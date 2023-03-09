Servier Announces Partnership with QIAGEN to Develop New mIDH1 Companion Diagnostic Test to Support Servier's Onco-hematology Portfolio

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier, a global pharmaceutical group, today announced

it has entered into a strategic partnership with QIAGEN, a leading global

provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable

molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life, to

develop a companion diagnostic test that detects IDH1 mutations. This test will

be for use with Servier's marketed and investigational targeted treatments in

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).



QIAGEN and Servier are collaborating to develop a PCR-based companion diagnostic

test that can be used to rapidly identify AML patients with IDH1 gene mutations.

This partnership comes in the light of the published pivotal clinical phase 3

data of the AGILE study which showed that ivosidenib in combination with

azacitidine as a first-line treatment for intensive chemotherapy ineligible AML

patients with IDH1 gene mutations shows superior results compared to treatment

with azacitidine alone.[1] The partnership with QIAGEN will lead to the

development of a specific diagnostic test for IDH1 gene mutations with a rapid

turnaround time.



