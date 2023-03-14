MIGAL Spearheading Transition of Agri-Photovoltaics From Vision to Reality Hosts SunnySide APV Summit 2023 & Launches Agri-PV Knowledge Center

Qiryat Shmona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Conference led to launch of Israel APV

Steering Committee, 110 pilot projects and joint ventures



As the world's leading proponent of agri-photovoltaics (APV), the MIGAL Galilee

Research Institute (http://www.migal.org.il/) (MIGAL), a mega-research center

supported by Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, recently

held its second annual SunnySide APV Summit international conference, and

announced the launch of the world's first Agri-Photovoltaics Knowledge Center

resource directory.



"As a country globally recognized for solar and agricultural innovation, it's

natural for Israel to take the lead in agri-photovoltaics - and we at MIGAL are

proud to be its strongest advocate," commented David Zigdon, MIGAL's CEO. "We

are excited about agrivoltaics' potential to improve land use, scale the

production of clean energy and reduce food shortages - especially given the

growing challenges facing agriculture in so many regions."



