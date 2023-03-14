Frankfurt/Main, Germany (ots) - Group result improves to EUR166.6 million - CEO

Schulte expects continued traffic growth during summer by about 15 to 25 percent

- Tighter climate targets for 2030: Fraport aims to cut carbon emissions by 78

percent compared to 1990 base-year



Fraport AG's business performance improved significantly in fiscal year 2022

(ending Dec 31). In the wake of the ending Covid pandemic and the gradual

lifting of travel restrictions during 2022, high travel demand boosted all of

the Group's key financial figures. The Group result (or net profit) climbed by

81.5 percent year-on-year to EUR166.6 million, surpassing Fraport's own guidance

set at the start of the year.





Dr. Stefan Schulte, Fraport's CEO, said: "We're moving in the right direction.In the past fiscal year, we've seen particularly strong demand for air travelfrom leisure passengers and vacationers. Our Group airports worldwide alsobenefited from this trend. While demand was still restrained at the start of theyear, passenger numbers in Frankfurt saw rapid growth of up to 300 percent fromApril onwards. In mid-2022, traffic surges with three-digit growth rates,combined with staff shortages, occasionally brought us to our limits whenramping up operations. Hence, I wish to extend my sincere thanks to all ouremployees for their commitment and dedication, and to our partners at FrankfurtAirport for their continuous support, including - and first and foremost -Lufthansa. All of us have worked hard every day to keep disruptions forpassengers to a minimum." For the full year 2022, accumulated passenger numbersat Frankfurt Airport (FRA) achieved nearly 100 percent growth compared to 2021.Looking ahead to the current year, Dr. Schulte stated: "During the summer weexpect passenger traffic to further grow by about 15 to 25 percent compared to2022. All process partners continue to be fully committed to ensuring that moreresources are available for the upcoming travel season. Our primary goal is tomaintain stable operations and enhance our resilience in responding to irregularsituations. This remains a challenging task in view of the structural factors weare facing, such as the geopolitically-related airspace restrictions and thecurrent constraints on the German labor market." Another key issue highlightedby Dr. Schulte is Fraport's ongoing decarbonization program: "We're furtherintensifying our climate measures. Having successfully progressed withdecarbonization in 2022, we are now aiming to reduce CO2 emissions in Frankfurtto 50,000 metric tons by 2030. This corresponds to a reduction of 78 percentcompared to the 1990 reference year. Our goal is to become carbon free across