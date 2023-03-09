Infosys Collaborates with Mobility Specialist ZF to Revamp Supply Chain Operations
Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Leverages Infosys Cobalt to implement a
unified ERP platform and enable data-driven demand planning and agile inventory
management
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has collaborated with mobility specialist ZF to revamp its
multi-echelon supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning® (SAP IBP) and
Infosys Cobalt. Through this engagement with the aftermarket division of ZF
(https://aftermarket.zf.com/en/aftermarket-portal/) , Infosys has implemented
SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimization.
Infosys was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey for its proven
expertise in SAP IBP implementation and a plethora of in-house tools and
accelerators, backed by efficient teams. As a part this initiative, Infosys
leveraged its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacy
demand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket, with a unified, global SAP platform.
Further, by facilitating two-way flow of business-critical data between the new
platform and external systems, Infosys has helped facilitate complex operations
planning with complete automation of safety stock. The implementation has helped
bring about advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improved
responsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experience
across ZF Aftermarket's supply chain.
Rainer Scheuring, Vice President IT AC Market and Materials Management, ZF
Friedrichshafen AG said, "Based on the holistic IBP planning approach and the
guidance of our implementation partner Infosys, we built the foundation for
improved availabilities and reduced inventories within our multi-echelon supply
chain."
Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,
Infosys said, "The ability to forecast demand and optimize inventory is a key
competitive advantage, in today's era of increased macroeconomic and
geopolitical complexities. We are delighted to have collaborated with ZF and
helped make their supply chain more resilient and intelligent by leveraging
Infosys Cobalt. Our extended collaboration will continue to accelerate this
leading automotive supplier's ambitious digital transformation strategies and
equip them with the agility and flexibility they need to deliver world-class
products to their clients."
About ZF
ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars,
commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of
mobility.
