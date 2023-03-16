checkAd

TXOne Networks Widens the Scope of Network Protection for OT Environments with Launch of New Product EdgeIPS 103 (FOTO)

EINDHOVEN (Netherlands)/TAIPEI (Taiwan) (ots) - The new model, EdgeIPS 103,
offers the latest flexible, transparent network security solution with elevated
throughput, smarter, OT native networking security appliances and contingency
protocols to protect critical assets in OT environments

TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) announced the EdgeIPS 103 intrusion
prevention system (https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/edgeips/) for
protecting mission-critical machines and ensuring the continuous and seamless
operation of production lines.

EdgeIPS 103 secures a company's critical assets or small production zones and
delivers broad operational technology (OT) visibility and vast protocol
filtering. Its compact size, flexible deployment options and support for a
tremendous range of industrial protocols makes EdgeIPS 103 ideally suited for
myriad industries, including semiconductors, healthcare, energy, and factory
automation. With hassle-free, transparent deployment and the ability to sense
existing network traffic and production assets, this solution is engineered to
fit elegantly into OT networks without disrupting operations.

Equipped with second-generation TXOne One-Pass Deep Packet Inspection for
Industry (TXODI) technology, EdgeIPS 103 delivers high-speed throughput with
out-of-band (as well as in-band) management and pioneering fail-safe mechanisms.

"Companies typically face a painful and costly process when it comes to
deploying cybersecurity countermeasures, especially for air-gapped OT network
environments with massive numbers of assets that were not designed for the
modern corporate network. EdgeIPS 103 was specifically engineered for
hassle-free deployment and rock-solid defense even across legacy systems and
unpatched devices," said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer of TXOne
Networks. "We continue to deliver OT-native networking solutions which are
aligned with the evolving threat landscape for varied ICS (industrial control
systems) and are at the ready to prevent disruptions of daily operations and
revenue streams."

EdgeIPS 103 will be publicly available worldwide as of now. The TXOne Networks
solution delivers these distinguishing benefits:

- Cutting-edge threat intelligence - EdgeIPS 103's virtual patching delivers an
up-to-date robust first line of defense against known cyber threats,
safeguarding operations against intensifying threats, such as ransomware. The
TXOne Networks solution also provides advanced protection against
unprecedentedly vicious threats by leveraging exclusive, up-to-date threat data
carefully curated from a diverse array of sources. This enables optimal
