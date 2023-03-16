Charlie Whitlock joins XTX Markets as Head of Americas Distribution

London (ots/PRNewswire) - XTX Markets today announces that Charlie Whitlock is

By relying on price innovation rather than speed, XTX has been able to provideworld class liquidity across asset classes not only on exchange, but alsodirectly to end clients. After cultivating a robust franchise both on andoff-exchange in FX as well as European equities, XTX continues to expand itsglobal footprint with U.S. equities via its SDP. Clients can now interactdirectly with XTX's unique interest resulting in a higher level of liquidity andimproved trade performance. XTX's interest to trade is generated entirely fromits own risk capital. There is no recycling of pricing or skews generated offthe back of client flows.XTX accounts for over 5% of on-exchange U.S. equities volumes* and is also thelargest European equities systematic internaliser and has maintained this no.1status for 3 years running**.Eric Swanson, CEO XTX Americas at XTX Markets, commented, "We're delighted towelcome Charlie to the team with his extensive experience and industryknowledge. He will be a key part of our drive to further grow our equitiesfranchise in the U.S.''Charlie will start at XTX on the 3rd April 2023.About XTX Markets:XTX Markets (https://www.xtxmarkets.com/) is a leading algorithmic trading firmwhich partners with counterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues globally toprovide liquidity in the Equity, FX, Fixed Income, Futures and Commoditymarkets. XTX has over 190 employees based in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai,Yerevan and Singapore.XTX is consistently a top 5 liquidity provider globally in FX (Euromoney2018-present) and is also the largest European equities (systematicinternaliser) liquidity provider (Rosenblatt FY 2020-present).In a changing world XTX Markets is at the forefront of making financial marketsfairer and more efficient for all.*Based on market/exchange data and XTX's own figures**Figures from Rosenblatt: https://www.rblt.com/market-structure-reportsLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930014/3941090/XTX_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charlie-whitlock-joins-xtx-markets-as-head-of-americas-distribution-301774102.htmlContact:Tim Moxon - Global Head of Marketing/Communications tim.moxon@xtxmarkets.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162619/5465138OTS: XTX Markets