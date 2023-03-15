Tudor Gold gibt eine signifikante Ausweitung der Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Goldstorm Porphyry-Lagerstätte beim Treaty Creek Projekt in British Columbia, in der indicated Ressourcenkategorie mit höheren Gold- Kupfer und Silbererzgehalten und einer

VANCOUVER, BC, 15. März 2023 – Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: H56) (das „Unternehmen“ oder „Tudor Gold“ - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-c ...) freut sich die Ergebnisse seiner aktualisierten Mineralressourcenschätzung (MRE) bekannt zu geben, das von Garth Kirkham P. Geo. von Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. und JDS Energy and Mining Inc. („JDS“) für das Flaggschiffprojekt Treaty Creek (das „Projekt“) in der Golden Triangle Region in British Columbia erstellt wurde . Tudor Gold’s anfängliche Mineralressourcenschätzung für das Projekt wurde in einem technischen Bericht mit dem Titel „Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada“ per 23. April 2021 aufgenommen, das Datum des Inkrafttretens war zum 1. März 2021. (die „MRE 2021“).

Höhepunkte der aktualisierten Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte beim Projekt („MRE“):

- Indicated (angezeigte) Mineralressource von 23,37 Millionen Unzen (Moz) Goldäquivalent (Gold Eq) innerhalb von 641,93 Millionen Tonnen (Mt) mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,13 g/t Gold Eq; bestehend aus:

- 18,75 Moz Gold (Au) mit 0,91 g/t, 112,44 Moz Silber (Ag) mit 5,45 g/t und 2,18 Milliarden Pfund (Blbs) Kupfer (Cu) mit 0,15 %.

- Inferred (abgeleitete) Mineralressource von 7,35 Moz Gold Eq innerhalb von 233,90 Mt mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,98 g/t Gold Eq; bestehend aus:

- 5,54 Moz Gold (Au) mit 0,74 g/t, 45,08 Moz Silber (Ag) mit 5,99 g/t und 848,00 Millionen Pfund (Mlbs) Kupfer (Cu) mit 0,16 %.

- Die CS-600-Domäne besteht aus einem intrusiven eingebetteten Gold-Kupfer-Porphyr-System und enthält (hosts) eine angezeigte Mineralressource von 9,86 Moz Gold Eq innerhalb von 278,02 Mt mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,10 g/t Gold Eq; bestehend aus:

- 6,22 Moz Gold mit 0,70 g/t; und 1,98 Mrd. Pfund Kupfer mit 0,32 %.

- Ein Sensitivitäts-Cutoff von 1,0 g/t für alle angezeigten Mineralressourcen (offener Tagebau und Untertagebau) misst 15,18 Moz Gold Eq mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,48 g/t Gold Eq; bestehend aus:

- 12,29 Moz Gold mit 1,20 g/t, 72,07 Moz Silber mit 7,02 g/t und 1,35 Mrd. Pfund Kupfer mit 0,19 %.

- Verbesserte Definition und räumliche Kontinuität des Goldstorm-Porphyrsystems, das aus sechs separaten Mineraldomänen auf einem Gebiet mit einer Länge von etwa 2.500 Meter, einer Breite von 1.000 Meter und einer Tiefe von 1.400 Meter besteht.

- Die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte bleibt nach Süden, Norden, Nordosten und in die Tiefe offen.

Ken Konkin, Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold kommentierte die Ergebnisse wie folgt:

