The Next 150 Raises $2 Million USD to Scale Climate Solutions in Emerging Markets

GENÈVE, SWITZERLAND and MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / March 16, 2023 / The Next 150, a climate-forward venture operator, has announced its official launch with offices in Switzerland and Mexico. The company is focused on scaling climate solutions in emerging markets to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Next 150, founded by Patrick Atanasije Pineda and Constantin Ekierman, has raised $2 million in seed capital from Kemexon SA, with additional capital earmarked for investment to develop, scale and industrialize climate technologies, such as biochar production from waste biomass and its incorporation in soil and construction materials.

The Kemexon group is a global trading and supply chain logistics company with over 20 years of activity across a range of commodity products. "We look forward to exploring opportunities and uncovering synergies with our existing interests in biomass markets, in support of the energy transition and a path to decarbonization." - Alexia Bricout, co-CEO of Kemexon

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, estimates that by 2050, we will need to remove 3-12 billion tons of CO2 from the air every year in order to meet the Paris Agreement goals. The Next 150 is developing high-quality emissions removal projects with a boots-on-the-ground approach.

About The Next 150

Ekierman and Pineda bring a unique set of experiences that has spanned executing over $350M USD in carbon markets, to building ISO-certified agricultural production and processing facilities. These projects and investments include inking a deal with a UEFA Champions League team for their carbon abatement goals, and the origination and structuring of a large-scale, high-tech biochar project in Latam, with an installed capacity of 50,000MT of biomass waste.

The Next 150's Mexico office is led by Luisa Marin, Country Director, bringing 25 years of experience from the international development sector having managed multi-stakeholder initiatives at The Nature Conservancy and Conservation International. The office has an experienced technical team headed by Benjamin Pozos, Technical Director, a lead verifier in carbon projects in Mexico under ISO 14064:3 and an industry veteran.

According to the International Monetary Fund, private sustainable finance in emerging markets and developing economies reached a record of $250 billion last year. The Next 150 will capitalize on the growth of green finance and carbon markets, utilizing its in-house operational experience to invest and operate in the global south, ensuring that local projects make a global impact.

