Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Medison Pharma Announce the Expansion of Their Collaboration to a Multi-Regional Partnership to Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(http://www.alnylam.com/) (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company,
and Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma
company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies for patients
in international markets, have announced an expansion of their existing
partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic,
Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, in addition to Israel.
This new agreement builds upon the successful long-term partnership between
Alnylam and Medison in Israel and will allow Alnylam to utilize Medison's unique
multi-regional platform to ensure that Alnylam's innovative RNA interference
(RNAi) therapeutics, such as ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and
OXLUMO® (lumasiran) are made available across additional countries in Europe.
This expanded agreement is intended to ensure more efficient and effective
commercialization. GIVLAARI® and OXLUMO® have already been approved for
reimbursement in Poland, and Alnylam and Medison will work together to obtain
additional reimbursements in the territories.
"We are delighted to extend our existing relationship with Medison, which will
enable us to enhance our presence and bring the benefits of Alnylam's innovative
RNAi therapeutics to patients in Central and Eastern Europe," said Norton
Oliveira, Senior Vice-President and Head of Partner and Emerging Markets at
Alnylam. "Medison is already one of our most significant partners, and their
team has a wealth of experience to offer across our new markets. We look forward
to continuing our collaboration and transforming more patients' lives together."
"The trust Alnylam shows in Medison's multi-regional commercial platform allows
us to broaden patient access to Alnylam's highly innovative therapies across
more countries," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "Expanding our
successful partnership will enable us to provide access to patients across
Central and Eastern Europe who might otherwise not have access to these
innovative treatment options."
"We are privileged to expand the access of Alnylam's groundbreaking treatments
to additional markets. "Medison's multi regional platform makes us the partner
of choice for emerging biotech companies seeking to make their innovative
products available in international markets for the benefit of patients
suffering from rare, debilitating disease", said Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate
Development at Medison
About RNAi RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene
silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing
0
