checkAd

The Next 150 Raises $2 Million USD to Scale Climate Solutions in Emerging Markets

GENÈVE, SWITZERLAND and MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / March 16, 2023 / The Next 150, a climate-forward venture operator, has announced its official launch with offices in Switzerland and Mexico. The company is focused on scaling climate solutions in emerging markets to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

 

Related Image

The Next 150 Logo

 

The Next 150 Company logo uses a symbol of movement, for transformation of key ideas into concrete plans and actions, with an interpolation of elements from one key moment into another.

 

The Next 150, founded by Patrick Atanasije Pineda and Constantin Ekierman, has raised $2 million in seed capital from Kemexon SA, with additional capital earmarked for investment to develop, scale and industrialize climate technologies, such as biochar production from waste biomass and its incorporation in soil and construction materials.

 

The Kemexon group is a global trading and supply chain logistics company with over 20 years of activity across a range of commodity products. "We look forward to exploring opportunities and uncovering synergies with our existing interests in biomass markets, in support of the energy transition and a path to decarbonization." - Alexia Bricout, co-CEO of Kemexon

 

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, estimates that by 2050, we will need to remove 3-12 billion tons of CO2 from the air every year in order to meet the Paris Agreement goals. The Next 150 is developing high-quality emissions removal projects with a boots-on-the-ground approach.

 

About The Next 150

 

Ekierman and Pineda bring a unique set of experiences that has spanned executing over $350M USD in carbon markets, to building ISO-certified agricultural production and processing facilities. These projects and investments include inking a deal with a UEFA Champions League team for their carbon abatement goals, and the origination and structuring of a large-scale, high-tech biochar project in Latam, with an installed capacity of 50,000MT of biomass waste.

 

The Next 150's Mexico office is led by Luisa Marin, Country Director, bringing 25 years of experience from the international development sector having managed multi-stakeholder initiatives at The Nature Conservancy and Conservation International. The office has an experienced technical team headed by Benjamin Pozos, Technical Director, a lead verifier in carbon projects in Mexico under ISO 14064:3 and an industry veteran.

 

According to the International Monetary Fund, private sustainable finance in emerging markets and developing economies reached a record of $250 billion last year. The Next 150 will capitalize on the growth of green finance and carbon markets, utilizing its in-house operational experience to invest and operate in the global south, ensuring that local projects make a global impact.

 

Contact Information

Rafael Gamboa

Director of Communications

rafael@thenext150.com

+52 55 3227 3531

 

SOURCE: The Next 150 SA de CV



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
Newsletter...

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Diskussion: Rheinmetall

Diskussion: General European Strategic Investments Inc ( GESI )


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

The Next 150 Raises $2 Million USD to Scale Climate Solutions in Emerging Markets GENÈVE, SWITZERLAND and MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / March 16, 2023 / The Next 150, a climate-forward venture operator, has announced its official launch with offices in Switzerland and Mexico. The company is focused on scaling climate solutions in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Spannendes Webinar zur jüngsten Unternehmensentwicklung
380 Leser
Patriot Battery Metals meldet Flow-Through-Finanzierung im Wert von C $ 50 Millionen
256 Leser
AREV unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit Fiberlab, Inc.
156 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp erhöht die Gesamtressourcen in Arizona mit der Einreichung einer ...
136 Leser
Medaro Mining gibt eine Liste von Standorten für eine Pilotanlage zur Lithiumextraktion bekannt
136 Leser
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. kündigt neuen Vertrag mit großem Gesundheitsdienstleister mit ...
132 Leser
Miningscout - Kupfermarkt im Aufbruch: Geht „Big Copper“ bald auf Einkaufstour?
128 Leser
Maple Gold liefert Explorations-Update und bereitet sich auf die nächste Bohrphase bei Eagle vor
124 Leser
Medigene AG: Medigene präsentiert erste präklinische Daten für MDG1015 im Rahmen einer Posterpräsentation ...
120 Leser
EveLab Insight präsentiert seine jüngste Produktinnovation: das KI-basierte Hautanalysesystem ‚Glow Detection‘ ermöglicht Schönheitsfirmen, ihre ...
112 Leser
Innocan Pharma gibt die erste Patenterteilung in den Vereinigten Staaten bekannt
1404 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp reicht Quartalsbericht für das 2. Quartal im Geschäftsjahr 2023 ein
732 Leser
Ballard Power testet leichtes Nutzfahrzeug von First Hydrogen
560 Leser
Trillion Energy entdeckt bei der Bohrung West Akcakoca 1 auf dem SASB-Gasfeld eine potenzielle ...
480 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Spannendes Webinar zur jüngsten Unternehmensentwicklung
380 Leser
Blender Bites ernennt Steve Pear, den ehemaligen CEO einer Coca-Cola-Tochtergesellschaft, zum Chief ...
372 Leser
Aspermont gründet Content Works-Abteilung
356 Leser
Piedmont Lithium reagiert auf Kurzbericht
344 Leser
Uranium Energy Corporation gibt ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht bekannt
340 Leser
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. meldet 62,9 Millionen Barrel Öläquivalent an Reserven und Steigerung des ...
336 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
2652 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welche Meilensteine Innocan Pharma erreicht hat - und für 2023 ...
1792 Leser
Innocan Pharma berichtet über klinischen Erfolg in seinem „Canine Compassionate Care Trial“
1560 Leser
Dr. Reuter IR - Fortschritt bei der Kommerzialisierung von CBD-IPs: Innocan Pharma kooperiert mit Benitz Consulting
1548 Leser
Innocan Pharma gibt die erste Patenterteilung in den Vereinigten Staaten bekannt
1404 Leser
Innocan Pharma gibt jährliches „State of the Business“-Update
1388 Leser
Nano One schließt Kathoden-Evaluierungsprojekt mit globalem Automobilhersteller erfolgreich ab und ...
1300 Leser
VERSES gibt KI der nächsten Generation bekannt - „Allgemeiner intelligenter Agent“
1228 Leser
Benchmark plant umfangreiches Bohrprogramm zur Erweiterung der hochgradigen Gold- und ...
1224 Leser
Blender Bites erhält mehrere Aufträge aus den USA und rüstet sich für die Vorstellung seiner ...
1088 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5190 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4200 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4041 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3278 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3204 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan erreicht Schlüsseletappe mit Cannabis-Wirkstoff
3075 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3052 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
2968 Leser