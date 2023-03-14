CREMER ERZKONTOR opens office in India

Lübeck (ots) - CREMER ERZKONTOR, the international raw material managementcompany from Germany, recently opened a new subsidiary in Asia, in Chennai,India. This move gives the company a new point of contact, from which it canserve its Indian customers and suppliers even better going forward. In additionto expanding the trading business locally, the office will help with accessingnew raw materials and sources."As a global player it's important for us to closely follow the latest marketdevelopments. With our new subsidiary in India we're ensuring that we canquickly respond to demand from our customers," said Nicol Tomaschewski, Head ofRegion Asia at CREMER ERZKONTOR. "Subsidiary Director AnanthanarayanaNonavinakere will take care of supplying our customers with raw materials andexpanding our customer roster. This step is part and parcel of our businessexpansion strategy in Asia." After Hong Kong, Dalian and Beijing, Chennai is nowthe fourth CREMER ERZKONTOR location in Asia, underlining the important rolethat Asia plays in international raw material supply.Ananthanarayana Nonavinakere has more than 25 years of experience in thefireproof minerals business, and already worked for Erzkontor in the 2000s. Asan expert for the Indian raw materials market, he has a wide network in theindustry. He is ideal for the position and as an addition to the growingERZKONTOR Asia team.CREMER ERZKONTORThe Possehl Erzkontor Group, founded in 1915 and today CREMER ERZKONTOR, hasbeen part of the Peter Cremer Holding company since 2014. Its offices on fivecontinents coordinate international trade, processing, recycling and logisticsin raw materials and chemicals, with the sales focus on all European countries,North and South America, Africa, and Asia. The company is headquartered inLübeck, Germany.Contact:Tim KrawczykManager Marketing & Communication+49 45192962101mailto:tkrawczyk@erzkontor.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131030/5462794OTS: Peter Cremer Holding GmbH & Co. KG