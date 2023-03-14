checkAd

MIGAL Spearheading Transition of Agri-Photovoltaics From Vision to Reality Hosts SunnySide APV Summit 2023 & Launches Agri-PV Knowledge Center

Qiryat Shmona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Conference led to launch of Israel APV
Steering Committee, 110 pilot projects and joint ventures

As the world's leading proponent of agri-photovoltaics (APV), the MIGAL Galilee
Research Institute (http://www.migal.org.il/) (MIGAL), a mega-research center
supported by Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, recently
held its second annual SunnySide APV Summit international conference, and
announced the launch of the world's first Agri-Photovoltaics Knowledge Center
resource directory.

"As a country globally recognized for solar and agricultural innovation, it's
natural for Israel to take the lead in agri-photovoltaics - and we at MIGAL are
proud to be its strongest advocate," commented David Zigdon, MIGAL's CEO. "We
are excited about agrivoltaics' potential to improve land use, scale the
production of clean energy and reduce food shortages - especially given the
growing challenges facing agriculture in so many regions."

Agri-photovoltaics is the use of agricultural land simultaneously for growing
crops and generating solar power. While studies indicate that agrivoltaics
installed on just 1% of arable land could fill global electricity needs,
additional research is needed before it's ready for large-scale adoption.

The SunnySide APV Summit, which MIGAL hosted in partnership with Germany's
Fraunhofer Research Institute, was attended by more than 600 scientists,
farmers, entrepreneurs and government officials from Israel, Japan, Germany,
France and the US. An important session was 'Roundtables: APV in 2023', in which
governmental officials met with farmers and technologists to discuss strategies
for overcoming project bottlenecks. Conclusions were presented to Dr. Dov
Khenin, General Manager of the Israeli Climate Forum established by President
Isaac Herzog, who will establish an Israel APV Steering Committee led jointly by
MIGAL and Israel's Green Energy Association of Israel. In addition, Israel's
Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural
Development updated attendees regarding the Agrivoltaic Project, which will
invest ~$5 million in ~110 pilot APV projects during the next two years.

While no utility-scale agrivoltaic installations have yet been deployed, pilots
have provided initial confirmation of its advantages:

- Improving agriculture: the deployment of solar arrays reduces water
consumption, protects crops from over-exposure, and reduces the impact of
hail, wind and rain.
- Improving power generation: in hot/dry climates, installation of solar panels
in irrigated fields can optimize solar power generation.
- Improving land use: agrivoltaics will 'double' the usage of land for both
solar generation and agriculture.
- Providing income for independent farmers: agrivoltaics will expand the
income-generating potential of their land.

The 2024 SunnySide APV Summit will be held in Israel's Upper Galilee on March
5-6, 2024.

For more information, please see https://sunnyside-apv.com/en/

About MIGAL Galilee Research Institute

MIGAL Galilee Research Institute Ltd is a regional Mega-Research Center of the
Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Ministry owned by the Galilee
Development Company Ltd. Recognized as a powerhouse of applied research, for 40
years MIGAL has cooperated closely with industry leaders, innovative startups,
and technological accelerators throughout the world

For more information, visit https://www.migal.org.il/en or follow on Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/migal.research) , LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/c
ompany/migal-galilee-research-institute/?trk=biz-companies-cyf)

Contact:

Ori Ben Herzl, VP Business Development - MIGAL Galilee Research Institute
mailto:oribh@migal.org.il

Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031777/MIGAL_Galilee_Research_Institute.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031776/Israeli_Orchard_Voltaic_installa
tion.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933675/Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/migal-spearhea
ding-transition-of-agri-photovoltaics-from-vision-to-reality-hosts-sunnyside-apv
-summit-2023--launches-agri-pv-knowledge-center-301771217.html

Contact:

+972-4-6953511

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152790/5462715
OTS: MIGAL Galilee Research Institute



