Key partnership boosts OpenSynergy's Blue SDK

Berlin (ots) - Knowit becomes distributor of the successful Bluetooth® stack

from OpenSynergy



OpenSynergy, a software company specializing in embedded automotive systems, has

appointed Knowit, a leading Swedish consultancy firm, as the distributor for

Blue SDK with primary markets of US and Europe. The partnership aims to offer

advanced Bluetooth solutions meeting the highest level of functionality,

reliability, and interoperability expected by the automotive industry.



Kristian Palm, the appointed representative of Knowit for this partnership,

stated, "We are thrilled to take this next step in our relationship with

OpenSynergy and formally be able to bring Blue SDK to our customers. Combined

with our blueGO application framework, automotive industry customers can benefit

from a completely state-of-the-art, secure, and target-platform-agnostic

Bluetooth solution with outstanding device interoperability and performance."

Kristian is Head of Wireless Labs at Knowit Swedspot Connectivity, a company in

the Knowit Group, and he has been working for the Connectivity business unit

(formerly Cybercom) since 2007. In 2021, Cybercom was acquired by Knowit.



