Stadtwerke Kiel and INNIO Set Global Standards for Climate Neutral Energy Supply by 2035

- As the world's first 190 MW large-scale engine-based combined heat and power plant, the coastal power plant is planned to be converted to hydrogen operations.

- 20 Jenbacher engines are to be converted to run on green hydrogen.

KIEL, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Stadtwerke Kiel and INNIO are working on the conversion of the coastal power plant in Kiel that will allow the facility to operate on 100% green hydrogen (H2) by 2035, ten years ahead of the German government's climate targets. With this, Europe's most advanced large-scale engine-based combined heat and power plant is setting new global standards for climate-neutral energy supply. An important requirement for keeping to the ambitious schedule is that sufficient green hydrogen is available in time and on economic terms. Today, both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the project.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/742791/Stadtwerke-Kiel ...

Stadtwerke Kiel and INNIO set global standards for climate neutrality

Picture attached for the trade media. Caption: Stadtwerke Kiel and INNIO set global standards for climate neutrality; from left to right: Dr. Jörg Teupen, Dr. Olaf Berlien

"We need flexible backup power plants so that Kiel and Germany can be securely supplied with power - especially when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. There is no getting around this basic law of physics," asserts Dr. Jörg Teupen, Board Member for Technology and Personnel at Stadtwerke Kiel AG. "In order to achieve climate neutrality for this type of power plant operation, hydrogen must be readily available to us. However, this is dependent on Europe having an abundance of hydrogen available over the coming years," continues Teupen.