Green Tech Valley Green transformation in companies? - Let's play and get started! (FOTO)

Graz, Austria (ots) - Do you want to start the green turnaround in your company?
The Green Transformation Cards support companies with 100 do-it-yourself ideas
on their mission "Zero CO2". In German and English, as playful card set and free
online tool.

How do I draw up a greenhouse gas balance? How do I integrate suppliers into a
green supply chain?

Answers to these and other questions are provided by the Green Transformation
Cards of the Green Tech Valley Cluster. From strategy & reporting or R&D and
eco-design, from purchasing & supply chain to production, from buildings &
infrastructure, from mobility, marketing & sales to business models: Shuffle the
cards and start your journey to carbon neutrality with 100 inspirations .

The cards, divided into 10 categories, provide comprehensive information,
economic impulses and practical approaches for all business areas. With this
tool companies of all sizes can playfully identify connecting points in their
operations and quickly develop green transformation solutions. In addition, the
new free online tool enables a green transformation plan in less than 60
minutes.

Bernhard Puttinger, Managing Director of the Green Tech Valley: "Due to the
great international demand, the cards and the free online tool are also
available in English."

Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Regional Minister for Economic Affairs of Styria: "With
the Green Transformation Cards we want to support companies on their way to a
green future."

Leonore Gewessler, Climate Protection Minister of Austria: "Green Tech Valley's
Green Transformation Cards provide companies strong support on their path to
climate neutrality."

Information, Online Tool & Cards: http://www.greentransformationcards.com

Veronika Pranger
Head of Communications
mailto:pranger@greentech.at

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169165/5463417
OTS: Green Tech Valley



