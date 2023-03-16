TXOne Networks Widens the Scope of Network Protection for OT Environments with Launch of New Product EdgeIPS 103 (FOTO)

EINDHOVEN (Netherlands)/TAIPEI (Taiwan) (ots) - The new model, EdgeIPS 103,

offers the latest flexible, transparent network security solution with elevated

throughput, smarter, OT native networking security appliances and contingency

protocols to protect critical assets in OT environments



TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) announced the EdgeIPS 103 intrusion

prevention system (https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/edgeips/) for

protecting mission-critical machines and ensuring the continuous and seamless

operation of production lines.





EdgeIPS 103 secures a company's critical assets or small production zones anddelivers broad operational technology (OT) visibility and vast protocolfiltering. Its compact size, flexible deployment options and support for atremendous range of industrial protocols makes EdgeIPS 103 ideally suited formyriad industries, including semiconductors, healthcare, energy, and factoryautomation. With hassle-free, transparent deployment and the ability to senseexisting network traffic and production assets, this solution is engineered tofit elegantly into OT networks without disrupting operations.Equipped with second-generation TXOne One-Pass Deep Packet Inspection forIndustry (TXODI) technology, EdgeIPS 103 delivers high-speed throughput without-of-band (as well as in-band) management and pioneering fail-safe mechanisms."Companies typically face a painful and costly process when it comes todeploying cybersecurity countermeasures, especially for air-gapped OT networkenvironments with massive numbers of assets that were not designed for themodern corporate network. EdgeIPS 103 was specifically engineered forhassle-free deployment and rock-solid defense even across legacy systems andunpatched devices," said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer of TXOneNetworks. "We continue to deliver OT-native networking solutions which arealigned with the evolving threat landscape for varied ICS (industrial controlsystems) and are at the ready to prevent disruptions of daily operations andrevenue streams."EdgeIPS 103 will be publicly available worldwide as of now. The TXOne Networkssolution delivers these distinguishing benefits:- Cutting-edge threat intelligence - EdgeIPS 103's virtual patching delivers anup-to-date robust first line of defense against known cyber threats,safeguarding operations against intensifying threats, such as ransomware. TheTXOne Networks solution also provides advanced protection againstunprecedentedly vicious threats by leveraging exclusive, up-to-date threat datacarefully curated from a diverse array of sources. This enables optimal