checkAd

Infosys Recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Third Consecutive Year by Ethisphere

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized for demonstrating business
integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosy
s.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab20247675ef108db1fb
e6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638138674904542660%7CUnknown%
7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D
%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kT%2ByDwG99Y878uQzaAZ11kNGt16X476Xa51%2BnQ2g1bw%3D&reserv
ed=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized ,
by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2
Fethisphere.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab20247675
ef108db1fbe6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638138674904542660%
7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJX
VCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=jbmq7ih67hUDN3W7Lo7iPpWnUJ%2BuFAxHy8103YasCYs%3
D&reserved=0) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of
ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethic
alcompanies.com%2Fhonorees&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C57a2147ab
20247675ef108db1fbe6a41%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63813867490
4542660%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1h
aWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kCQPFaWkJ4XMCN2BCM%2BV1K%2BK3cNl%2FNw1K
RDpthxKSWY%3D&reserved=0) . Infosys received the honour, for the third
consecutive year, for demonstrating the high standards of business integrity
through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Infosys has become the only Company in India, and one of the four companies
globally, in the software and services industry to receive this recognition.
This recognition is awarded to global companies that have exceptional business
ethics and are committed to advance business integrity.

Infosys has been recognized among 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46
industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics
Quotient® across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and
social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives
to support a strong value chain.
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Infosys Recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Third Consecutive Year by Ethisphere Recognized for demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Die Europäische Kommission fördert Eavor-Loop in Geretsried (FOTO)
196 Leser
Gastronomie: Zahl der Beschäftigten 2022 noch deutlich niedriger als vor der Corona-Krise
152 Leser
Laufende Hilfsbemühungen: SANY hilft bei Rettungs- und Wiederaufbaumaßnahmen nach Erdbeben in der Türkei
148 Leser
Erdölimporte aus Russland im Januar 2023 auf 3 500 Tonnen gesunken
136 Leser
Ein satter Abschluss für die Postbediensteten
132 Leser
Medienanalyse: DAX- und MDAX-CEOs erreichen im Februar eine um 30 Prozent höhere Online-Sichtbarkeit
120 Leser
Hausverkauf in Eigenregie? - 5 Gründe, warum man auf einen Immobilienmakler setzen sollte ...
116 Leser
Imory bringt mit NewsroomGPT die revolutionäre KI-Technologie für Kommunikatoren auf den ...
116 Leser
Wirtschaftsweise Schnitzer: Kindergrundsicherung könnte Meilenstein werden
112 Leser
Brickwise verstärkt Management-Team und bereitet Marktstart in Deutschland vor
112 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
872 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
868 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
836 Leser
Weniger als ein Drittel der Führungskräfte in Deutschland waren 2021 Frauen
812 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in Metzgerei- und Fleischereibetrieben - Justin Kießig verrät 5 ...
808 Leser
Produktion im Januar 2023: +3,5 % zum Vormonat / Produktion in den energieintensiven Industriezweigen um 6,8 % gestiegen
756 Leser
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung im Jahr 2021 auf neuem Höchststand
748 Leser
Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im Februar 2023: +2,4 % zum Vormonat
684 Leser
Immobilien in Dubai: Warum die Luxusstadt für Immobilieninvestoren besonders interessant ist (FOTO)
656 Leser
29 455 Personen mit anerkannter Staatenlosigkeit zum Jahresende 2022
616 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
1288 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
1276 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1132 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
1040 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
1040 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
1032 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
884 Leser
Reallöhne im Jahr 2022 um 3,1 % gegenüber 2021 gesunken
876 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
872 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9211 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
8642 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7379 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7332 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5387 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5032 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4042 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3933 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser