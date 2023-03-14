FloQast Global Momentum Continues With Expansion Into Australia, New Zealand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand, with plans to establish and scale a local headquarters in Sydney. With global interest increasing as FloQast establishes itself as an emerging international leader in accounting workflow technology, the expansion enables the company to service a growing regional customer base with a localised team.

Leading the company's push is seasoned fintech executive Jason Toshack, named as Managing Director, ANZ. With more than 22 years of SaaS experience, Toshack joins FloQast after spending more than 15 years with NetSuite, where he most recently served as the company's Vice President and General Manager ANZ. As Managing Director, Toshack will focus on growing FloQast's ANZ presence, guiding all aspects of sales within the region, and helping develop local partnerships.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Jason Toshack lead our expansion into the ANZ region," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, inactive CPA. "Jason's wealth of experience and background make him uniquely qualified to drive FloQast's mission of elevating finance and accounting teams in Australia and New Zealand."

FloQast's list of users in Australia and New Zealand includes SafetyCulture, a global technology company run from a Sydney HQ that helps workers identify issues and opportunities for businesses to improve, Employment Hero, a global, all-in-one HR, payroll, and benefits platform headquartered in Sydney, and Deputy, a global employee management tool also based in Sydney.

"I've operated adjacent to FloQast over the course of my career and have watched it develop into a leading accounting technology company," said Toshack. "I'm thrilled about the opportunity to join the team and build our presence in the region."

On April 5, FloQast is sponsoring Oracle NetSuite's SuiteConnect Sydney: Full Suite Ahead. Learn more here.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organisations to operationalise accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,000 accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end Close, financial reporting, and payroll and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

