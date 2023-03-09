checkAd

Servier Announces Partnership with QIAGEN to Develop New mIDH1 Companion Diagnostic Test to Support Servier's Onco-hematology Portfolio

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier, a global pharmaceutical group, today announced
it has entered into a strategic partnership with QIAGEN, a leading global
provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable
molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life, to
develop a companion diagnostic test that detects IDH1 mutations. This test will
be for use with Servier's marketed and investigational targeted treatments in
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

QIAGEN and Servier are collaborating to develop a PCR-based companion diagnostic
test that can be used to rapidly identify AML patients with IDH1 gene mutations.
This partnership comes in the light of the published pivotal clinical phase 3
data of the AGILE study which showed that ivosidenib in combination with
azacitidine as a first-line treatment for intensive chemotherapy ineligible AML
patients with IDH1 gene mutations shows superior results compared to treatment
with azacitidine alone.[1] The partnership with QIAGEN will lead to the
development of a specific diagnostic test for IDH1 gene mutations with a rapid
turnaround time.

Brian Lockhart, Global Head of Companion Diagnostics at Servier, said: "In order
to expand the global access for ivosidenib for patients, it is imperative that
we leverage a partner such as QIAGEN with an established global footprint in
oncology-driven diagnostics, and a proven expertise in companion diagnostics
development and approvals."

Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Head of Partnering for Precision Diagnostics at
QIAGEN, said: "We are pleased to support Servier with a companion diagnostic in
their mission to propose innovative treatment for IDH1 mutated AML patients. At
the same time, we are further strengthening our role in developing companion
diagnostics for the ever-growing number of biomarkers being discovered in
onco-hematology."

[1] Results from the AGILE study were published in the New England Journal of
Medicine (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2117344) (NEJM) in April
2022.

Media Contact: mailto:presse@servier.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018929/PR_Servier_announces_partnership_
with_QIAGEN.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/servier-announces-partnership-with-qiagen-to-develop-new-midh1-companio
n-diagnostic-test-to-support-serviers-onco-hematology-portfolio-301766138.html

Contact:

Sonia Marques: presse@servier.com,
Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57381/5459059
OTS: Servier



