Key partnership boosts OpenSynergy's Blue SDK
Berlin (ots) - Knowit becomes distributor of the successful Bluetooth® stack
from OpenSynergy
OpenSynergy, a software company specializing in embedded automotive systems, has
appointed Knowit, a leading Swedish consultancy firm, as the distributor for
Blue SDK with primary markets of US and Europe. The partnership aims to offer
advanced Bluetooth solutions meeting the highest level of functionality,
reliability, and interoperability expected by the automotive industry.
Kristian Palm, the appointed representative of Knowit for this partnership,
stated, "We are thrilled to take this next step in our relationship with
OpenSynergy and formally be able to bring Blue SDK to our customers. Combined
with our blueGO application framework, automotive industry customers can benefit
from a completely state-of-the-art, secure, and target-platform-agnostic
Bluetooth solution with outstanding device interoperability and performance."
Kristian is Head of Wireless Labs at Knowit Swedspot Connectivity, a company in
the Knowit Group, and he has been working for the Connectivity business unit
(formerly Cybercom) since 2007. In 2021, Cybercom was acquired by Knowit.
from OpenSynergy
OpenSynergy, a software company specializing in embedded automotive systems, has
appointed Knowit, a leading Swedish consultancy firm, as the distributor for
Blue SDK with primary markets of US and Europe. The partnership aims to offer
advanced Bluetooth solutions meeting the highest level of functionality,
reliability, and interoperability expected by the automotive industry.
Kristian Palm, the appointed representative of Knowit for this partnership,
stated, "We are thrilled to take this next step in our relationship with
OpenSynergy and formally be able to bring Blue SDK to our customers. Combined
with our blueGO application framework, automotive industry customers can benefit
from a completely state-of-the-art, secure, and target-platform-agnostic
Bluetooth solution with outstanding device interoperability and performance."
Kristian is Head of Wireless Labs at Knowit Swedspot Connectivity, a company in
the Knowit Group, and he has been working for the Connectivity business unit
(formerly Cybercom) since 2007. In 2021, Cybercom was acquired by Knowit.
OpenSynergy's Blue SDK is a software development kit that offers secure and
reliable Bluetooth connectivity. It has already been deployed in over one
billion devices across major industries, including automotive, industrial,
medical, mobile, and consumer. With the increased demand for connected cars,
this product provides a cost-effective and scalable solution to customers.
Additionally, Blue SDK provides a feature-rich Bluetooth implementation and is
kept up-to-date with the latest features and enhancements. The latest release of
Blue SDK now supports a full suite of LE Audio profiles that enable exciting new
use cases such as Auracast® broadcast audio, which allows users across many
devices to listen to the same audio stream.
"The demand for field-proven Bluetooth connectivity in the automotive industry
is increasing, and our Blue SDK provides a solution that meets these needs. OEM
as well as Tier Ones like our secure and reliable Fusion stack for Android. We
are pleased to partner with Knowit, which has a strong presence and expertise
worldwide," said Matthias Stumpf, Vice President Sales of OpenSynergy.
Knowit is providing consulting and digital transformation services worldwide.
The partnership with OpenSynergy is based on a long history of cooperation for
Bluetooth technology that started nearly 15 years ago.
The partnership will strengthen Knowit's position in the automotive industry and
expand OpenSynergy's presence worldwide. Together, the partnership aims to
provide customers with state-of-the-art software solutions and consulting
services that meet their unique needs.
About OpenSynergy
OpenSynergy provides embedded software products for the next generation of
vehicles. Its hypervisor and communication products pave the way for an
integrated driving experience.
The automotive virtual platform COQOS Hypervisor SDK integrates a mix of
real-time applications and open source solutions on powerful domain controllers.
It supports a large bundle of features corresponding to the virtualization
standard VIRTIO, creating maximum flexibility: guest operating systems can be
used and reused on different Systems on Chips.
The automotive leading Bluetooth® stack Blue SDK is one of OpenSynergy's
communications platforms. It is the reference Bluetooth® implementation for many
OEMs around the world.
OpenSynergy further provides complimentary Automotive-Grade software components
tailored for the AndroidTM Open Source Project (AOSP) to boost Android's
adoption in the automotive domain.
OpenSynergy also provides engineering services to support the customization of
its products.
Read more on http://www.opensynergy.com
Contact:
OpenSynergy GmbH
Rotherstr. 20
D-10245 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30.60 98 540-41
Email: mailto:marketing@opensynergy.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122143/5461870
OTS: OpenSynergy GmbH
reliable Bluetooth connectivity. It has already been deployed in over one
billion devices across major industries, including automotive, industrial,
medical, mobile, and consumer. With the increased demand for connected cars,
this product provides a cost-effective and scalable solution to customers.
Additionally, Blue SDK provides a feature-rich Bluetooth implementation and is
kept up-to-date with the latest features and enhancements. The latest release of
Blue SDK now supports a full suite of LE Audio profiles that enable exciting new
use cases such as Auracast® broadcast audio, which allows users across many
devices to listen to the same audio stream.
"The demand for field-proven Bluetooth connectivity in the automotive industry
is increasing, and our Blue SDK provides a solution that meets these needs. OEM
as well as Tier Ones like our secure and reliable Fusion stack for Android. We
are pleased to partner with Knowit, which has a strong presence and expertise
worldwide," said Matthias Stumpf, Vice President Sales of OpenSynergy.
Knowit is providing consulting and digital transformation services worldwide.
The partnership with OpenSynergy is based on a long history of cooperation for
Bluetooth technology that started nearly 15 years ago.
The partnership will strengthen Knowit's position in the automotive industry and
expand OpenSynergy's presence worldwide. Together, the partnership aims to
provide customers with state-of-the-art software solutions and consulting
services that meet their unique needs.
About OpenSynergy
OpenSynergy provides embedded software products for the next generation of
vehicles. Its hypervisor and communication products pave the way for an
integrated driving experience.
The automotive virtual platform COQOS Hypervisor SDK integrates a mix of
real-time applications and open source solutions on powerful domain controllers.
It supports a large bundle of features corresponding to the virtualization
standard VIRTIO, creating maximum flexibility: guest operating systems can be
used and reused on different Systems on Chips.
The automotive leading Bluetooth® stack Blue SDK is one of OpenSynergy's
communications platforms. It is the reference Bluetooth® implementation for many
OEMs around the world.
OpenSynergy further provides complimentary Automotive-Grade software components
tailored for the AndroidTM Open Source Project (AOSP) to boost Android's
adoption in the automotive domain.
OpenSynergy also provides engineering services to support the customization of
its products.
Read more on http://www.opensynergy.com
Contact:
OpenSynergy GmbH
Rotherstr. 20
D-10245 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30.60 98 540-41
Email: mailto:marketing@opensynergy.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122143/5461870
OTS: OpenSynergy GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |