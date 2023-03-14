checkAd

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sustainable Growth (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - Award presented at Q1 MEE Partner Ecosystem Success All-Hands

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced it received an SAP® MEE Award for
Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth. Awards were presented by SAP
(http://www.sap.com/) to the top-performing SAP partners in theMiddle and
Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving
digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients - in
partnership with SAP - help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly,
grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"We are proud to receive this award from SAP for sustainable growth in our core
region MEE, where we achieved record revenue in the fiscal year 2022. It
confirms our successful strategy implementation in driving business
transformation in the cloud in a sustainable and innovative way. We will
continue investing in the MEE region in order to expand our cloud growth as an
award-winning SAP partner," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business
Solutions AG and SVP of NTT DATA.

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP
Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee
composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners
in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and
performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall
sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"It is your hard work and passion which enables customers to adopt innovation
and prepare for a successful and sustainable business in the cloud," said
Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, SAP. "I am delighted to congratulate
NTT DATA Business Solutions as the recipient of the Sustainable Growth award.
Thank you for working with us hand in hand to make the transformation in the
cloud a success. I look forward to seeing you continue to succeed in 2023."

NTT DATA Business Solutions began its long-standing SAP partnership in 1989.
This award confirms NTT DATA Business Solutions' close relationship with SAP as
one of its longest and top performing partners in MEE when it comes to
holistically implementing innovations and driving forward customers' digital
transformation in a future-oriented direction. On a global level, NTT DATA
Business Solutions is also considered a successful consultancy for medium-sized
businesses, receiving an SAP Pinnacle Award for Sales Excellence - Midmarket in
2022.

"The award is a recognition of our long-standing cooperation with SAP. The
trusting partnership and the platform that SAP offers us give us the opportunity
