Polytex launches new PRO line - the next-generation full cycle workwear solution

Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With varied dispensing and return units

linked to advanced, cloud-based management software, the new Polytex PRO line

offers higher performance, an improved user experience, and enhanced cyber

security.



Israeli workwear management company Polytex Technologies

(https://www.polytex-technologies.com/) today announced the launch of its

next-generation full cycle workwear solution, Polytex PRO

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMOHnTXSW20) . With numerous design

improvements based on customer feedback, it's a simpler, faster system, with

larger capacity, support for more varied garments, and many new features.



