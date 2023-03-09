checkAd

REVEAL GENOMICS®´ BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY ENTERS THE LIQUID BIOPSY FIELD IN ONCOLOGY

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -

- REVEAL GENOMICS®´ machine learning-based technology applied to ctDNA was able
to predict drug response and survival outcome in patients with metastatic
breast cancer treated with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors.
- This new approach provides multi-feature genomic predictors from ctDNA for
breast cancer and other types of cancer.
- The assay allows opportunities for discovering new cancer-associated
phenotypes and the ability to detect these clinically relevant tumor
phenotypes using ctDNA.

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up seeking to
revolutionize precision oncology through biomarker innovation, announced today a
new addition to its pipeline consisting of a novel biomarker approach in liquid
biopsy for patients with advanced cancer. The main findings of this development
were published in Nature Communications
(https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-36801-9) this month, in
collaboration with several academic institutions, including the Hospital
Clinic/IDIBAPS de Barcelona (Spain), University of Barcelona (Spain), Vall
d'Hebrón Institute of Oncology (Barcelona, Spain), Hospital Universitario 12 de
Octubre (Madrid, Spain), the Catalan Institute of Oncology (Badalona, Spain),
and the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, USA).

Analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA), present in body fluids such as plasma, is
broadly known as liquid biopsy. In oncological patients, cfDNA contains a
fraction of tumor-derived genomic material (ctDNA), that has been proven as a
valuable resource to identify tumor-borne genetic alterations. However, cancer
is highly complex, and additional biological information is needed to refine the
prediction of patient outcome and/or benefit from treatment.

Dr. Aleix Prat, Co-Founder and CSO of REVEAL GENOMICS® and the lead author of
the study, explained: " Our proprietary and novel supervised learning
computational approach predicts complex tumor features including gene
expression, protein and tumor histology using one data source: DNA sequencing.
Here, we demonstrate that our approach is feasible in plasma cfDNA and that it
provides clinically relevant information. "

New product in the pipeline Single DNA alterations in metastatic breast cancer,
such as ESR1 or PIK3CA mutations, are valuable information but are not enough to
predict the patient outcome. To address this issue, investigators from REVEAL
GENOMICS® sequenced cfDNA from 459 patients with metastatic breast cancer,
including 245 patients with hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-)
treated with endocrine therapy and a CDK4/6 inhibitor (i.e., palbociclib,
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

REVEAL GENOMICS®´ BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY ENTERS THE LIQUID BIOPSY FIELD IN ONCOLOGY - REVEAL GENOMICS®´ machine learning-based technology applied to ctDNA was able to predict drug response and survival outcome in patients with metastatic breast cancer treated with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors. - This new approach …

Nachrichten des Autors

FDA erteilt dem Tinnitus-Behandlungsgerät Lenire® eine De-Novo-Zulassung
260 Leser
Berliner Experte für Gebäudeautomation durch Investor gerettet / Nach fünf Wochen: Lösung für die insolvente AURICON GmbH steht
260 Leser
Argentinien bringt La Ruta Natural nach Deutschland (FOTO)
244 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
232 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
204 Leser
Hovione receives the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award in all six categories and is Champion in ...
184 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Aufstrebende Kanzlei auf Wachstumskurs - Wir suchen Menschen, die gemeinsam mit uns wachsen ...
176 Leser
Dr. Oetker entschärft Sparpläne - Nahrungsmittelhersteller spricht von ...
176 Leser
Wirtschaftliche Lage der chemisch-pharmazeutischen Industrie / Stimmung heller, Sorgen bleiben
168 Leser
Fachkräftemangel im Fleischerhandwerk - Eyüp Aramaz verrät 3 Tipps für die ...
168 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
924 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in Metzgerei- und Fleischereibetrieben - Justin Kießig verrät 5 ...
792 Leser
Ausgaben für öffentliche Schulen 2021 bei 9 200 Euro je Schülerin und Schüler / ...
692 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
632 Leser
Savlon Swasth India kündigt Sachin Tendulkar als ersten "Handbotschafter" der Welt ...
528 Leser
Münchener Verein startet unter der Marke MAXCARE erstmalig TV-Werbung
524 Leser
Produktion im Januar 2023: +3,5 % zum Vormonat / Produktion in den energieintensiven Industriezweigen um 6,8 % gestiegen
508 Leser
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung im Jahr 2021 auf neuem Höchststand
504 Leser
Vechain stellt beim The HiVe Summit das auf Nachhaltigkeit ausgerichtete Whitepaper "Web3 for ...
496 Leser
secIT by Heise: Am 15. März Verleihung der CISO-Awards 2023 / Auszeichnung für innovative Leistungen in ...
492 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
1276 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
1036 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
1032 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
1012 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
968 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
924 Leser
Reallöhne im Jahr 2022 um 3,1 % gegenüber 2021 gesunken
876 Leser
Neuprodukt in der Tiefkühltruhe: EDEKA-Verbund führt exklusiv "Baywatch Berlin"-Pizza ein (FOTO)
848 Leser
Spannungsfeld Leben - das Dilemma der jungen Generation / TV, Streaming, Youtube, Instagram, ...
836 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9207 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
8530 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7379 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7256 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5379 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5004 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4580 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4042 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3929 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser