The Adecco Group 2022 Annual Report
Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
of SIX Swiss Exchange
The Adecco Group 2022 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section (http
s://www.adeccogroup.com/our-group/media/press-releases/?tags=INVESTORS%20ADHOC%2
0PUBLICATION) of the Group's website. Please also refer to the dedicated Annual
Report section (https://news.adecco.com/t/r-i-ttljzyk-l-y/) .
2022 Annual Report (PDF) (https://news.adecco.com/t/r-i-ttljzyk-l-t/)
Financial calendar
- AGM 12 April 2023
- Ex-Dividend date 18 April 2023
- Q1 2023 Results 4 May 2023
- Q2 2023 / Half Year 2023 Results 3 August 2023
- Q3 2023 Results 2 November 2023
About The Adecco Group
The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making
the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco,
Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong
employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to
power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise
their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an
inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient
economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich,
Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).
Important notice about forward-looking information Information in this release
may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies
regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based
on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and
we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future
performance and actual results could differ materially from our current
expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences.
Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include,
among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; the
impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID); changes in
regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the
Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's
ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or
clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse
developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax
proceedings.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Press Office
mailto:investor.relations@adeccogroup.com
mailto:media@adeccogroup.com
+41 (0)44 878 88 88
+41 (0)44 878 87 87 Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-2022-annual-
report-301772125.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145850/5463612
OTS: The Adecco Group
of SIX Swiss Exchange
The Adecco Group 2022 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section (http
s://www.adeccogroup.com/our-group/media/press-releases/?tags=INVESTORS%20ADHOC%2
0PUBLICATION) of the Group's website. Please also refer to the dedicated Annual
Report section (https://news.adecco.com/t/r-i-ttljzyk-l-y/) .
2022 Annual Report (PDF) (https://news.adecco.com/t/r-i-ttljzyk-l-t/)
Financial calendar
- AGM 12 April 2023
- Ex-Dividend date 18 April 2023
- Q1 2023 Results 4 May 2023
- Q2 2023 / Half Year 2023 Results 3 August 2023
- Q3 2023 Results 2 November 2023
About The Adecco Group
The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making
the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco,
Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong
employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to
power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise
their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an
inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient
economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich,
Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).
Important notice about forward-looking information Information in this release
may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies
regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based
on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and
we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future
performance and actual results could differ materially from our current
expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences.
Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include,
among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; the
impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID); changes in
regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the
Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's
ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or
clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse
developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax
proceedings.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Press Office
mailto:investor.relations@adeccogroup.com
mailto:media@adeccogroup.com
+41 (0)44 878 88 88
+41 (0)44 878 87 87 Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-2022-annual-
report-301772125.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145850/5463612
OTS: The Adecco Group
Die Adecco Group Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,06 % und einem Kurs von 33,97EUR gehandelt.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 29 | 0 |