CREMER ERZKONTOR opens office in India
Lübeck (ots) - CREMER ERZKONTOR, the international raw material management
company from Germany, recently opened a new subsidiary in Asia, in Chennai,
India. This move gives the company a new point of contact, from which it can
serve its Indian customers and suppliers even better going forward. In addition
to expanding the trading business locally, the office will help with accessing
new raw materials and sources.
"As a global player it's important for us to closely follow the latest market
developments. With our new subsidiary in India we're ensuring that we can
quickly respond to demand from our customers," said Nicol Tomaschewski, Head of
Region Asia at CREMER ERZKONTOR. "Subsidiary Director Ananthanarayana
Nonavinakere will take care of supplying our customers with raw materials and
expanding our customer roster. This step is part and parcel of our business
expansion strategy in Asia." After Hong Kong, Dalian and Beijing, Chennai is now
the fourth CREMER ERZKONTOR location in Asia, underlining the important role
that Asia plays in international raw material supply.
Ananthanarayana Nonavinakere has more than 25 years of experience in the
fireproof minerals business, and already worked for Erzkontor in the 2000s. As
an expert for the Indian raw materials market, he has a wide network in the
industry. He is ideal for the position and as an addition to the growing
ERZKONTOR Asia team.
CREMER ERZKONTOR
The Possehl Erzkontor Group, founded in 1915 and today CREMER ERZKONTOR, has
been part of the Peter Cremer Holding company since 2014. Its offices on five
continents coordinate international trade, processing, recycling and logistics
in raw materials and chemicals, with the sales focus on all European countries,
North and South America, Africa, and Asia. The company is headquartered in
Lübeck, Germany.
Contact:
Tim Krawczyk
Manager Marketing & Communication
+49 45192962101
mailto:tkrawczyk@erzkontor.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131030/5462794
OTS: Peter Cremer Holding GmbH & Co. KG
