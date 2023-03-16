checkAd

ART MEDICAL Announces Partnership With Teva Israel to Bring Its Lifesaving Technology to Critical Care Units

ART MEDICAL Ltd. is pleased to announce its collaboration with Teva Israel. Under the terms of the agreement, Teva Israel will market and distribute ART MEDICAL's ground-breaking smART+ Platform in Israel's intensive care units.

 

NETANYA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / The smART+ Platform is a robotic-assisted technology that aims to reduce complications related to feeding tube malposition, malnutrition, Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP), and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). By delivering transformative new-to-the-world data, the smART+ Platform enables medical staff to take a comprehensive approach to critical care, make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.

 

 

Current related practices in intensive care units rely mostly on manual work and cumbersome procedures. ICU patients are routinely subjected to the risks of malnutrition, tube malposition, and pneumonia. Without technological solutions, nutrition treatment leads to inaccuracies, increased workloads on care teams, and generic nutrition plans that are neither personalized nor updated in real time. The smART+ Platform uses a proprietary sensor-based feeding tube, continuous metabolic assessment, and algorithms, to provide real-time monitoring and closed-loop feedback, resulting in better and personalized care for critically ill patients.

 

ART MEDICAL's Founder and CEO, Liron Elia, says, "Our goal, at ART MEDICAL, is to improve patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology. By integrating real-time data, monitoring, and control mechanisms, the smART+ Platform addresses several of the greatest clinical challenges of intensive care units. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive and innovative nutritional therapy practice as well as optimized care delivery. We are thrilled to partner with Teva Israel to bring our technology to critically ill patients and clinical teams in ICUs."

 

Yossi Ofek, GM-Teva Israel, SVP; Cluster Head - Middle East, Africa & Ukraine says:

 

"Teva Israel continually strives to offer innovative and safe treatment options - both in the community and in hospitals - in order to improve the lives and health of patients.

 

"The innovative development of an Israeli company, ART MEDICAL, is intended to ensure that patients in intensive care units receive the most advanced treatment offered today that can minimize complications related to hospitalization and reduce length of stay."

