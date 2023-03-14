checkAd

Recovery Continues Fraport's 2022 Fiscal Year Marked by Strong Demand

Frankfurt/Main, Germany (ots) - Group result improves to EUR166.6 million - CEO
Schulte expects continued traffic growth during summer by about 15 to 25 percent
- Tighter climate targets for 2030: Fraport aims to cut carbon emissions by 78
percent compared to 1990 base-year

Fraport AG's business performance improved significantly in fiscal year 2022
(ending Dec 31). In the wake of the ending Covid pandemic and the gradual
lifting of travel restrictions during 2022, high travel demand boosted all of
the Group's key financial figures. The Group result (or net profit) climbed by
81.5 percent year-on-year to EUR166.6 million, surpassing Fraport's own guidance
set at the start of the year.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fraport AG!
Long
Basispreis 45,64€
Hebel 10,96
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 53,55€
Hebel 10,96
Ask 0,61
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Dr. Stefan Schulte, Fraport's CEO, said: "We're moving in the right direction.
In the past fiscal year, we've seen particularly strong demand for air travel
from leisure passengers and vacationers. Our Group airports worldwide also
benefited from this trend. While demand was still restrained at the start of the
year, passenger numbers in Frankfurt saw rapid growth of up to 300 percent from
April onwards. In mid-2022, traffic surges with three-digit growth rates,
combined with staff shortages, occasionally brought us to our limits when
ramping up operations. Hence, I wish to extend my sincere thanks to all our
employees for their commitment and dedication, and to our partners at Frankfurt
Airport for their continuous support, including - and first and foremost -
Lufthansa. All of us have worked hard every day to keep disruptions for
passengers to a minimum." For the full year 2022, accumulated passenger numbers
at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) achieved nearly 100 percent growth compared to 2021.
Looking ahead to the current year, Dr. Schulte stated: "During the summer we
expect passenger traffic to further grow by about 15 to 25 percent compared to
2022. All process partners continue to be fully committed to ensuring that more
resources are available for the upcoming travel season. Our primary goal is to
maintain stable operations and enhance our resilience in responding to irregular
situations. This remains a challenging task in view of the structural factors we
are facing, such as the geopolitically-related airspace restrictions and the
current constraints on the German labor market." Another key issue highlighted
by Dr. Schulte is Fraport's ongoing decarbonization program: "We're further
intensifying our climate measures. Having successfully progressed with
decarbonization in 2022, we are now aiming to reduce CO2 emissions in Frankfurt
to 50,000 metric tons by 2030. This corresponds to a reduction of 78 percent
compared to the 1990 reference year. Our goal is to become carbon free across
Seite 1 von 4


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Recovery Continues Fraport's 2022 Fiscal Year Marked by Strong Demand Group result improves to EUR166.6 million - CEO Schulte expects continued traffic growth during summer by about 15 to 25 percent - Tighter climate targets for 2030: Fraport aims to cut carbon emissions by 78 percent compared to 1990 base-year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Gastronomie: Zahl der Beschäftigten 2022 noch deutlich niedriger als vor der Corona-Krise
408 Leser
Erdölimporte aus Russland im Januar 2023 auf 3 500 Tonnen gesunken
392 Leser
Diesel-Abgasskandal: Mercedes am BGH vor schwerer Schlappe wegen Kredit-Klausel / EuGH entscheidet am 21. März 2023 ...
384 Leser
Medienanalyse: DAX- und MDAX-CEOs erreichen im Februar eine um 30 Prozent höhere Online-Sichtbarkeit
332 Leser
Coway gibt Finanzergebnisse für Q4 und FJ2022 bekannt
288 Leser
Viactiv Krankenkasse erneut im Club der Besten (FOTO)
276 Leser
Brickwise verstärkt Management-Team und bereitet Marktstart in Deutschland vor
276 Leser
Imory bringt mit NewsroomGPT die revolutionäre KI-Technologie für Kommunikatoren auf den ...
268 Leser
11880 Solutions AG baut Bewertungsportal werkenntdenBESTEN weiter aus / Von Usern bewertete ...
260 Leser
Key partnership boosts OpenSynergy's Blue SDK
260 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1016 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
876 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
868 Leser
Weniger als ein Drittel der Führungskräfte in Deutschland waren 2021 Frauen
812 Leser
Produktion im Januar 2023: +3,5 % zum Vormonat / Produktion in den energieintensiven Industriezweigen um 6,8 % gestiegen
756 Leser
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung im Jahr 2021 auf neuem Höchststand
748 Leser
Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im Februar 2023: +2,4 % zum Vormonat
684 Leser
Immobilien in Dubai: Warum die Luxusstadt für Immobilieninvestoren besonders interessant ist (FOTO)
660 Leser
29 455 Personen mit anerkannter Staatenlosigkeit zum Jahresende 2022
616 Leser
Wachstum durch Innovation: bema Bauchemie GmbH bezieht neuen Standort (FOTO)
612 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
1388 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
1292 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1172 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
1040 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
1040 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
1032 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1016 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
928 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
876 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9211 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
8798 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7379 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7332 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5387 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5108 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4042 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4037 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser