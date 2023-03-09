REVEAL GENOMICS®´ BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY ENTERS THE LIQUID BIOPSY FIELD IN ONCOLOGY
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -
- REVEAL GENOMICS®´ machine learning-based technology applied to ctDNA was able
to predict drug response and survival outcome in patients with metastatic
breast cancer treated with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors.
- This new approach provides multi-feature genomic predictors from ctDNA for
breast cancer and other types of cancer.
- The assay allows opportunities for discovering new cancer-associated
phenotypes and the ability to detect these clinically relevant tumor
phenotypes using ctDNA.
REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up seeking to
revolutionize precision oncology through biomarker innovation, announced today a
new addition to its pipeline consisting of a novel biomarker approach in liquid
biopsy for patients with advanced cancer. The main findings of this development
were published in Nature Communications
(https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-36801-9) this month, in
collaboration with several academic institutions, including the Hospital
Clinic/IDIBAPS de Barcelona (Spain), University of Barcelona (Spain), Vall
d'Hebrón Institute of Oncology (Barcelona, Spain), Hospital Universitario 12 de
Octubre (Madrid, Spain), the Catalan Institute of Oncology (Badalona, Spain),
and the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, USA).
Analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA), present in body fluids such as plasma, is
broadly known as liquid biopsy. In oncological patients, cfDNA contains a
fraction of tumor-derived genomic material (ctDNA), that has been proven as a
valuable resource to identify tumor-borne genetic alterations. However, cancer
is highly complex, and additional biological information is needed to refine the
prediction of patient outcome and/or benefit from treatment.
Dr. Aleix Prat, Co-Founder and CSO of REVEAL GENOMICS® and the lead author of
the study, explained: " Our proprietary and novel supervised learning
computational approach predicts complex tumor features including gene
expression, protein and tumor histology using one data source: DNA sequencing.
Here, we demonstrate that our approach is feasible in plasma cfDNA and that it
provides clinically relevant information. "
New product in the pipeline Single DNA alterations in metastatic breast cancer,
such as ESR1 or PIK3CA mutations, are valuable information but are not enough to
predict the patient outcome. To address this issue, investigators from REVEAL
GENOMICS® sequenced cfDNA from 459 patients with metastatic breast cancer,
including 245 patients with hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-)
treated with endocrine therapy and a CDK4/6 inhibitor (i.e., palbociclib,
