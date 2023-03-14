Graz, Austria (ots) - Do you want to start the green turnaround in your company?

The Green Transformation Cards support companies with 100 do-it-yourself ideas

on their mission "Zero CO2". In German and English, as playful card set and free

online tool.



How do I draw up a greenhouse gas balance? How do I integrate suppliers into a

green supply chain?





Answers to these and other questions are provided by the Green TransformationCards of the Green Tech Valley Cluster. From strategy & reporting or R&D andeco-design, from purchasing & supply chain to production, from buildings &infrastructure, from mobility, marketing & sales to business models: Shuffle thecards and start your journey to carbon neutrality with 100 inspirations .The cards, divided into 10 categories, provide comprehensive information,economic impulses and practical approaches for all business areas. With thistool companies of all sizes can playfully identify connecting points in theiroperations and quickly develop green transformation solutions. In addition, thenew free online tool enables a green transformation plan in less than 60minutes.Bernhard Puttinger, Managing Director of the Green Tech Valley: "Due to thegreat international demand, the cards and the free online tool are alsoavailable in English."Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Regional Minister for Economic Affairs of Styria: "Withthe Green Transformation Cards we want to support companies on their way to agreen future."Leonore Gewessler, Climate Protection Minister of Austria: "Green Tech Valley'sGreen Transformation Cards provide companies strong support on their path toclimate neutrality."Information, Online Tool & Cards: http://www.greentransformationcards.comCallbacks:Veronika PrangerHead of Communicationsmailto:pranger@greentech.atAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169165/5463417OTS: Green Tech Valley