„Wir freuen uns sehr über die Ergebnisse unserer aktualisierten MRE für die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte, die zu einer beeindruckenden Steigerung des Goldäquivalent-Erzgehalts um 53 % und einer 20-prozentigen Steigerung der gesamten Unzen Goldäquivalent innerhalb der (indicated) angezeigten Mineralressourcenkategorie führten. Bei der aktualisierten MRE wurden höhere Cut-Off Erzgehalte (Open pit: 0,50 g/t Gold Eq, Untertage: 0,70 g/t Gold Eq) als in der MRE 2021 (Open pit: 0,30 g/t Gold Eq, Untertage: 0,46 g/t Golde Eq) verwendet. Die höheren Cut-Off Erzgehalte veranschaulichen die Robustheit dieser Lagerstätte, einschließlich der Mineralkonsistenz und Mächtigkeit der höhergradigen gold- und kupfervererzten Domänen, die während der Bohrprogramme des Unternehmens in den Jahren 2021 und 2022 durchschnitten wurden. Selbst bei diesen höheren Cut-Off Erzgehalten stieg das im Projekt enthaltene Kupfer sowohl in den angezeigten (indicated) als auch in den abgeleiteten (inferred) Mineralressourcenkategorien auf mehr als das Doppelte der vorherigen MRE auf über 3 Milliarden Pfund Kupfer. Diese Ergebnisse sind der Höhepunkt von zwei weiteren Jahren des Bohrens und der Verfeinerung von unserem geologischen Verständnis zu Identifizierung von höhergradigem Gold, Kupfer und Silber. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Verbesserungen der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte eine hervorragende Grundlage bieten, während das Unternehmen das Treaty-Creek-Projekt in Richtung einer ersten wirtschaftlichen Bewertung vorantreibt. Die fortgesetzten Definitions- und Erweiterungsbohrungen werden im Jahr 2023 fortgesetzt, um höhere Gold-, Silber- und Kupfergehalte im gesamten nördlichen Erweiterungsgebiet der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte anzupeilen.“

Aktualisierte Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte

Die MRE wurde von Garth Kirkham, P.Geo, auf der Grundlage von 201 Diamantbohrlöchern (148.474 Meter) erstellt, die zwischen 2007 und 2022 fertig gebohrt wurden. Die MRE umfasste 62.916 Meter Diamantbohrlöcher, die seit der MRE 2021 fertig gebohrt wurden. Ein technischer Bericht gemäß National Instrument 43-101 wird voraussichtlich von Garth Kirkham Geosystems und JDS erstellt und innerhalb von 45 Tagen nach dem Datum dieser Pressemitteilung auf www.tudor-gold.com und unter dem Unternehmensprofil auf www.SEDAR.com veröffentlicht.

Tabelle 1: Zusammenfassung der Indicated und Inferred Mineralressourcen per 15. März 2023 1-6

Mine Area Tonnage (Mt) AuEQ (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) AuEQ (koz) Au (koz) Cu (Mlb) Ag (koz) Indicated Mineral Resource Pit 389.11 1.05 0.90 0.08 5.44 13,138 11,320 687 68,168 Underground 252.82 1.26 0.91 0.27 5.44 10,237 7,429 1,493 44,275 Combined 641.93 1.13 0.91 0.15 5.45 23,375 18,750 2,180 112,443 Inferred Mineral Resource Pit 160.94 0.85 0.71 0.07 6.50 4,404 3,648 248 33,628 Underground 72.96 1.25 0.80 0.37 4.87 2,946 1,888 600 11,452 Combined 233.90 0.98 0.74 0.16 5.99 7,349 5,536 848 45,080

(1) Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

(2) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

(3) The Mineral Resources in this press release were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council.

(4) The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared for a potential open pit scenario using a constrained pit shell (with 50-degree slopes) at a 0.5 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade and an underground mining scenario using a 0.7 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade. Cut-off grades were derived from US$ 1,800/oz gold, US$ 20/oz silver, US$ 3.50/lb copper, CAD:USD of 0.77, C$ 2.50/tonne open pit and C$7.50 underground mining cost, C$ 38.50/tonne milled processing costs, C$ 1.50/tonne G&A cost, and process recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.

(5) AuEQ g/t = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

(6) A mineral estimate of the material within the defined pit that exists outside of the outlined mineral domains was completed and is included within the Inferred Mineral Resource, and listed “In Pit, External” in Table 4.

Die Goldstorm-Sensitivitätstabellen (Tabellen 2 und 3) geben die Schwankungen (Variation) des Ressourcenerzgehalts und der Tonnage in Bezug auf die Änderungen der Cut-Off-Erzgehalte für die angezeigten (indicated) und abgeleiteten (inferred) Mineralressourcen an.

