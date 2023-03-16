checkAd

Charlie Whitlock joins XTX Markets as Head of Americas Distribution

London (ots/PRNewswire) - XTX Markets today announces that Charlie Whitlock is
joining the firm as Head of Americas Distribution.

Charlie will be based in XTX's New York office and will be responsible for
growing XTX's single dealer platform (SDP) business in the U.S.

XTX Markets is pleased to announce that Charlie Whitlock is joining the firm as
Head of Americas Distribution. Charlie brings 25 years of financial markets
experience to the role. He was previously at Credit Suisse where he was a
Managing Director and Head of America's AES Sales. Prior to that he worked at
ITG and J.P. Morgan, where he was Head of America's Electronic Sales.

By relying on price innovation rather than speed, XTX has been able to provide
world class liquidity across asset classes not only on exchange, but also
directly to end clients. After cultivating a robust franchise both on and
off-exchange in FX as well as European equities, XTX continues to expand its
global footprint with U.S. equities via its SDP. Clients can now interact
directly with XTX's unique interest resulting in a higher level of liquidity and
improved trade performance. XTX's interest to trade is generated entirely from
its own risk capital. There is no recycling of pricing or skews generated off
the back of client flows.

XTX accounts for over 5% of on-exchange U.S. equities volumes* and is also the
largest European equities systematic internaliser and has maintained this no.1
status for 3 years running**.

Eric Swanson, CEO XTX Americas at XTX Markets, commented, "We're delighted to
welcome Charlie to the team with his extensive experience and industry
knowledge. He will be a key part of our drive to further grow our equities
franchise in the U.S.''

Charlie will start at XTX on the 3rd April 2023.

About XTX Markets:

XTX Markets (https://www.xtxmarkets.com/) is a leading algorithmic trading firm
which partners with counterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues globally to
provide liquidity in the Equity, FX, Fixed Income, Futures and Commodity
markets. XTX has over 190 employees based in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai,
Yerevan and Singapore.

XTX is consistently a top 5 liquidity provider globally in FX (Euromoney
2018-present) and is also the largest European equities (systematic
internaliser) liquidity provider (Rosenblatt FY 2020-present).

In a changing world XTX Markets is at the forefront of making financial markets
fairer and more efficient for all.

*Based on market/exchange data and XTX's own figures

**Figures from Rosenblatt: https://www.rblt.com/market-structure-reports

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930014/3941090/XTX_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charlie-whitlo
ck-joins-xtx-markets-as-head-of-americas-distribution-301774102.html

Contact:

Tim Moxon - Global Head of Marketing/Communications tim.moxon@xtxmarkets.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162619/5465138
OTS: XTX Markets



