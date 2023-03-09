REVEAL GENOMICS®´ BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY ENTERS THE LIQUID BIOPSY FIELD IN ONCOLOGY

Barcelona, Spain



- REVEAL GENOMICS®´ machine learning-based technology applied to ctDNA was able

to predict drug response and survival outcome in patients with metastatic

breast cancer treated with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors.

- This new approach provides multi-feature genomic predictors from ctDNA for

breast cancer and other types of cancer.

- The assay allows opportunities for discovering new cancer-associated

phenotypes and the ability to detect these clinically relevant tumor

phenotypes using ctDNA.



REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up seeking to

revolutionize precision oncology through biomarker innovation, announced today a

new addition to its pipeline consisting of a novel biomarker approach in liquid

biopsy for patients with advanced cancer. The main findings of this development

were published in Nature Communications

(https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-36801-9) this month, in

collaboration with several academic institutions, including the Hospital

Clinic/IDIBAPS de Barcelona (Spain), University of Barcelona (Spain), Vall

d'Hebrón Institute of Oncology (Barcelona, Spain), Hospital Universitario 12 de

Octubre (Madrid, Spain), the Catalan Institute of Oncology (Badalona, Spain),

and the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, USA).