Tabelle 2: Cut-Off Sensitivitäten der angezeigten (indicated) Mineralressourcen (Tagebau und Untertagebergbau kombiniert) 1

Cut-off Tonnage (Mt) AuEQ (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) AuEQ (koz) Au (koz) Cu (Mlb) Ag (koz) 0.3 730.20 1.06 0.85 0.14 5.06 24,823 19,907 2,324 118,689 0.4 714.16 1.07 0.86 0.15 5.13 24,640 19,742 2,318 117,896 0.5 682.72 1.10 0.88 0.15 5.28 24,180 19,346 2,291 115,831 0.5 / 0.72 641.93 1.13 0.91 0.15 5.45 23,375 18,750 2,180 112,443 0.6 631.15 1.15 0.92 0.16 5.50 23,262 18,588 2,218 111,644 0.7 559.69 1.21 0.97 0.17 5.81 21,762 17,386 2,076 104,501 0.8 479.37 1.29 1.03 0.18 6.18 19,820 15,854 1,878 95,239 0.9 397.39 1.38 1.10 0.19 6.59 17,577 14,114 1,633 84,212 1.0 319.20 1.48 1.20 0.19 7.02 15,186 12,293 1,352 72,067

(1) Refer to footnotes to the Mineral Resource Estimate in Table 1 of this News Release.

(2) The MRE utilizes 0.5 g/t AuEQ for the pit-constrained Mineral Resource and 0.7 g/t AuEQ for the underground Mineral Resource.

Tabelle 3: Sensitivitäten der abgeleiteten (inferred) Mineralressourcen (Tagebau und Untertagebergbau kombiniert) 1

Cut-off Tonnage (Mt) AuEQ (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) AuEQ (koz) Au (koz) Cu (Mlb) Ag (koz) 0.3 488.34 0.67 0.52 0.10 4.01 10,524 8,170 1,070 62,885 0.4 326.54 0.83 0.63 0.13 5.00 8,729 6,658 961 52,510 0.5 244.18 0.96 0.72 0.17 5.89 7,553 5,652 896 46,261 0.5 / 0.72 233.90 0.98 0.74 0.16 5.99 7,349 5,536 848 45,080 0.6 198.02 1.06 0.78 0.19 6.68 6,739 4,952 849 42,527 0.7 163.26 1.15 0.83 0.22 7.34 6,015 4,355 796 38,506 0.8 135.32 1.23 0.88 0.25 7.83 5,341 3,830 732 34,060 0.9 108.48 1.32 0.94 0.27 8.25 4,607 3,285 647 28,786 1.0 84.17 1.43 1.02 0.29 8.56 3,864 2,759 547 23,169

(1) Refer to footnotes to the Mineral Resource Estimate in Table 1 of this News Release.

(2) The MRE utilizes 0.5 g/t AuEQ for the pit-constrained Mineral Resource and 0.7 g/t AuEQ for the underground Mineral Resource.

Die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte besteht aus sechs Mineraldomänen mit einzigartigen geologischen Eigenschaften. Fünf der Domänen sind golddominiert mit geringeren Anteilen an Silber und Kupfer. Die Domäne CS-600 ist überwiegend gold- und kupferreich, mit weniger enthaltenem Silber. Die CS-600 Domäne enthält den Großteil des in der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte enthaltenen Kupfers und besteht aus einem gut definierten intrusiven Porphyrsystem. Tabelle 4 fasst die angezeigten (indicated) und inferred (abgeleiteten) Mineralressourcen für jede Domäne (each mineral domain) zusammen.

Table 4: Mineralressourcen unterteilt nach Domänen (Tagebau und Untertagebergbau kombiniert) 1

Indicated Mineral Resources Domain Tonnage (Mt) AuEQ (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) AuEQ (koz) Au (koz) Cu (Mlb) Ag (koz) 300H 234.13 1.02 0.95 0.03 3.90 7,700.29 7,173.49 131.05 29.36 CS-600 278.02 1.10 0.70 0.32 5.71 9,860.70 6,217.37 1,983.30 51.06 DS5 114.83 1.32 1.21 0.02 7.89 4,865.34 4,456.37 56.68 29.14 R66 5.02 1.36 1.30 0.04 1.07 219.44 209.10 4.71 0.27 NS STK 6.37 2.28 2.20 0.01 6.16 467.60 451.30 1.57 1.26 Copper Belle 3.57 1.00 0.90 0.03 5.50 114.45 103.58 2.53 0.63 Inferred Mineral Resources 300H 6.41 1.03 0.95 0.03 4.92 213.19 195.00 4.52 1.02 CS-600 96.77 1.19 0.75 0.36 6.01 3,711.82 2,321.60 761.68 18.71 DS5 2.78 1.37 1.22 0.05 8.69 122.28 109.30 2.84 0.78 R66 0.55 2.19 2.07 0.01 9.32 38.90 36.84 0.15 0.17 NS STK 1.30 2.26 2.09 0.01 14.26 94.06 86.95 0.37 0.59 In Pit, External2 126.64 0.79 0.69 0.03 5.86 3,206.88 2,821.68 78.73 23.90

(1) Refer to footnotes to the Mineral Resource Estimate in Table 1 of this News Release.

(2) A mineral estimate of the material within the defined pit that exists outside of the outlined mineral domains was completed and is included within the Inferred Mineral Resource, and listed “In Pit, External”.

Abbildung 1: Die MRE-Domänen in der Goldstorm Lagerstätte

Explorationsprogramm 2023

Das Unternehmen geht davon aus, dass es im Jahr 2023 weiterhin auf die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte abzielen wird, insbesondere auf die Grenzen (limits) der CS-600- und DS-5-Domänen. Definitions- und Step-out-Bohrungen innerhalb der aktuellen Ressource werden weiterhin darauf abzielen, höhere Gold-, Silber- und Kupfergehalte im gesamten nördlichen Step-out-Erweiterungsgebiet bei Goldstorm anpeilen. Das übergeordnete Ziel zukünftiger Explorationsprogrammen besteht darin, die Größe der aktuellen Treaty Creek Mineralressource zu vergrößern, weitere bedeutende Entdeckungen zu machen und die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte hin zu einer ersten wirtschaftlichen Bewertung (initial economic assessment) weiterzuentwicklen.

Qualitätskontrolle (Quality Assurance)

Das Goldstorm MRE wurde unter der Aufsicht von Garth Kirkham, P.Geo, FGC, von Kirkham Geosystems Ltd., und JDS, einer unabhängigen qualifizierten Person gemäß National Instrument 43-101, erstellt. Herr Kirkham hat den technischen Inhalt dieser Pressemitteilung überprüft und genehmigt.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold, ist die qualifizierte Person gemäß National Instrument 43-101, die für das Projekt verantwortlich ist. Herr Konkin hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen in dieser Pressemitteilung überprüft, verifiziert und genehmigt.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im ‚Goldenen Dreieck‘ von British Columbia (Kanada), einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the expectation that the improvements to the Goldstorm Deposit will provide an excellent foundation as the Company advances the Treaty Creek Project towards an initial economic assessment, the expectation that the majority of the inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration ,the Company’s plan to file a technical report within 45 days of this news release, the plan for the Company to complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and define the limits of the 300H, the CS-600 and DS-5 Domains in 2023. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that others, that the improvements to the Goldstorm Deposit will provide an excellent foundation as the Company advances the Project towards an initial economic assessment, the majority of the inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration, the Company’s will file a technical report within 45 days of this news release, the Company will complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and will define the limits of the 300H, the CS-600 and DS-5 on the timeline anticipated by management.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include that the Company will not advance the Project towards an initial economic assessment, the majority of the inferred Mineral Resources cannot be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration, that the Company’s will not file a technical report within 45 days of this news release or at all, the Company will not complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit and will be unable to define the limits of the 300H, the CS-600 and DS-5 Zones on the timeline anticipated by management or at all and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

