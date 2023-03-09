Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Medison Pharma Announce the Expansion of Their Collaboration to a Multi-Regional Partnership to Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(http://www.alnylam.com/) (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company,

and Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma

company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies for patients

in international markets, have announced an expansion of their existing

partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic,

Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, in addition to Israel.



This new agreement builds upon the successful long-term partnership between

Alnylam and Medison in Israel and will allow Alnylam to utilize Medison's unique

multi-regional platform to ensure that Alnylam's innovative RNA interference

(RNAi) therapeutics, such as ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and

OXLUMO® (lumasiran) are made available across additional countries in Europe.

This expanded agreement is intended to ensure more efficient and effective

commercialization. GIVLAARI® and OXLUMO® have already been approved for

reimbursement in Poland, and Alnylam and Medison will work together to obtain

additional reimbursements in the territories.



