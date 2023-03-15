The Adecco Group 2022 Annual Report

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rulesof SIX Swiss ExchangeThe Adecco Group 2022 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section (https://www.adeccogroup.com/our-group/media/press-releases/?tags=INVESTORS%20ADHOC%20PUBLICATION) of the Group's website. Please also refer to the dedicated AnnualReport section (https://news.adecco.com/t/r-i-ttljzyk-l-y/) .2022 Annual Report (PDF) (https://news.adecco.com/t/r-i-ttljzyk-l-t/)Financial calendar- AGM 12 April 2023- Ex-Dividend date 18 April 2023- Q1 2023 Results 4 May 2023- Q2 2023 / Half Year 2023 Results 3 August 2023- Q3 2023 Results 2 November 2023About The Adecco GroupThe Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is makingthe future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco,Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelongemployability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions topower the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimisetheir workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to aninclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilienteconomies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich,Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).Important notice about forward-looking information Information in this releasemay involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategiesregarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks anduncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are basedon information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, andwe assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. Theforward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of futureperformance and actual results could differ materially from our currentexpectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences.Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include,among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; theimpact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID); changes inregulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which theCompany operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company'sability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel orclients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adversedevelopments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and taxproceedings.For further information:Investor RelationsPress Officemailto:investor.relations@adeccogroup.commailto:media@adeccogroup.com+41 (0)44 878 88 88+41 (0)44 878 87 87 Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-2022-annual-report-301772125.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145850/5463612OTS: The Adecco Group

Die Adecco Group Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,06 % und einem Kurs von 33,97EUR gehandelt.