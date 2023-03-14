Recovery Continues Fraport's 2022 Fiscal Year Marked by Strong Demand
Frankfurt/Main, Germany (ots) - Group result improves to EUR166.6 million - CEO
Schulte expects continued traffic growth during summer by about 15 to 25 percent
- Tighter climate targets for 2030: Fraport aims to cut carbon emissions by 78
percent compared to 1990 base-year
Fraport AG's business performance improved significantly in fiscal year 2022
(ending Dec 31). In the wake of the ending Covid pandemic and the gradual
lifting of travel restrictions during 2022, high travel demand boosted all of
the Group's key financial figures. The Group result (or net profit) climbed by
81.5 percent year-on-year to EUR166.6 million, surpassing Fraport's own guidance
set at the start of the year.
Dr. Stefan Schulte, Fraport's CEO, said: "We're moving in the right direction.
In the past fiscal year, we've seen particularly strong demand for air travel
from leisure passengers and vacationers. Our Group airports worldwide also
benefited from this trend. While demand was still restrained at the start of the
year, passenger numbers in Frankfurt saw rapid growth of up to 300 percent from
April onwards. In mid-2022, traffic surges with three-digit growth rates,
combined with staff shortages, occasionally brought us to our limits when
ramping up operations. Hence, I wish to extend my sincere thanks to all our
employees for their commitment and dedication, and to our partners at Frankfurt
Airport for their continuous support, including - and first and foremost -
Lufthansa. All of us have worked hard every day to keep disruptions for
passengers to a minimum." For the full year 2022, accumulated passenger numbers
at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) achieved nearly 100 percent growth compared to 2021.
Looking ahead to the current year, Dr. Schulte stated: "During the summer we
expect passenger traffic to further grow by about 15 to 25 percent compared to
2022. All process partners continue to be fully committed to ensuring that more
resources are available for the upcoming travel season. Our primary goal is to
maintain stable operations and enhance our resilience in responding to irregular
situations. This remains a challenging task in view of the structural factors we
are facing, such as the geopolitically-related airspace restrictions and the
current constraints on the German labor market." Another key issue highlighted
by Dr. Schulte is Fraport's ongoing decarbonization program: "We're further
intensifying our climate measures. Having successfully progressed with
decarbonization in 2022, we are now aiming to reduce CO2 emissions in Frankfurt
to 50,000 metric tons by 2030. This corresponds to a reduction of 78 percent
compared to the 1990 reference year. Our goal is to become carbon free across
