliver much-needed medicines to the market," said Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux,
Hovione's CEO. "This is not the first time Hovione is recognized by the CDMO
Leadership awards and winning these awards once again reinforces our commitment
to excellence and differentiation in the services we provide to our customers."

"For over a decade, these awards have been the most meaningful for biopharma
organizations striving to obtain optimal outcomes from their outsourcing
activities. Our research arm, ISR Reports, which only surveys drug sponsors who
have worked directly and recently with specific CDMOs, ensures the validity of
these results. Our winners are your gold medalists of outsourcing," said Louis
Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair of Outsourced Pharma.

Hovione has been expanding (https://www.hovione.com/press-room/press-release/hov
ione-invests-170-million-new-capacity-and-capabilities) worldwide, demonstrating
the commitment to its customers. Hovione has been investing in new laboratory
and production assets and innovative technologies (https://www.hovione.com/press
-room/press-release/hovione-expands-drug-product-offering-new-manufacturing-line
-dedicated-continuous-tableting) to meet customer demand for integrated and
differentiated services in manufacturing of drug substances, particles and drug
products.

A bout Hovione: Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of
experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As a
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) (https://go.hovione.c
om/e/47122/ontract-manufacturing-services/8wjzq5/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn
3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) with a fully integrated offering of services for drug
substances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has four
FDA inspected sites (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/hovione-worldwide/8wjzq8/243
6741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) in the USA, Portugal,
Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New
Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the
development and compliant manufacture (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/-services-
particle-engineering/8wjzqc/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_
Eqg8) of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customized
product solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area,
Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation development
and devices. Hovione´s culture is based on innovation, quality and
dependability. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to become
a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively in
industry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.

For more information:

Vanessa Romeu | Communications Director | vromeu@hovione.com |Tel: +351 21 982
9000
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018547/HOVIONE.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hovione-receives-the-2023-cdm
o-leadership-award-in-all-six-categories-and-is-champion-in-compatibility-and-ex
pertise-301765668.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/5458874
OTS: Hovione



