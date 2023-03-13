Infosys Recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Third Consecutive Year by Ethisphere
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized for demonstrating business
integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices
Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosy
s.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab20247675ef108db1fb
e6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638138674904542660%7CUnknown%
7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D
%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kT%2ByDwG99Y878uQzaAZ11kNGt16X476Xa51%2BnQ2g1bw%3D&reserv
ed=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized ,
by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2
Fethisphere.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab20247675
ef108db1fbe6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638138674904542660%
7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJX
VCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=jbmq7ih67hUDN3W7Lo7iPpWnUJ%2BuFAxHy8103YasCYs%3
D&reserved=0) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of
ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethic
alcompanies.com%2Fhonorees&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab
20247675ef108db1fbe6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63813867490
4542660%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1h
aWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kCQPFaWkJ4XMCN2BCM%2BV1K%2BK3cNl%2FNw1K
RDpthxKSWY%3D&reserved=0) . Infosys received the honour, for the third
consecutive year, for demonstrating the high standards of business integrity
through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.
Infosys has become the only Company in India, and one of the four companies
globally, in the software and services industry to receive this recognition.
This recognition is awarded to global companies that have exceptional business
ethics and are committed to advance business integrity.
Infosys has been recognized among 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46
industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics
Quotient® across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and
social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives
to support a strong value chain.
integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices
Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosy
s.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab20247675ef108db1fb
e6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638138674904542660%7CUnknown%
7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D
%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kT%2ByDwG99Y878uQzaAZ11kNGt16X476Xa51%2BnQ2g1bw%3D&reserv
ed=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized ,
by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2
Fethisphere.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab20247675
ef108db1fbe6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638138674904542660%
7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJX
VCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=jbmq7ih67hUDN3W7Lo7iPpWnUJ%2BuFAxHy8103YasCYs%3
D&reserved=0) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of
ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethic
alcompanies.com%2Fhonorees&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab
20247675ef108db1fbe6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63813867490
4542660%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1h
aWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kCQPFaWkJ4XMCN2BCM%2BV1K%2BK3cNl%2FNw1K
RDpthxKSWY%3D&reserved=0) . Infosys received the honour, for the third
consecutive year, for demonstrating the high standards of business integrity
through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.
Infosys has become the only Company in India, and one of the four companies
globally, in the software and services industry to receive this recognition.
This recognition is awarded to global companies that have exceptional business
ethics and are committed to advance business integrity.
Infosys has been recognized among 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46
industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics
Quotient® across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and
social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives
to support a strong value chain.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |