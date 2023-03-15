Miltenyi Biotec acquires biosensor company lino Biotech

Zurich (ots) - lino Biotech, a leading biosensor company and the world's only

provider of Focal Molography, announced today it has been acquired by Miltenyi

Biotec, a global biotech company based in Germany, on February 22, 2023.



Since its founding in 2020, lino Biotech has made significant advances in

developing new biosensors to facilitate quality control in bioprocessing,

measuring viral load in cell & gene therapy manufacturing, and testing for

off-target responses in living cells to support drug discovery.





Headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, Miltenyi Biotech has been a global provider of products and services for biomedical research and cellular therapy for more than 30 years. Under the terms of the transaction, Miltenyi Biotech will acquire 100% of the shares from the investors including Roche Venture Fund and High-Tech Gründerfonds. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "lino's innovative biosensor platform and Miltenyi's cell and gene therapy approaches offer exciting synergies to lower the cost and establish a new standard for potency assays," said Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of lino Biotech. Lino's headquarters in Zurich will be further expanded for research, chip, and application development. About lino Biotech AG: lino Biotech AG was incorporated as ETH Zurich spin-out in Zürich, Switzerland, in March 2020, and is venture backed by Roche Venture Fund, High-Tech Gründerfonds and several life science family offices. lino Biotech is a life science tools company that develops reagent-free biosensors and readers to measure pharmaceutical relevant biological entities directly from crude samples such as bioprocess reactors solutions. The company's ability to provide target-specific binding information in a faster, very sensitive and cost-effective manner can lower R&D and production cost for pharma and biotech customers and offers an opportunity to make novel Cell & Gene therapies accessible to more patients. About Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co.KG: Miltenyi Biotec is a global provider of products and services that empower biomedical discovery and advance cellular therapy. Our innovative tools support research at every level, from basic research to translational research to clinical application. This integrated portfolio enables scientists and clinicians to obtain, analyze, and utilize the cell. Our technologies offer solutions for cellular research, cell therapy, and cell manufacturing. Our more than 30 years of expertise spans research areas including immunology, stem cell biology, neuroscience, cancer, hematology, and graft engineering. In our commitment to the scientific community, we also offer comprehensive scientific support, consultation, and expert training. Today, Miltenyi Biotec has more than 4,500 employees in 28 countries - all dedicated to helping researchers and clinicians around the world make a greater impact on science and health.