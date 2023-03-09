Infosys Collaborates with Mobility Specialist ZF to Revamp Supply Chain Operations

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Leverages Infosys Cobalt to implement a

unified ERP platform and enable data-driven demand planning and agile inventory

management



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that it has collaborated with mobility specialist ZF to revamp its

multi-echelon supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning® (SAP IBP) and

Infosys Cobalt. Through this engagement with the aftermarket division of ZF

(https://aftermarket.zf.com/en/aftermarket-portal/) , Infosys has implemented

SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimization.





Infosys was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey for its provenexpertise in SAP IBP implementation and a plethora of in-house tools andaccelerators, backed by efficient teams. As a part this initiative, Infosysleveraged its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacydemand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket, with a unified, global SAP platform.Further, by facilitating two-way flow of business-critical data between the newplatform and external systems, Infosys has helped facilitate complex operationsplanning with complete automation of safety stock. The implementation has helpedbring about advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improvedresponsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experienceacross ZF Aftermarket's supply chain.Rainer Scheuring, Vice President IT AC Market and Materials Management, ZFFriedrichshafen AG said, "Based on the holistic IBP planning approach and theguidance of our implementation partner Infosys, we built the foundation forimproved availabilities and reduced inventories within our multi-echelon supplychain."Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,Infosys said, "The ability to forecast demand and optimize inventory is a keycompetitive advantage, in today's era of increased macroeconomic andgeopolitical complexities. We are delighted to have collaborated with ZF andhelped make their supply chain more resilient and intelligent by leveragingInfosys Cobalt. Our extended collaboration will continue to accelerate thisleading automotive supplier's ambitious digital transformation strategies andequip them with the agility and flexibility they need to deliver world-classproducts to their clients."About ZFZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars,commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation ofmobility.