Polytex launches new PRO line - the next-generation full cycle workwear solution
Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With varied dispensing and return units
linked to advanced, cloud-based management software, the new Polytex PRO line
offers higher performance, an improved user experience, and enhanced cyber
security.
Israeli workwear management company Polytex Technologies
(https://www.polytex-technologies.com/) today announced the launch of its
next-generation full cycle workwear solution, Polytex PRO
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMOHnTXSW20) . With numerous design
improvements based on customer feedback, it's a simpler, faster system, with
larger capacity, support for more varied garments, and many new features.
Advanced design, increased performance
The Polytex PRO line builds on the success of legacy units, with major advances
in both hardware and software that boost every performance parameter, further
driving digital transformation in workwear operations.
Ultra-high-speed dispensing of clean workwear items, in just six seconds,
eliminates employee queues. Optimized storage capacity and variety, with smart
cell configuration and a flexible dispensing mechanism, allow each unit to store
up to 1,200 garments in up to 60 item variations - all with a smaller footprint.
Robotic process automation further enhances performance, with each PRO unit
containing a highly accurate robotic mechanism that can identify and grasp a
wide range of loose or packaged items.
A simplified user authentication process, 15-inch touchscreen, and flexible user
identification options significantly improve the user experience. With either a
swipe card or contactless tap, the user's default garment type and color are
instantly pulled up, and the user's account credited or debited.
The Polytex PRO line includes two dispensing unit models and four return unit
models, to suit different capacity requirements and space limitations.
Enhanced physical security and data protection
An easily accessed, secure side-panel on each dispensing unit makes technical
maintenance simple, while protecting against tampering or vandalism by
unauthorized personnel.
Using Polytex PRO with the secure, cloud-based Total Care Manager: Version 8
(PM8) app for tracking and optimizing workwear data, businesses can turn their
garment management into a completely digital experience.
Meeting the highest international industry standards, Polytex PRO fully complies
with ISO-27001 and SOC-2 security requirements and GDPR. Systems are UL and CE
marked, conforming to EU standards for health, safety, and environmental safety.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that with no-touch operations and
always available clean clothes, Polytex was the way forward for hygienic
workwear management," commented Yariv Matzliach, CEO of Polytex. "Now with
Polytex PRO, we've set a new standard, providing customers with a simpler,
smaller, faster solution that saves time and provides higher performance,
increased data visibility, and improved overall utility."
About Polytex
Established in 2003, Polytex Technologies is a leading provider of workwear
management solutions. Polytex supports the entire workwear laundry lifecycle
with a wide range of automated machines backed by centralized cloud management
and monitoring applications. Our solutions are used by hospitals and healthcare
institutions, manufacturing sites, hospitality, and fitness centers. Polytex has
over two decades of field-proven industry experience in the delivery of
large-scale commercial laundry services. Polytex has over 4,000 installed
machines located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.
Media Contact Rasha Day, MARCOM Manager
rashad@polytex-technologies.com (mailto:shimritm@polytex-technologies.com)
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMOHnTXSW20
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polytex-launch
es-new-pro-line--the-next-generation-full-cycle-workwear-solution-301770798.html
Contact:
+972-4-6333142
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162793/5462707
OTS: Polytex
