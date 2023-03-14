NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sustainable Growth (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - Award presented at Q1 MEE Partner Ecosystem Success All-Hands



NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced it received an SAP® MEE Award for

Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth. Awards were presented by SAP

(http://www.sap.com/) to the top-performing SAP partners in theMiddle and

Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving

digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients - in

partnership with SAP - help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly,

grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.



"We are proud to receive this award from SAP for sustainable growth in our core

region MEE, where we achieved record revenue in the fiscal year 2022. It

confirms our successful strategy implementation in driving business

transformation in the cloud in a sustainable and innovative way. We will

continue investing in the MEE region in order to expand our cloud growth as an

award-winning SAP partner," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business

Solutions AG and SVP of NTT DATA.



