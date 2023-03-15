checkAd

Miltenyi Biotec acquires biosensor company lino Biotech

Zurich (ots) - lino Biotech, a leading biosensor company and the world's only
provider of Focal Molography, announced today it has been acquired by Miltenyi
Biotec, a global biotech company based in Germany, on February 22, 2023.

Since its founding in 2020, lino Biotech has made significant advances in
developing new biosensors to facilitate quality control in bioprocessing,
measuring viral load in cell & gene therapy manufacturing, and testing for
off-target responses in living cells to support drug discovery.

Headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, Miltenyi Biotech has been a global provider
of products and services for biomedical research and cellular therapy for more
than 30 years.

Under the terms of the transaction, Miltenyi Biotech will acquire 100% of the
shares from the investors including Roche Venture Fund and High-Tech
Gründerfonds. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"lino's innovative biosensor platform and Miltenyi's cell and gene therapy
approaches offer exciting synergies to lower the cost and establish a new
standard for potency assays," said Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of lino Biotech.

Lino's headquarters in Zurich will be further expanded for research, chip, and
application development.

About lino Biotech AG:

lino Biotech AG was incorporated as ETH Zurich spin-out in Zürich, Switzerland,
in March 2020, and is venture backed by Roche Venture Fund, High-Tech
Gründerfonds and several life science family offices. lino Biotech is a life
science tools company that develops reagent-free biosensors and readers to
measure pharmaceutical relevant biological entities directly from crude samples
such as bioprocess reactors solutions. The company's ability to provide
target-specific binding information in a faster, very sensitive and
cost-effective manner can lower R&D and production cost for pharma and biotech
customers and offers an opportunity to make novel Cell & Gene therapies
accessible to more patients.

About Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co.KG:

Miltenyi Biotec is a global provider of products and services that empower
biomedical discovery and advance cellular therapy. Our innovative tools support
research at every level, from basic research to translational research to
clinical application. This integrated portfolio enables scientists and
clinicians to obtain, analyze, and utilize the cell. Our technologies offer
solutions for cellular research, cell therapy, and cell manufacturing. Our more
than 30 years of expertise spans research areas including immunology, stem cell
biology, neuroscience, cancer, hematology, and graft engineering. In our
commitment to the scientific community, we also offer comprehensive scientific
support, consultation, and expert training. Today, Miltenyi Biotec has more than
4,500 employees in 28 countries - all dedicated to helping researchers and
clinicians around the world make a greater impact on science and health.

Contact:

Wordstatt GmbH
mailto:info@wordstatt.de
+49-172-8312173

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169194/5464347
OTS: lino Biotech AG



